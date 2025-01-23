Molten Ventures Plc: Transaction in Own Shares -2

DJ Transaction in Own Shares

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW; GRW) Transaction in Own Shares 23-Jan-2025 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Molten Ventures plc ("Molten" or the "Company") Transaction in own shares Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW, Euronext Growth: GRW) announces that on 22 January 2025 Numis Securities Limited (trading as "Deutsche Numis"), purchased on behalf of the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as set out in the table below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 21 January 2025. Ordinary shares purchased: 28,828 Highest price paid per ordinary share: 302.00p Lowest price paid per ordinary share: 294.50p Volume weighted average price paid per ordinary share: 300.9179p

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 2,648,424 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 186,398,026.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, the Transparency (Directive 2004/109/EC) Regulations 2007, as amended, and the Central Bank (Investment Market Conduct) Rules 2019.

Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Date of purchases: 22/01/2025

Number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 28,828

Volume weighted average price (pence): 300.9179

Individual transactions

Transaction Number of ordinary shares price Time of transaction (UK Transaction reference Trading purchased Time) number venue (pence per share) 697 294.50 08:13:35 00073239550TRLO0 XLON 336 294.50 08:13:35 00073239551TRLO0 XLON 827 297.50 08:26:16 00073240344TRLO0 XLON 727 300.00 10:12:23 00073248005TRLO0 XLON 758 300.00 10:49:40 00073249320TRLO0 XLON 140 300.00 11:04:13 00073249738TRLO0 XLON 1024 301.50 13:46:40 00073255021TRLO0 XLON 111 301.50 13:46:40 00073255022TRLO0 XLON 111 301.50 13:46:40 00073255023TRLO0 XLON 298 301.00 13:46:47 00073255075TRLO0 XLON 600 301.00 13:46:47 00073255076TRLO0 XLON 104 301.00 13:46:47 00073255077TRLO0 XLON 190 301.00 13:46:47 00073255078TRLO0 XLON 786 299.50 14:47:15 00073258792TRLO0 XLON 813 299.50 14:47:15 00073258793TRLO0 XLON 975 300.50 14:47:19 00073258796TRLO0 XLON 58 301.00 14:47:49 00073258813TRLO0 XLON 816 301.00 15:30:44 00073261045TRLO0 XLON 1091 301.00 15:30:44 00073261046TRLO0 XLON 742 301.00 15:30:44 00073261047TRLO0 XLON 840 301.00 15:30:44 00073261048TRLO0 XLON 875 301.00 15:30:44 00073261049TRLO0 XLON 1440 302.00 15:34:33 00073261299TRLO0 XLON 1400 302.00 15:34:33 00073261300TRLO0 XLON 270 302.00 15:34:33 00073261301TRLO0 XLON 41 302.00 15:34:33 00073261302TRLO0 XLON 877 302.00 15:36:11 00073261355TRLO0 XLON 807 302.00 15:41:11 00073261577TRLO0 XLON 877 301.50 15:46:14 00073261832TRLO0 XLON 893 301.50 15:46:14 00073261833TRLO0 XLON 225 302.00 15:49:51 00073261976TRLO0 XLON 57 302.00 15:49:51 00073261977TRLO0 XLON 487 302.00 15:49:51 00073261978TRLO0 XLON 726 302.00 15:49:51 00073261979TRLO0 XLON 791 301.00 15:51:34 00073262031TRLO0 XLON 200 301.00 15:55:34 00073262169TRLO0 XLON 526 301.00 15:55:34 00073262170TRLO0 XLON 630 301.00 15:57:34 00073262268TRLO0 XLON 103 301.00 15:57:34 00073262269TRLO0 XLON 21 301.00 16:00:10 00073262369TRLO0 XLON 153 301.00 16:00:10 00073262370TRLO0 XLON 723 301.00 16:01:10 00073262419TRLO0 XLON 600 301.00 16:05:10 00073262638TRLO0 XLON 148 301.00 16:05:10 00073262639TRLO0 XLON 598 302.00 16:07:17 00073262703TRLO0 XLON 161 302.00 16:07:17 00073262704TRLO0 XLON 553 302.00 16:08:30 00073262761TRLO0 XLON 272 302.00 16:08:33 00073262771TRLO0 XLON 753 302.00 16:10:07 00073262833TRLO0 XLON 793 302.00 16:19:58 00073263818TRLO0 XLON 729 302.00 16:19:58 00073263819TRLO0 XLON 55 302.00 16:19:58 00073263820TRLO0 XLON

-ENDS-

Enquiries

Molten Ventures plc +44 (0)20 7931 8800 Gareth Faith (Company Secretary) cosec@molten.vc Deutsche Numis Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker Simon Willis +44 (0)20 7260 1000 Jamie Loughborough Iqra Amin Goodbody Stockbrokers Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker, Euronext Dublin Sponsor Don Harrington +44 (0) 20 3841 6202 Tom Nicholson William Hall Sodali & Co Public relations +44 (0)7889 297 217 Elly Williamson molten@sodali.com Jane Glover

About Molten Ventures

Molten Ventures is a leading venture capital firm in Europe, developing and investing in disruptive, high growth technology companies. We inject visionary companies with energy to help them transform and grow. This energy comes in many forms - capital, of course, but also knowledge, experience, and relationships. We believe it is our role to support the entrepreneurs who will invent the future, and that future is being built, today, in Europe.

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

January 23, 2025 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

DJ Transaction in Own Shares -2-

As at 30 September 2024, Molten Ventures had a diverse portfolio with shareholdings in 100+ companies, 18 of which represent our Core Portfolio holdings and account for 61% of the Gross Portfolio Value. Our core companies include Revolut, Thought Machine, Coachhub, Form3, Aiven, Ledger and Aircall. We invest across four sectors: Enterprise Technology, Hardware and Deeptech, Consumer Technology, and Digital Health and Wellness, with highly experienced partners constantly looking for new opportunities in each. We look for high-growth companies operating in new markets, with aspirations for global expansion, strong IP, powerful technology, and strong management teams to deliver success. We also look for businesses with the potential to generate strong margins to ensure rapid, sustainable growth in substantial addressable markets.

Molten Ventures provides a unique opportunity for public market investors to access these fast-growing tech businesses, without having to commit to long term investments with limited liquidity. Since our IPO in June 2016, we have deployed over GBP1bn capital into fast growing tech companies and have realised over GBP600 million to 30 September 2024.

For more information, go to https://investors.moltenventures.com/investor-relations/plc

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50 Category Code: POS TIDM: GROW; GRW LEI Code: 213800IPCR3SAYJWSW10 OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares Sequence No.: 372191 EQS News ID: 2072949 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2072949&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 23, 2025 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)