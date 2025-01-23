Anzeige
Donnerstag, 23.01.2025
Amazon investiert Millionen in Kernenergie - so können Sie sich früh positionieren!
PR Newswire
23.01.2025 09:16 Uhr
REWARD CELEBRATES GIVING BACK $2 BILLION IN REWARDS TO CUSTOMERS WORLDWIDE

Finanznachrichten News
  • Reward announces it has reached its ambitious goal of giving back $2 billion in rewards to customers by 2025, driven by the companies' commitment to making everyday spending more rewarding
  • Milestone reflects an increase in cashback rewards redeemed amid cost-of-living pressures, while customers donate $10.5 million to charities, highlighting the important role rewards play in supporting communities and causes
  • The achievement comes as Reward strengthens and expands its partnerships with global financial institutions and retailers, reinforcing its position as a global leader in Customer Engagement and Commerce Media

LONDON, Jan. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Reward, a global leader in Customer Engagement and Commerce Media, announces it has delivered $2 billion in rewards to customers on behalf of retailers and banks worldwide, successfully achieving its 2025 target.

Reward Logo (PRNewsfoto/Reward)

Building on the success of surpassing $1 billion in 2022, this milestone reflects Reward's ongoing commitment to making everyday spending more rewarding for customers worldwide. By partnering with retailers and banks to enhance customer engagement through personalised propositions, Reward continues to deliver exceptional value, while helping consumers navigate ongoing economic challenges.

As customers focus on value for money amid rising living costs, the business reports a 38% increase in cashback rewards redeemed between 2022 and 2024, highlighting how rewards are supporting consumer spending. Beyond personal savings, $10.5 million has been donated to charity through Reward's customer engagement platform, reflecting the broader impact of cashback rewards on communities and causes.

Additionally, the milestone highlights Reward's rapid growth, fuelled by significant enhancements to its Commerce Media and Data Insights capabilities, which have been instrumental in strengthening and expanding partnerships with financial institutions and retailers globally.

Jamie Samaha, CEO at Reward, comments: "In a challenging economic climate, it's clear consumers are prioritising value, and brands have a key role to play in supporting them. Over the years, we've helped millions of customers earn billions in rewards, with an inspiring number choosing to pay it forward through charity donations. Reaching $2 billion is a proud milestone - I'm excited to see how our team and partners will continue to create even greater value for customers around the world."

Gavin Dein, Founder & Deputy Chairman at Reward, adds; "At Reward, we believe you can do good and do good business. Inspired by my work with the NSPCC, I set out to build a model that would truly help improve the lives of families and communities. 20 years later being able to see millions of members earn billions in rewards - and choosing to pay it forward - shows how powerful purpose-driven commerce can be when it's done right."

ABOUT REWARD

Reward is a global leader in Customer Engagement and Commerce Media, operating in more than 15 markets across the UK, Europe, the Middle East and Asia. Uniquely positioned at the intersection of banking and retail, Reward's platform combines technology, data insights and digital marketing to deliver personalised propositions that help brands deepen connections with customers.

As businesses strive to better understand and influence customer behaviour, Reward is poised to lead in the fast-growing commerce media space, offering consumer insights that enhance omnichannel experiences, boost sales and build customer loyalty.

Beyond bridging the gap between consumer insight and commerce, Reward is on a mission to make everyday spending more rewarding and every interaction count, delivering billions in rewards to customers.

For more information, please visit www.rewardinsight.com.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2604143/Reward_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/reward-celebrates-giving-back-2-billion-in-rewards-to-customers-worldwide-302357858.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
