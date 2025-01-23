DJ Amundi USD Fed Funds Rate UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi USD Fed Funds Rate UCITS ETF Acc (FEDF LN) Amundi USD Fed Funds Rate UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 23-Jan-2025 / 09:09 CET/CEST Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi USD Fed Funds Rate UCITS ETF Acc DEALING DATE: 22-Jan-2025 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 118.9209 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 857764 CODE: FEDF LN ISIN: LU1233598447

January 23, 2025 03:10 ET (08:10 GMT)