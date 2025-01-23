From 27th to 30th January the health sector's leading trade fair in the Middle East will be hosting technology developed by the Rome-based e4life company that is capable of protecting both humans and animals against respiratory viruses

The University of Genoa has also confirmed the technology's efficacy rate of over 90% in terms of influenza, RSV and Covid viruses, while a study published in Nature Scientific Reports demonstrates its effectiveness against the Avian Flu virus.

CEO Vincenzo Pompa: "The OneHealth concept is fundamental. We are concentrating on and promoting the link between human, animal and environmental health"

e4life will be among the leading players at the historic fiftieth anniversary edition of Arab Health, the Middle East's leading health sector trade fair. The Italian company will be present in Dubai from 27th to 30th January with its innovative devices which use electromagnetic waves to neutralize respiratory viruses present in the air (transported via bioaerosol), thereby rendering them harmless.

This solution is a world first, with efficacy of over 90% and an almost instantaneous sanitizing action. What's more, since it is 100% harmless to humans and animals, it does not require the evacuation of spaces and environments.

The result of an Italian patent, this solution does not use chemical agents or filter materials, but is based on the transmission of microwaves which, at a specific combination of frequency and power, act on the balance between the internal positive charges of the virus and the negative charges present in the capsid or outer shell, giving rise to a "resonance" phenomenon that destroys the external envelope of the virus and effectively inhibits its power to spread and be transmitted from one individual to another.

The key intuitive moment came during the pandemic period and required two years of studies and in-depth analysis, based on research carried out by Taiwanese scientists published in the Nature Scientific Report and aimed at discovering a way of inactivating viruses using electromagnetic fields. The first results came from testing different frequencies of electromagnetic waves on Covid and later, on other corona viruses. One of the most interesting features of this new technology is the possibility of having a targeted action, allowing it to be calibrated on specific pathogens

Its effectiveness has been certified against Covid, including recent variants, RSV and seasonal flu (in this case the effectiveness exceeds 95%), Avian Flu and Swine Flu. e4life has an important roadmap of research focused on constantly evolve and adapt the devices to an ever-increasing number of viruses and, in the near future, also bacteria

There are currently three products available using this technology, two for humans and one for animals. e4life personal is the portable, lightweight, compact version (100 grams x 8.5 cm) which is SAR certified. It is comfortable and safe to wear and is able to inactivate viruses by generating a "bubble" with a diameter of about three metres. Then there is e4life ambient which is the "fixed" version to be installed either on ceiling or walls with a range of action covering about 50 square metres.

Lastly there is e4life FARM, the device dedicated to livestock farms and designed to combat animal viral diseases (actually Avian Flu and Swine Flu) which represent a threat to chicken, turkey and pigs.

"We are looking forward to taking advantage of the opportunity offered by participating in Arab Health. This will allow operators from all over the world to experience this extraordinary technology first-hand," emphasizes e4life CEO Vincenzo Pompa. "The focus and efficacy of our devices perfectly represent the most complete meaning of what we are doing: it is the starting point of our commitment and it is closely linked to the concept of 'One Health', an approach that recognizes and promotes the fundamental interconnection between human, animal and environmental health. Everything we do, the passion that we put into our work every day and the motivation that guides us are driven by this fundamental principle. In nature, on the other hand, there are no watertight compartments and we must therefore adopt a systemic perspective, capable of respecting and uniting different elements of equal importance. Our goal is to revolutionize the biodefense sector through our solutions which allow each individual to enjoy a natural social life, interacting in safe spaces with no concerns or worries."

Further confirmation of the value and importance of the results achieved by e4life are the numerous examples of recognition it has now received. In actual fact this technology has been subjected to scientific tests and has been validated by the Celio Military Hospital, the independent ViroStatics institute and two studies published in the Viruses and the European Society of Medicine journals (Source: Esmed.org), representing a worldwide association of doctors, researchers and professionals united by the goal of promoting health on a global scale.

The technology has also been the subject of a test campaign carried out at Milan University's Department of Biomedical and Clinical Sciences. The results confirm those already obtained from previous test campaigns, i.e. a replicable efficacy of close to 90%. The Bio-Medico Campus at the University of Rome has instead collaborated in working on the control and efficacy of this technology through its Tissue Engineering and Chemistry for Engineering Laboratory.

Furthermore, the JRC-HERA technological prospective study by the European Commission Joint Research Centre includes this technology among that which is currently available that can guarantee an increase in air quality in indoor environments.

This year, the already considerable number of validations has been expanded to include certification obtained from the University of Genoa, which has tested the technology's efficacy of over 90% on influenza, RSV and Covid viruses. A final further "seal of guarantee" comes from an article in the scientific journal Nature Scientific Reports, which describes a study demonstrating the effectiveness of electromagnetic waves in inactivating the avian flu virus.

The e4life devices are currently certified to be marketed in Europe, Australia, Japan, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Morocco and Egypt

