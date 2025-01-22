BLOOMSBURG, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Muncy Columbia Financial Corporation ("Corporation") (OTCQX: CCFN), parent company of Journey Bank ("Bank"), has released its unaudited consolidated financial statements for the fourth quarter of 2024.

Unaudited Financial Information

Net income, as reported under accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP"), for the quarter ended December 31, 2024 was $5,224,000, or $1.47 per share compared to a net loss of $1,186,000, or ($0.41) per share for the same period in 2023. Net income, as reported under GAAP, for the year ended December 31, 2024 was $19,023,000, or $5.33 per share compared to $3,387,000, or $1.49 per share for the same period in 2023. Net income for the quarter and year-ended December 31, 2023 was significantly impacted by merger related expenses related to the Corporation's merger with Muncy Bank Financial, Inc. on November 11, 2023.

Return on average assets and return on average equity were 1.30% and 12.30% for the quarter ended December 31, 2024, as compared to (0.35%) and (3.95%) for the same period of 2023. The fully-tax equivalent net interest margin was 3.46% and 2.34% for the years ended December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively.

Total consolidated assets amounted to $1,595,958,000 at December 31, 2024, as compared to $1,607,322,000 at September 30, 2024 and $1,639,779,000 at December 31, 2023. For the quarter ended December 31, 2024, cash and cash equivalents decreased $10,689,000, available-for-sale debt securities decreased $12,287,000 and loans receivable, not held for sale, increased by $13,293,000. Total deposits increased $1,960,000 while short-term borrowings decreased $4,637,000 and long-term borrowings decreased $4,929,000 during the quarter ended December 31, 2024.

The increase in total deposits during the quarter and year ended December 31, 2024 was primarily as a result of a strategic initiative to reposition customer repurchase agreements, which are classified as short-term borrowings, into core deposit accounts. The Bank anticipates a continued migration of customer repurchase accounts from short-term borrowings to deposits moving into 2025. The execution of this initiative will assist in optimizing the Bank's long-term liquidity needs and balance sheet management strategies.

Total non-performing assets amounted to $10,117,000 or 0.63% of total assets at December 31, 2024, as compared to $8,575,000 or 0.53% of total assets at September 30, 2024. The increase in non-performing assets was primarily attributable to an increase in non-accrual loans from $8,357,000 at September 30, 2024 to $10,047,000 at December 31, 2024. Non-accrual residential real estate loans increased by $1,285,000 from September 30 2024 to December 31, 2024.

The Corporation invests in various forms of agency debt including mortgage-backed securities and callable agency debt. The fair value of these securities is influenced by market interest rates, prepayment speeds on mortgage securities, bid to offer spreads in the market place and credit premiums for various types of agency debt. These factors change continuously and therefore the fair market value of these securities may be higher or lower than the Corporation's carrying value at any measurement date. The temporary impact on investment securities will also affect stockholders' equity as these fluctuations are recorded through accumulated other comprehensive income (loss). As of December 31, 2024, the temporary impact of these unrealized losses, net of tax, on stockholders' equity amounted to a reduction of $13,896,000, compared to a reduction of $15,036,000 as of December 31, 2023. The Corporation does not consider its debt securities to be credit impaired since it has both the intent and ability to hold the securities until a recovery of its amortized cost basis, which may be maturity, and the decline in fair value is deemed to be as a result of changes in interest rates and not credit factors.

Total stockholders' equity equated to a book value per share of $47.11 at December 31, 2024 as compared with $43.08 at December 31, 2023. For the year ended December 31, 2024 cash dividends of $1.76 per share were paid to stockholders as compared to $1.71 for the same period of 2023. The Corporation remains well capitalized, with an equity to assets ratio of 10.43% at December 31, 2024 as compared to 9.38% at December 31, 2023.

About Muncy Columbia Financial Corporation

Muncy Columbia Financial Corporation ("MCFC") is a registered financial holding company headquartered in Bloomsburg, Pennsylvania. MCFC has one subsidiary bank, Journey Bank, serving individuals, families, nonprofits and business clients throughout Clinton, Columbia, Lycoming, Montour, Northumberland and Sullivan Counties through 22 banking offices.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are not statements of current or historical fact and involve substantial risks and uncertainties. Words such as "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "expects," "forecasts," "intends," "plans," "projects," "may," "will," "should," and other similar expressions can be used to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements are subject to factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from anticipated results. Among the risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those described in the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to the following: costs or difficulties related to integration following the mergers of Muncy Bank Financial, Inc. with and into CCFNB Bancorp, Inc., forming Muncy Columbia Financial Corporation, and of The Muncy Bank and Trust Company with and into First Columbia Bank & Trust Company, forming Journey Bank; the risk that the anticipated benefits, cost savings and other savings from the mergers may not be fully realized or may take longer than expected to realize; potential impairment to the goodwill recorded in connection with the mergers; changes in general economic trends, including inflation and changes in interest rates; our ability to manage credit risk; our ability to maintain an adequate level of allowance for credit loss on loans; increased competition; changes in consumer demand for financial services; our ability to control costs and expenses; fluctuations in the values of securities held in our securities portfolio, including as a result of changes in interest rates; our ability to successfully manage liquidity risk; adverse developments in borrower industries and, in particular, declines in real estate values; the concentration of large deposits from certain customers who have balances above current FDIC insurance limits; changes in and compliance with federal and state laws that regulate our business and capital levels; our ability to raise capital as needed; and any other risks described in the "Risk Factors" sections of reports filed by the Corporation with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We do not undertake, and specifically disclaim, any obligation to publicly revise any forward-looking statements to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events or circumstances after the date of such statements, except as required by law. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Muncy Columbia Financial Corporation Consolidated Balance Sheets December 31, (In Thousands, Except Share and Per Share Data) (Unaudited) 2024 2023 ASSETS Cash and due from banks $ 11,200 $ 14,614 Interest-bearing deposits in other banks 6,180 3,763 Total cash and cash equivalents 17,380 18,377 Interest-bearing time deposits - 979 Available-for-sale debt securities, at fair value 323,248 413,302 Marketable equity securities, at fair value 1,355 1,295 Restricted investment in bank stocks, at cost 7,095 10,394 Loans held for sale 1,691 366 Loans receivable 1,125,937 1,068,429 Allowance for credit losses (9,858 ) (9,302 ) Loans, net 1,116,079 1,059,127 Premises and equipment, net 26,484 27,569 Foreclosed assets held for sale 70 170 Accrued interest receivable 4,850 5,362 Bank-owned life insurance 40,953 40,209 Investment in limited partnerships 5,092 5,828 Deferred tax asset, net 10,012 12,634 Goodwill 25,609 25,609 Other intangible assets, net 10,047 11,895 Other assets 5,993 6,663 TOTAL ASSETS $ 1,595,958 $ 1,639,779 LIABILITIES Interest-bearing deposits $ 1,032,729 $ 884,654 Noninterest-bearing deposits 259,700 266,015 Total deposits 1,292,429 1,150,669 Short-term borrowings 68,388 252,532 Long-term borrowings 55,536 70,448 Accrued interest payable 1,857 2,358 Other liabilities 11,338 9,947 TOTAL LIABILITIES 1,429,548 1,485,954 STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Common stock, par value $1.25 per share; 15,000,000 shares authorized; issued 3,841,438 and outstanding 3,532,713 at December 31, 2024; issued 3,834,976 and outstanding 3,570,276 at December 31, 2023; 4,802 4,794 Additional paid-in capital 83,543 83,343 Retained earnings 103,268 90,514 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (13,896 ) (15,036 ) Treasury stock, at cost; 308,725 shares at December 31, 2024 and 264,700 shares at December 31, 2023 (11,307 ) (9,790 ) TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY 166,410 153,825 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 1,595,958 $ 1,639,779

Muncy Columbia Financial Corporation Consolidated Statements of Income For the Three Months Ended For the Years Ended December 31, December 31, (In Thousands, Except Share and Per Share Data) (Unaudited) 2024 2023 2024 2023 INTEREST AND DIVIDEND INCOME Interest and fees on loans: Taxable $ 18,282 $ 12,024 $ 71,513 $ 30,885 Tax-exempt 412 295 1,518 969 Interest and dividends on investment securities: Taxable 1,081 1,389 4,256 5,030 Tax-exempt 853 519 3,361 917 Dividend and other interest income 190 96 807 318 Federal funds sold - - - 1 Deposits in other banks 50 58 288 227 TOTAL INTEREST AND DIVIDEND INCOME 20,868 14,381 81,743 38,347 INTEREST EXPENSE Deposits 6,049 2,665 22,402 4,964 Short-term borrowings 724 2,871 5,741 9,119 Long-term borrowings 699 588 3,135 1,002 TOTAL INTEREST EXPENSE 7,472 6,124 31,278 15,085 NET INTEREST INCOME 13,396 8,257 50,465 23,262 Provision for credit losses - loans 559 3,148 847 2,554 Provision (credit) for credit losses - off balance sheet credit exposures 8 (34 ) (10 ) (33 ) TOTAL PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES 567 3,114 837 2,521 NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES 12,829 5,143 49,628 20,741 NON-INTEREST INCOME Service charges and fees 723 578 2,732 2,094 Gain on sale of loans 169 83 413 276 Earnings on bank-owned life insurance 236 168 928 503 Brokerage 198 211 807 636 Trust 290 272 943 885 Gains (losses) on marketable equity securities 52 146 60 (119 ) Realized losses on available-for-sale debt securities, net (77 ) - (85 ) - Interchange fees 670 545 2,640 1,839 Other non-interest income 448 264 1,937 1,007 TOTAL NON-INTEREST INCOME 2,709 2,267 10,375 7,121 NON-INTEREST EXPENSE Salaries and employee benefits 4,881 4,311 19,027 11,618 Occupancy 616 422 2,459 1,391 Furniture and equipment 427 320 1,665 1,192 Pennsylvania shares tax 250 131 941 365 Professional fees 387 442 1,522 1,280 Director's fees 176 99 618 326 Federal deposit insurance 225 151 820 478 Data processing and telecommunications 923 495 3,595 1,559 Automated teller machine and interchange 196 119 671 340 Merger-related expenses (99 ) 1,822 241 3,028 Amortization of intangibles 546 183 2,202 183 Other non-interest expense 927 668 3,901 2,350 TOTAL NON-INTEREST EXPENSE 9,455 9,163 37,662 24,110 INCOME (LOSS) BEFORE INCOME TAX PROVISION (BENEFIT) 6,083 (1,753 ) 22,341 3,752 INCOME TAX PROVISION (BENEFIT) 859 (567 ) 3,318 365 NET INCOME (LOSS) $ 5,224 $ (1,186 ) $ 19,023 $ 3,387 EARNINGS PER SHARE - BASIC AND DILUTED $ 1.47 $ (0.41 ) $ 5.33 $ 1.49 WEIGHTED AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING 3,555,920 2,873,775 3,568,145 2,279,808

At or 3 Months Ended (Unaudited) (Dollars in Thousands, Except Per Share Data) 12/31/2024 9/30/2024 6/30/2024 3/31/2024 12/31/2023 Operating Highlights Net income (loss) $ 5,224 $ 5,056 $ 4,707 $ 4,036 $ (1,186 ) Net interest income 13,396 12,774 12,360 11,935 8,257 Provision for credit losses 567 151 29 90 3,114 Non-interest income 2,709 2,715 2,419 2,532 2,267 Non-interest expense 9,455 9,367 9,194 9,646 9,163 Balance Sheet Highlights Total assets $ 1,595,958 $ 1,607,322 $ 1,592,300 $ 1,573,271 $ 1,639,779 Loans, net and loans held for sale 1,117,770 1,105,421 1,092,057 1,072,010 1,059,493 Goodwill and other intangibles, net 35,656 36,202 36,760 36,955 37,504 Total deposits Noninterest-bearing $ 259,700 $ 269,515 $ 263,419 $ 263,954 $ 266,015 Savings 194,958 192,644 199,626 203,002 204,968 NOW 380,801 364,459 346,000 298,122 251,953 Money Market 108,263 112,319 117,770 112,190 103,602 Time Deposits 348,707 351,532 338,812 336,232 324,131 Total interest-bearing deposits 1,032,729 1,020,954 1,002,208 949,546 884,654 Core deposits* 943,722 938,937 926,815 877,268 826,538 Selected Ratios Fully tax-equivalent net interest margin (YTD) 3.46 % 3.40 % 3.36 % 3.32 % 2.34 % Annualized return on average assets 1.30 % 1.26 % 1.20 % 1.02 % -0.35 % Annualized return on average equity 12.30 % 12.34 % 12.28 % 10.52 % -3.95 % Capital Ratios - Journey Bank** Common equity tier I capital ratio 15.13 % 14.59 % 14.06 % 13.95 % 13.52 % Tier 1 capital ratio 15.13 % 14.59 % 14.06 % 13.95 % 13.52 % Total risk-based capital ratio 16.11 % 15.54 % 14.99 % 14.94 % 14.49 % Leverage ratio 9.09 % 8.82 % 8.68 % 8.40 % 8.03 % Asset Quality Ratios Non-performing assets $ 10,117 $ 8,575 $ 7,736 $ 7,328 $ 4,475 Allowance for credit losses - loans 9,858 9,415 9,362 9,351 9,302 Allowance for credit losses to total loans 0.88 % 0.85 % 0.85 % 0.87 % 0.87 % Allowance for credit losses to non-performing assets 97.44 % 109.80 % 121.02 % 127.61 % 207.87 % Non-performing assets to total assets 0.63 % 0.53 % 0.49 % 0.47 % 0.27 % Per Share Data Earnings (loss) per share $ 1.47 $ 1.42 $ 1.32 $ 1.13 $ (0.41 ) Dividend declared per share 0.44 0.44 0.44 0.44 0.43 Book value 47.11 47.35 44.11 43.35 43.08 Common stock price: Bid $ 41.88 $ 33.35 $ 32.10 $ 30.50 $ 34.50 Ask 42.88 34.25 34.75 32.00 37.17 Weighted average common shares 3,555,920 3,574,043 3,572,345 3,570,342 2,873,775 * Core deposits are defined as total deposits less time deposits ** Capital ratios for the most recent period are estimated

