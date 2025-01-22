BLOOMSBURG, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Muncy Columbia Financial Corporation ("Corporation") (OTCQX: CCFN), parent company of Journey Bank ("Bank"), has released its unaudited consolidated financial statements for the fourth quarter of 2024.
Unaudited Financial Information
Net income, as reported under accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP"), for the quarter ended December 31, 2024 was $5,224,000, or $1.47 per share compared to a net loss of $1,186,000, or ($0.41) per share for the same period in 2023. Net income, as reported under GAAP, for the year ended December 31, 2024 was $19,023,000, or $5.33 per share compared to $3,387,000, or $1.49 per share for the same period in 2023. Net income for the quarter and year-ended December 31, 2023 was significantly impacted by merger related expenses related to the Corporation's merger with Muncy Bank Financial, Inc. on November 11, 2023.
Return on average assets and return on average equity were 1.30% and 12.30% for the quarter ended December 31, 2024, as compared to (0.35%) and (3.95%) for the same period of 2023. The fully-tax equivalent net interest margin was 3.46% and 2.34% for the years ended December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively.
Total consolidated assets amounted to $1,595,958,000 at December 31, 2024, as compared to $1,607,322,000 at September 30, 2024 and $1,639,779,000 at December 31, 2023. For the quarter ended December 31, 2024, cash and cash equivalents decreased $10,689,000, available-for-sale debt securities decreased $12,287,000 and loans receivable, not held for sale, increased by $13,293,000. Total deposits increased $1,960,000 while short-term borrowings decreased $4,637,000 and long-term borrowings decreased $4,929,000 during the quarter ended December 31, 2024.
The increase in total deposits during the quarter and year ended December 31, 2024 was primarily as a result of a strategic initiative to reposition customer repurchase agreements, which are classified as short-term borrowings, into core deposit accounts. The Bank anticipates a continued migration of customer repurchase accounts from short-term borrowings to deposits moving into 2025. The execution of this initiative will assist in optimizing the Bank's long-term liquidity needs and balance sheet management strategies.
Total non-performing assets amounted to $10,117,000 or 0.63% of total assets at December 31, 2024, as compared to $8,575,000 or 0.53% of total assets at September 30, 2024. The increase in non-performing assets was primarily attributable to an increase in non-accrual loans from $8,357,000 at September 30, 2024 to $10,047,000 at December 31, 2024. Non-accrual residential real estate loans increased by $1,285,000 from September 30 2024 to December 31, 2024.
The Corporation invests in various forms of agency debt including mortgage-backed securities and callable agency debt. The fair value of these securities is influenced by market interest rates, prepayment speeds on mortgage securities, bid to offer spreads in the market place and credit premiums for various types of agency debt. These factors change continuously and therefore the fair market value of these securities may be higher or lower than the Corporation's carrying value at any measurement date. The temporary impact on investment securities will also affect stockholders' equity as these fluctuations are recorded through accumulated other comprehensive income (loss). As of December 31, 2024, the temporary impact of these unrealized losses, net of tax, on stockholders' equity amounted to a reduction of $13,896,000, compared to a reduction of $15,036,000 as of December 31, 2023. The Corporation does not consider its debt securities to be credit impaired since it has both the intent and ability to hold the securities until a recovery of its amortized cost basis, which may be maturity, and the decline in fair value is deemed to be as a result of changes in interest rates and not credit factors.
Total stockholders' equity equated to a book value per share of $47.11 at December 31, 2024 as compared with $43.08 at December 31, 2023. For the year ended December 31, 2024 cash dividends of $1.76 per share were paid to stockholders as compared to $1.71 for the same period of 2023. The Corporation remains well capitalized, with an equity to assets ratio of 10.43% at December 31, 2024 as compared to 9.38% at December 31, 2023.
About Muncy Columbia Financial Corporation
Muncy Columbia Financial Corporation ("MCFC") is a registered financial holding company headquartered in Bloomsburg, Pennsylvania. MCFC has one subsidiary bank, Journey Bank, serving individuals, families, nonprofits and business clients throughout Clinton, Columbia, Lycoming, Montour, Northumberland and Sullivan Counties through 22 banking offices.
Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are not statements of current or historical fact and involve substantial risks and uncertainties. Words such as "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "expects," "forecasts," "intends," "plans," "projects," "may," "will," "should," and other similar expressions can be used to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements are subject to factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from anticipated results. Among the risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those described in the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to the following: costs or difficulties related to integration following the mergers of Muncy Bank Financial, Inc. with and into CCFNB Bancorp, Inc., forming Muncy Columbia Financial Corporation, and of The Muncy Bank and Trust Company with and into First Columbia Bank & Trust Company, forming Journey Bank; the risk that the anticipated benefits, cost savings and other savings from the mergers may not be fully realized or may take longer than expected to realize; potential impairment to the goodwill recorded in connection with the mergers; changes in general economic trends, including inflation and changes in interest rates; our ability to manage credit risk; our ability to maintain an adequate level of allowance for credit loss on loans; increased competition; changes in consumer demand for financial services; our ability to control costs and expenses; fluctuations in the values of securities held in our securities portfolio, including as a result of changes in interest rates; our ability to successfully manage liquidity risk; adverse developments in borrower industries and, in particular, declines in real estate values; the concentration of large deposits from certain customers who have balances above current FDIC insurance limits; changes in and compliance with federal and state laws that regulate our business and capital levels; our ability to raise capital as needed; and any other risks described in the "Risk Factors" sections of reports filed by the Corporation with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We do not undertake, and specifically disclaim, any obligation to publicly revise any forward-looking statements to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events or circumstances after the date of such statements, except as required by law. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.
|Muncy Columbia Financial Corporation
|Consolidated Balance Sheets
|December 31,
|(In Thousands, Except Share and Per Share Data) (Unaudited)
2024
2023
|ASSETS
|Cash and due from banks
$
11,200
$
|
14,614
|Interest-bearing deposits in other banks
6,180
3,763
|Total cash and cash equivalents
17,380
18,377
|Interest-bearing time deposits
-
979
|Available-for-sale debt securities, at fair value
323,248
413,302
|Marketable equity securities, at fair value
1,355
1,295
|Restricted investment in bank stocks, at cost
7,095
10,394
|Loans held for sale
1,691
366
|Loans receivable
1,125,937
1,068,429
|Allowance for credit losses
(9,858
)
(9,302
)
|Loans, net
1,116,079
1,059,127
|Premises and equipment, net
26,484
27,569
|Foreclosed assets held for sale
70
170
|Accrued interest receivable
4,850
5,362
|Bank-owned life insurance
40,953
40,209
|Investment in limited partnerships
5,092
5,828
|Deferred tax asset, net
10,012
12,634
|Goodwill
25,609
25,609
|Other intangible assets, net
10,047
11,895
|Other assets
5,993
6,663
|TOTAL ASSETS
$
1,595,958
$
1,639,779
|LIABILITIES
|Interest-bearing deposits
$
1,032,729
$
884,654
|Noninterest-bearing deposits
259,700
266,015
|Total deposits
1,292,429
1,150,669
|Short-term borrowings
68,388
252,532
|Long-term borrowings
55,536
70,448
|Accrued interest payable
1,857
2,358
|Other liabilities
11,338
9,947
|TOTAL LIABILITIES
1,429,548
1,485,954
|STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|Common stock, par value $1.25 per share; 15,000,000 shares authorized;
|issued 3,841,438 and outstanding 3,532,713 at December 31, 2024;
|issued 3,834,976 and outstanding 3,570,276 at December 31, 2023;
4,802
4,794
|Additional paid-in capital
83,543
83,343
|Retained earnings
103,268
90,514
|Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(13,896
)
(15,036
)
|Treasury stock, at cost; 308,725 shares at December 31, 2024 and
|264,700 shares at December 31, 2023
(11,307
)
(9,790
)
|TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
166,410
153,825
|TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
$
1,595,958
$
1,639,779
|Muncy Columbia Financial Corporation
|Consolidated Statements of Income
|For the Three Months Ended
|For the Years Ended
|December 31,
|December 31,
|(In Thousands, Except Share and Per Share Data) (Unaudited)
2024
2023
2024
2023
|INTEREST AND DIVIDEND INCOME
|Interest and fees on loans:
|Taxable
$
18,282
$
12,024
$
71,513
$
30,885
|Tax-exempt
412
295
1,518
969
|Interest and dividends on investment securities:
|Taxable
1,081
1,389
4,256
5,030
|Tax-exempt
853
519
3,361
917
|Dividend and other interest income
190
96
807
318
|Federal funds sold
-
-
-
1
|Deposits in other banks
50
58
288
227
|TOTAL INTEREST AND DIVIDEND INCOME
20,868
14,381
81,743
38,347
|INTEREST EXPENSE
|Deposits
6,049
2,665
22,402
4,964
|Short-term borrowings
724
2,871
5,741
9,119
|Long-term borrowings
699
588
3,135
1,002
|TOTAL INTEREST EXPENSE
7,472
6,124
31,278
15,085
|NET INTEREST INCOME
13,396
8,257
50,465
23,262
|Provision for credit losses - loans
559
3,148
847
2,554
|Provision (credit) for credit losses - off balance sheet credit exposures
8
(34
)
(10
)
(33
)
|TOTAL PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES
567
3,114
837
2,521
|NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES
12,829
5,143
49,628
20,741
|NON-INTEREST INCOME
|Service charges and fees
723
578
2,732
2,094
|Gain on sale of loans
169
83
413
276
|Earnings on bank-owned life insurance
236
168
928
503
|Brokerage
198
211
807
636
|Trust
290
272
943
885
|Gains (losses) on marketable equity securities
52
146
60
(119
)
|Realized losses on available-for-sale debt securities, net
(77
)
-
(85
)
-
|Interchange fees
670
545
2,640
1,839
|Other non-interest income
448
264
1,937
1,007
|TOTAL NON-INTEREST INCOME
2,709
2,267
10,375
7,121
|NON-INTEREST EXPENSE
|Salaries and employee benefits
4,881
4,311
19,027
11,618
|Occupancy
616
422
2,459
1,391
|Furniture and equipment
427
320
1,665
1,192
|Pennsylvania shares tax
250
131
941
365
|Professional fees
387
442
1,522
1,280
|Director's fees
176
99
618
326
|Federal deposit insurance
225
151
820
478
|Data processing and telecommunications
923
495
3,595
1,559
|Automated teller machine and interchange
196
119
671
340
|Merger-related expenses
(99
)
1,822
241
3,028
|Amortization of intangibles
546
183
2,202
183
|Other non-interest expense
927
668
3,901
2,350
|TOTAL NON-INTEREST EXPENSE
9,455
9,163
37,662
24,110
|INCOME (LOSS) BEFORE INCOME TAX PROVISION (BENEFIT)
6,083
(1,753
)
22,341
3,752
|INCOME TAX PROVISION (BENEFIT)
859
(567
)
3,318
365
|NET INCOME (LOSS)
$
5,224
$
(1,186
)
$
19,023
$
3,387
|EARNINGS PER SHARE - BASIC AND DILUTED
$
1.47
$
(0.41
)
$
5.33
$
1.49
|WEIGHTED AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING
3,555,920
2,873,775
3,568,145
2,279,808
|At or 3 Months Ended (Unaudited)
(Dollars in Thousands, Except Per Share Data)
|12/31/2024
|9/30/2024
|6/30/2024
|3/31/2024
|12/31/2023
|Operating Highlights
|Net income (loss)
$
5,224
$
5,056
$
4,707
$
4,036
$
(1,186
)
|Net interest income
13,396
12,774
12,360
11,935
8,257
|Provision for credit losses
567
151
29
90
3,114
|Non-interest income
2,709
2,715
2,419
2,532
2,267
|Non-interest expense
9,455
9,367
9,194
9,646
9,163
|Balance Sheet Highlights
|Total assets
$
1,595,958
$
1,607,322
$
1,592,300
$
1,573,271
$
1,639,779
|Loans, net and loans held for sale
1,117,770
1,105,421
1,092,057
1,072,010
1,059,493
|Goodwill and other intangibles, net
35,656
36,202
36,760
36,955
37,504
|Total deposits
|Noninterest-bearing
$
259,700
$
269,515
$
263,419
$
263,954
$
266,015
|Savings
194,958
192,644
199,626
203,002
204,968
|NOW
380,801
364,459
346,000
298,122
251,953
|Money Market
108,263
112,319
117,770
112,190
103,602
|Time Deposits
348,707
351,532
338,812
336,232
324,131
|Total interest-bearing deposits
1,032,729
1,020,954
1,002,208
949,546
884,654
|Core deposits*
943,722
938,937
926,815
877,268
826,538
|Selected Ratios
|Fully tax-equivalent net interest margin (YTD)
3.46
%
3.40
%
3.36
%
3.32
%
2.34
%
|Annualized return on average assets
1.30
%
1.26
%
1.20
%
1.02
%
-0.35
%
|Annualized return on average equity
12.30
%
12.34
%
12.28
%
10.52
%
-3.95
%
|Capital Ratios - Journey Bank**
|Common equity tier I capital ratio
15.13
%
14.59
%
14.06
%
13.95
%
13.52
%
|Tier 1 capital ratio
15.13
%
14.59
%
14.06
%
13.95
%
13.52
%
|Total risk-based capital ratio
16.11
%
15.54
%
14.99
%
14.94
%
14.49
%
|Leverage ratio
9.09
%
8.82
%
8.68
%
8.40
%
8.03
%
|Asset Quality Ratios
|Non-performing assets
$
10,117
$
8,575
$
7,736
$
7,328
$
4,475
|Allowance for credit losses - loans
9,858
9,415
9,362
9,351
9,302
|Allowance for credit losses to total loans
0.88
%
0.85
%
0.85
%
0.87
%
0.87
%
|Allowance for credit losses to
|non-performing assets
97.44
%
109.80
%
121.02
%
127.61
%
207.87
%
|Non-performing assets to total assets
0.63
%
0.53
%
0.49
%
0.47
%
0.27
%
|Per Share Data
|Earnings (loss) per share
$
1.47
$
1.42
$
1.32
$
1.13
$
(0.41
)
|Dividend declared per share
0.44
0.44
0.44
0.44
0.43
|Book value
47.11
47.35
44.11
43.35
43.08
|Common stock price:
|Bid
$
41.88
$
33.35
$
32.10
$
30.50
$
34.50
|Ask
42.88
34.25
34.75
32.00
37.17
|Weighted average common shares
3,555,920
3,574,043
3,572,345
3,570,342
2,873,775
|* Core deposits are defined as total deposits less time deposits
|** Capital ratios for the most recent period are estimated
Contacts
Investor Relations
570.784.4400
investorrelations@journeybank.com