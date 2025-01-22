PITTSBURGH--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Alcoa Corporation (NYSE: AA; ASX: AAI) today reported fourth quarter and full year 2024 results that demonstrate significant improvements in financial performance on continued strength in alumina and aluminum pricing and considerable advances in operational stability.
Financial Results and Highlights
M, except per share amounts
4Q24
3Q24
FY24
FY23
Revenue
$
3,486
$
2,904
$
11,895
$
10,551
Net income (loss) attributable to Alcoa Corporation
$
202
$
90
$
60
$
(651
)
Income (loss) per share attributable to Alcoa Corporation common shareholders
$
0.76
$
0.38
$
0.26
$
(3.65
)
Adjusted net income (loss)
$
276
$
135
$
296
$
(405
)
Adjusted income (loss) per common share
$
1.04
$
0.57
$
1.35
$
(2.27
)
Adjusted EBITDA excluding special items
$
677
$
455
$
1,589
$
536
Fourth Quarter 2024
- Revenue increased to $3.5 billion, a 20 percent increase sequentially
- Net income increased 124 percent sequentially to $202 million, or $0.76 per common share
- Adjusted net income increased 104 percent sequentially to $276 million, or $1.04 per common share
- Adjusted EBITDA excluding special items increased 49 percent sequentially to $677 million
- Progressed cooperation with stakeholders for the San Ciprián complex
- Paid quarterly cash dividend of $0.10 per share of stock, totaling $27 million
Full Year 2024
- Revenue increased to $11.9 billion, a 13 percent increase
- Net income increased to $60 million, or $0.26 per common share
- Adjusted net income increased to $296 million, or $1.35 per common share
- Adjusted EBITDA excluding special items increased to $1.6 billion
- Set annual production records at five smelters in the U.S., Canada and Norway
- Extended long-term agreement to supply smelter grade alumina to Aluminium Bahrain B.S.C. (Alba) over 10 years
- Delivered $645 million profitability improvement program
- Completed curtailment of Kwinana refinery in Australia
- Completed the acquisition of Alumina Limited
- Announced an agreement for the sale of 25.1% interest in the Ma'aden joint ventures
- Paid quarterly cash dividends of $0.10 per share of stock, totaling $90 million
- Finished 2024 with a cash balance of $1.1 billion, reflecting proceeds of $737 million from a green bond issuance and the repayment of Alumina Limited debt of $385 million
"Reflecting on 2024, it was a productive year for Alcoa as we delivered on strategic actions and operational improvements, including closing the acquisition of Alumina Limited, announcing the sale of our interest in the Ma'aden joint ventures, hitting production records and improving operational stability," said Alcoa President and CEO William F. Oplinger. "Looking ahead to 2025, we will continue to drive operational excellence and improve our overall competitiveness."
Fourth Quarter 2024 Results
- Production: Alumina production decreased 2 percent sequentially to 2.39 million metric tons. In the Aluminum segment, production increased 2 percent sequentially to 571,000 metric tons primarily due to continued progress on the Alumar, Brazil smelter restart.
- Shipments: In the Alumina segment, third-party shipments of alumina increased 12 percent sequentially primarily due to increased trading. In Aluminum, total shipments were flat sequentially at 641,000 metric tons.
- Revenue: The Company's total third-party revenue of $3.5 billion increased 20 percent sequentially. In the Alumina segment, third-party revenue increased 46 percent on an increase in average realized third-party price and higher shipments. In the Aluminum segment, third-party revenue increased 5 percent on an increase in average realized third-party price.
- Net income attributable to Alcoa Corporation was $202 million, or $0.76 per common share. Sequentially, the results reflect increased alumina and aluminum prices and higher alumina shipments, partially offset by increased restructuring charges (see below) and increased production costs. The production cost increase was primarily due to a charge to write down certain inventories to their net realizable value, partially offset by benefits from the Advanced Manufacturing Tax Credit on Section 45X (IRA 45X credit).
In October 2024, the U.S. Treasury Department issued final regulations on the IRA 45X credit, which clarified that some direct and indirect material costs can qualify for the credit. In the fourth quarter 2024, the Company recorded the full year 2023 and 2024 benefit related to the update totaling $30 million in Cost of goods sold at the Massena smelter in New York and the Warrick smelter in Indiana.
- Adjusted net income was $276 million, or $1.04 per common share, excluding the impact from net special items of $74 million. Notable special items include a restructuring charge of $82 million related to the Kwinana refinery curtailment primarily due to an increase in water management costs, partially offset by the corresponding tax benefit.
- Adjusted EBITDA excluding special items was $677 million, a sequential increase of $222 million primarily due to higher alumina and aluminum prices, favorable currency impacts, and higher alumina shipments, partially offset by increased production costs.
- Cash: Alcoa ended the quarter with a cash balance of $1.1 billion. Cash provided from operations was $415 million. Cash used for financing activities was $394 million primarily related to the repayment of the Alumina Limited debt of $385 million. Cash used for investing activities was $174 million due to capital expenditures of $169 million.
- Working capital: For the fourth quarter, Receivables from customers of $1.1 billion, Inventories of $2.0 billion and Accounts payable, trade of $1.8 billion comprised DWC working capital. Alcoa reported 34 days working capital, a sequential decrease of 11 days primarily due to a decrease in inventory days on higher sales.
Full Year 2024 Results
- Production: Alumina production decreased 8 percent annually primarily due to the full curtailment of the Kwinana refinery completed in June 2024. Aluminum production increased 5 percent annually primarily due to the restart of capacity at the Warrick smelter and continued progress on the Alumar smelter restart.
- Shipments: In the Alumina segment, third-party shipments of alumina increased 4 percent primarily due to increased sales of externally sourced alumina to fulfill customer commitments and increased trading. In Aluminum, total shipments increased 4 percent annually primarily due to increased production at the Warrick and Alumar smelters.
- Revenue: The Company's total third-party revenue increased 13 percent to $11.9 billion, driven primarily by higher average realized third-party prices for alumina and aluminum and higher shipments. Annually, the average realized third-party price of alumina increased 32 percent to $472 per metric ton.
- Net income attributable to Alcoa Corporation was $60 million, or $0.26 per common share, compared with the prior year's net loss of $651 million, or $3.65 per common share. The results reflect lower raw material and energy costs and higher alumina and aluminum prices, partially offset by increased restructuring charges (see below). Additionally, the results reflect the non-recurrence of a charge to tax expense of $152 million to record a valuation allowance on Alcoa World Alumina Brasil Ltda. (AWAB) deferred tax assets in the fourth quarter 2023 and the benefit of the absence of Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest following the acquisition of Alumina Limited on August 1, 2024.
- Adjusted net income was $296 million, or $1.35 per common share, excluding the impact from net special items of $236 million. Notable special items include $287 million related to the curtailment of the Kwinana refinery, partially offset by the corresponding tax and noncontrolling interest impacts of $143 million.
- Adjusted EBITDA excluding special items increased 196 percent sequentially to $1.6 billion, mainly attributable to year-over-year higher average realized prices for alumina and aluminum and lower raw material and energy costs, partially offset by higher production costs primarily in the Alumina segment.
- Cash: Alcoa ended 2024 with a cash balance of $1.1 billion. Cash provided from operations was $622 million. Cash provided from financing activities was $201 million primarily related to the net proceeds from the debt issuance of $737 million, partially offset by the repayment of the Alumina Limited debt of $385 million. Cash used for investing activities was $608 million due to capital expenditures of $580 million.
- Working capital: The Company reported 34 days working capital, a year-over-year improvement of 5 days. The change relates to a decrease of 24 days in inventory partially offset by a decrease of 13 days in accounts payable, both primarily on higher sales, and an increase of 6 days in accounts receivable primarily due to higher pricing for alumina and aluminum.
Key Actions
- San Ciprián complex: On January 21, 2025, Alcoa announced that a memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed between the Company, the Spanish national and Xunta regional governments, and IGNIS Equity Holdings, SL (IGNIS EQT), the entity pursuing 25% ownership of the San Ciprián complex. The MoU outlines a process for the parties to work cooperatively toward the common objective of improving the long-term outlook for the San Ciprián operations.
- Alumina Limited Revolving Credit Facility: On November 29, 2024, Alcoa voluntarily repaid $385 million drawn under the Alumina Limited Revolving Credit Facility. In connection with the acquisition of Alumina Limited, the Company assumed $385 million of indebtedness as of August 1, 2024.
- Profitability improvement program: In January 2024, the Company shared a series of actions to improve its profitability by $645 million by year end 2025 in comparison to the base year 2023. Through the fourth quarter 2024, the Company had implemented numerous improvements to exceed its target, actioning $675 million of improvements year over year.
2025 Outlook
The following outlook does not include reconciliations of the forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Net Income, including transformation, intersegment eliminations and other corporate Adjusted EBITDA; operational tax expense; and other expense; each excluding special items, to the most directly comparable forward-looking GAAP financial measures because it is impractical to forecast certain special items, such as restructuring charges and mark-to-market contracts, without unreasonable efforts due to the variability and complexity associated with predicting the occurrence and financial impact of such special items. For the same reasons, the Company is unable to address the probable significance of the unavailable information, which could be material to future results.
Alcoa expects 2025 total Alumina segment production to range between 9.5 to 9.7 million metric tons, a decrease from 2024 due to the curtailment of the Kwinana refinery. In 2025, alumina shipments are expected to be between 13.1 and 13.3 million metric tons, consistent with 2024. The difference between production and shipments reflects trading volumes and externally sourced alumina to fulfill customer contracts due to the curtailment of the Kwinana refinery.
Alcoa expects 2025 total Aluminum segment production to range between 2.3 and 2.5 million metric tons, an increase from 2024 due to smelter restarts. In 2025, aluminum shipments are expected to range between 2.6 and 2.8 million metric tons.
Within the first quarter 2025 Alumina Segment Adjusted EBITDA, the Company expects sequential favorable impacts of $30 million due to the absence of a charge to write down certain inventories to their net realizable value, partially offset by the typical first quarter impacts from the beginning of maintenance cycles and lower shipments.
For the first quarter 2025, the Aluminum Segment expects sequential unfavorable impacts of $60 million due to the non-recurrence of the fourth quarter 2024 benefit from the IRA 45X credit, lower seasonal pricing at Brazil hydro-electric facilities, and the absence of Ma'aden offtake volumes due to the announced transaction.
Within Other expenses, contributions to ELYSISTM in the first quarter of 2025 are expected to increase by $25 million which triggers loss recognition.
Based on current alumina and aluminum market conditions, Alcoa expects first quarter 2025 operational tax expense to approximate $120 million to $130 million, which may vary with market conditions and jurisdictional profitability.
Alcoa Corporation and subsidiaries
Statement of Consolidated Operations (unaudited)
(dollars in millions, except per-share amounts)
Quarter Ended
December 31,
September 30
December 31,
Sales
$
3,486
$
2,904
$
2,595
Cost of goods sold (exclusive of expenses below)
2,714
2,393
2,425
Selling, general administrative, and other expenses
80
66
64
Research and development expenses
17
16
14
Provision for depreciation, depletion, and amortization
159
159
163
Restructuring and other charges, net
91
30
(11
)
Interest expense
45
44
28
Other expenses (income), net
42
12
(11
)
Total costs and expenses
3,148
2,720
2,672
Income (loss) before income taxes
338
184
(77
)
Provision for income taxes
136
86
150
Net income (loss)
202
98
(227
)
Less: Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interest
-
8
(77
)
NET INCOME (LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO ALCOA
$
202
$
90
$
(150
)
EARNINGS PER SHARE ATTRIBUTABLE TO ALCOA
Basic:
Net income (loss)
$
0.77
$
0.39
$
(0.84
)
Average number of common shares
258,356,066
231,799,090
178,466,610
Diluted:
Net income (loss)
$
0.76
$
0.38
$
(0.84
)
Average number of common shares
260,457,179
233,594,549
178,466,610
(1)
For the quarter ended December 31, 2024, dividends paid on preferred stock were $1 and undistributed earnings of $2 were allocated to preferred stock under the two-class method required by GAAP. For the quarter ended September 30, 2024, undistributed earnings of $1 were allocated to preferred stock under the two-class method required by GAAP.
Alcoa Corporation and subsidiaries
Statement of Consolidated Operations (unaudited)
(dollars in millions, except per-share amounts)
Year Ended
December 31, 2024
December 31, 2023
Sales
$
11,895
$
10,551
Cost of goods sold (exclusive of expenses below)
10,044
9,813
Selling, general administrative, and other expenses
275
226
Research and development expenses
57
39
Provision for depreciation, depletion, and amortization
642
632
Restructuring and other charges, net
341
184
Interest expense
156
107
Other expenses, net
91
134
Total costs and expenses
11,606
11,135
Income (loss) before income taxes
289
(584
)
Provision for income taxes
265
189
Net income (loss)
24
(773
)
Less: Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interest
(36
)
(122
)
NET INCOME (LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO ALCOA
$
60
$
(651
)
EARNINGS PER SHARE ATTRIBUTABLE TO ALCOA
Basic:
Net income (loss)
$
0.26
$
(3.65
)
Average number of common shares
212,420,991
178,311,096
Diluted:
Net income (loss)
$
0.26
$
(3.65
)
Average number of common shares
214,051,326
178,311,096
(1)
For the year ended December 31, 2024, dividends paid on preferred stock were $1 and undistributed earnings of $3 were allocated to preferred stock under the two-class method required by GAAP.
Alcoa Corporation and subsidiaries
Consolidated Balance Sheet (unaudited)
(in millions)
December 31,
December 31,
ASSETS
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
1,138
$
944
Receivables from customers
1,096
656
Other receivables
143
152
Inventories
1,998
2,158
Fair value of derivative instruments
25
29
Prepaid expenses and other current assets(1)
514
466
Total current assets
4,914
4,405
Properties, plants, and equipment
19,550
20,381
Less: accumulated depreciation, depletion, and amortization
13,161
13,596
Properties, plants, and equipment, net
6,389
6,785
Investments
980
979
Deferred income taxes
283
333
Fair value of derivative instruments
-
3
Other noncurrent assets(2)
1,499
1,650
Total assets
$
14,065
$
14,155
LIABILITIES
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable, trade
$
1,805
$
1,714
Accrued compensation and retirement costs
362
357
Taxes, including income taxes
102
88
Fair value of derivative instruments
263
214
Other current liabilities
788
578
Long-term debt due within one year
75
79
Total current liabilities
3,395
3,030
Long-term debt, less amount due within one year
2,470
1,732
Accrued pension benefits
255
278
Accrued other postretirement benefits
412
443
Asset retirement obligations
691
772
Environmental remediation
182
202
Fair value of derivative instruments
836
1,092
Noncurrent income taxes
9
193
Other noncurrent liabilities and deferred credits
656
568
Total liabilities
8,906
8,310
EQUITY
Alcoa Corporation shareholders' equity:
Preferred stock
-
-
Common stock
3
2
Additional capital
11,587
9,187
Accumulated deficit
(1,323
)
(1,293
)
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(5,108
)
(3,645
)
Total Alcoa Corporation shareholders' equity
5,159
4,251
Noncontrolling interest
-
1,594
Total equity
5,159
5,845
Total liabilities and equity
$
14,065
$
14,155
(1)
This line item includes $43 and $32 of current restricted cash at December 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively.
(2)
This line item includes $53 and $71 of noncurrent restricted cash at December 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively.
Alcoa Corporation and subsidiaries
Statement of Consolidated Cash Flows (unaudited)
(in millions)
Year Ended December 31,
2024
2023
CASH FROM OPERATIONS
Net income (loss)
$
24
$
(773
)
Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to cash from operations:
Depreciation, depletion, and amortization
642
632
Deferred income taxes
23
(22
)
Equity (income) loss, net of dividends
(2
)
201
Restructuring and other charges, net
341
184
Net loss from investing activities - asset sales
37
18
Net periodic pension benefit cost
10
6
Stock-based compensation
36
35
(Gain) loss on mark-to-market derivative financial contracts
(8
)
26
Other
34
78
Changes in assets and liabilities, excluding effects of divestitures and
(Increase) decrease in receivables
(493
)
104
Decrease in inventories
51
243
(Increase) decrease in prepaid expenses and other current assets
(68
)
39
Increase (decrease) in accounts payable, trade
190
(74
)
Decrease in accrued expenses
(108
)
(133
)
Increase (decrease) in taxes, including income taxes
95
(146
)
Pension contributions
(16
)
(24
)
Increase in noncurrent assets
(4
)
(210
)
Decrease in noncurrent liabilities
(162
)
(93
)
CASH PROVIDED FROM OPERATIONS
622
91
FINANCING ACTIVITIES
Additions to debt
1,032
127
Payments on debt
(679
)
(72
)
Proceeds from the exercise of employee stock options
-
1
Dividends paid on Alcoa preferred stock
(1
)
-
Dividends paid on Alcoa common stock
(89
)
(72
)
Payments related to tax withholding on stock-based compensation awards
(15
)
(34
)
Financial contributions for the divestiture of businesses
(35
)
(52
)
Contributions from noncontrolling interest
65
188
Distributions to noncontrolling interest
(49
)
(30
)
Acquisition of noncontrolling interest
(23
)
-
Other
(5
)
1
CASH PROVIDED FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES
201
57
INVESTING ACTIVITIES
Capital expenditures
(580
)
(531
)
Proceeds from the sale of assets
3
4
Additions to investments
(37
)
(70
)
Other
6
12
CASH USED FOR INVESTING ACTIVITIES
(608
)
(585
)
EFFECT OF EXCHANGE RATE CHANGES ON CASH AND CASH
(28
)
10
Net change in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash
187
(427
)
Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of year
1,047
1,474
CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH AT
$
1,234
$
1,047
Alcoa Corporation and subsidiaries
Segment Information (unaudited)
(dollars in millions, except realized prices; dry metric tons in millions (mdmt); metric tons in thousands (kmt))
4Q23
2023
1Q24
2Q24
3Q24
4Q24
2024
Alumina:
Bauxite production (mdmt)
10.4
41.0
10.1
9.5
9.4
9.3
38.3
Third-party bauxite shipments (mdmt)
2.0
7.6
1.0
1.5
1.5
2.4
6.4
Alumina production (kmt)
2,789
10,908
2,670
2,539
2,435
2,390
10,034
Third-party alumina shipments (kmt)
2,259
8,698
2,397
2,267
2,052
2,289
9,005
Intersegment alumina shipments (kmt)
1,176
4,125
943
1,025
1,027
1,199
4,194
Produced alumina shipments (kmt)
2,913
11,072
2,621
2,595
2,366
2,468
10,050
Average realized third-party price per metric ton of alumina
$
344
$
358
$
372
$
399
$
485
$
636
$
472
Adjusted operating cost per metric ton of produced alumina shipped
$
303
$
315
$
304
$
313
$
310
$
310
$
309
Third-party bauxite sales
$
124
$
484
$
64
$
96
$
93
$
128
$
381
Third-party alumina sales
781
3,129
897
914
1,003
1,467
4,281
Intersegment alumina sales
449
1,648
395
457
565
846
2,263
Adjusted operating costs(1)
882
3,487
796
814
734
766
3,110
Other segment items(2)
388
1,501
421
467
560
959
2,407
Segment Adjusted EBITDA(3)
$
84
$
273
$
139
$
186
$
367
$
716
$
1,408
Depreciation and amortization
$
87
$
333
$
87
$
90
$
85
$
86
$
348
Equity (loss) income
$
(11
)
$
(48
)
$
(11
)
$
2
$
6
$
25
$
22
Aluminum:
Aluminum production (kmt)
541
2,114
542
543
559
571
2,215
Total aluminum shipments (kmt)
638
2,491
634
677
638
641
2,590
Produced aluminum shipments (kmt)
543
2,166
550
595
566
566
2,277
Average realized third-party price per metric ton of aluminum
$
2,678
$
2,828
$
2,620
$
2,858
$
2,877
$
3,006
$
2,841
Adjusted operating cost per metric ton of produced aluminum shipped
$
2,406
$
2,438
$
2,323
$
2,256
$
2,392
$
2,675
$
2,410
Third-party sales
$
1,683
$
6,925
$
1,638
$
1,895
$
1,802
$
1,895
$
7,230
Intersegment sales
4
15
4
3
5
4
16
Adjusted operating costs(1)
1,307
5,281
1,279
1,342
1,353
1,514
5,488
Other segment items(2)
292
1,198
313
323
274
191
1,101
Segment Adjusted EBITDA(3)
$
88
$
461
$
50
$
233
$
180
$
194
$
657
Depreciation and amortization
$
70
$
277
$
68
$
68
$
68
$
68
$
272
Equity (loss) income
$
(18
)
$
(106
)
$
2
$
21
$
(11
)
$
(17
)
$
(5
)
Reconciliation of Total Segment Adjusted EBITDA to Consolidated net (loss) income attributable to Alcoa Corporation:
Total Segment Adjusted EBITDA(3)
$
172
$
734
$
189
$
419
$
547
$
910
$
2,065
Unallocated amounts:
Transformation(4)
(26
)
(80
)
(14
)
(16
)
(14
)
(18
)
(62
)
Intersegment eliminations
(12
)
7
(8
)
(29
)
(38
)
(156
)
(231
)
Corporate expenses(5)
(46
)
(133
)
(34
)
(41
)
(39
)
(46
)
(160
)
Provision for depreciation, depletion, and amortization
(163
)
(632
)
(161
)
(163
)
(159
)
(159
)
(642
)
Restructuring and other charges, net
11
(184
)
(202
)
(18
)
(30
)
(91
)
(341
)
Interest expense
(28
)
(107
)
(27
)
(40
)
(44
)
(45
)
(156
)
Other income (expenses), net
11
(134
)
(59
)
22
(12
)
(42
)
(91
)
Other(6)
4
(55
)
(9
)
(42
)
(27
)
(15
)
(93
)
Consolidated (loss) income before income taxes
(77
)
(584
)
(325
)
92
184
338
289
(Provision for) benefit from income taxes
(150
)
(189
)
18
(61
)
(86
)
(136
)
(265
)
Net loss (income) attributable to noncontrolling interest
77
122
55
(11
)
(8
)
-
36
Consolidated net (loss) income attributable to Alcoa Corporation
$
(150
)
$
(651
)
$
(252
)
$
20
$
90
$
202
$
60
The difference between segment totals and consolidated amounts is in Corporate.
(1)
Adjusted operating costs includes all production related costs for alumina or aluminum shipped: raw materials consumed; conversion costs, such as labor, materials, and utilities; and plant administrative expenses.
(2)
Other segment items include costs associated with trading activity, the Alumina segment's purchase of bauxite from offtake or other supply agreements, the Alumina segment's commercial shipping services, and the Aluminum segment's energy assets; other direct and non-production related charges; Selling, general administrative, and other expenses; and Research and development expenses.
(3)
Alcoa Corporation's definition of Adjusted EBITDA (Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) is net margin plus an add-back for depreciation, depletion, and amortization. Net margin is equivalent to Sales minus the following items: Cost of goods sold; Selling, general administrative, and other expenses; Research and development expenses; and Provision for depreciation, depletion, and amortization. The Adjusted EBITDA presented may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies.
(4)
Transformation includes, among other items, the Adjusted EBITDA of previously closed operations.
(5)
Corporate expenses are composed of general administrative and other expenses of operating the corporate headquarters and other global administrative facilities, as well as research and development expenses of the corporate technical center.
(6)
Other includes certain items that are not included in the Adjusted EBITDA of the reportable segments.
Alcoa Corporation and subsidiaries
Calculation of Financial Measures (unaudited)
(in millions, except per-share amounts)
Adjusted Income
Income (Loss)
Income (Loss)
Quarter ended
Year ended
December 31,
September 30,
December 31,
December 31,
December 31,
Net income (loss) attributable to Alcoa Corporation
$
202
$
90
$
(150
)
$
60
$
(651
)
Special items:
Restructuring and other charges, net
91
30
(11
)
341
184
Other special items(1)
(1
)
34
(2
)
37
71
Discrete and other tax items impacts(2)
1
(3
)
102
(2
)
45
Tax impact on special items(3)
(17
)
(12
)
1
(84
)
(12
)
Noncontrolling interest impact(3)
-
(4
)
(40
)
(56
)
(42
)
Subtotal
74
45
50
236
246
Net income (loss) attributable to Alcoa
$
276
$
135
$
(100
)
$
296
$
(405
)
Diluted EPS(4):
Net income (loss) attributable to Alcoa
$
0.76
$
0.38
$
(0.84
)
$
0.26
$
(3.65
)
Net income (loss) attributable to Alcoa
$
1.04
$
0.57
$
(0.56
)
$
1.35
$
(2.27
)
Net income (loss) attributable to Alcoa Corporation - as adjusted and Diluted EPS - as adjusted are non-GAAP financial measures. Management believes these measures are meaningful to investors because management reviews the operating results of Alcoa Corporation excluding the impacts of restructuring and other charges, various tax items, and other special items (collectively, "special items"). There can be no assurances that additional special items will not occur in future periods. To compensate for this limitation, management believes it is appropriate to consider Net income (loss) attributable to Alcoa Corporation and Diluted EPS determined under GAAP as well as Net income (loss) attributable to Alcoa Corporation - as adjusted and Diluted EPS - as adjusted.
(1)
Other special items include the following:
(2)
Discrete and other tax items are generally unusual or infrequently occurring items, changes in law, items associated with uncertain tax positions, or the effect of measurement-period adjustments and include the following:
(3)
The tax impact on special items is based on the applicable statutory rates in the jurisdictions where the special items occurred. The noncontrolling interest impact on special items represents Alcoa's partner's share of certain special items.
(4)
In any period with a Net loss attributable to Alcoa Corporation (GAAP or as adjusted), the average number of common shares applicable to diluted earnings per share exclude certain share equivalents as their effect is anti-dilutive.
For the quarter ended December 31, 2024, dividends paid on preferred stock were $1, and undistributed earnings of $2 and undistributed earnings - as adjusted of $3 were allocated to preferred stock under the two-class method. For the quarter ended September 30, 2024, undistributed earnings of $1 and undistributed earnings - as adjusted of $2 were allocated to preferred stock under the two-class method.
For the year ended December 31, 2024, dividends paid on preferred stock were $1, and undistributed earnings of $3 and undistributed earnings - as adjusted of $5 were allocated to preferred stock under the two-class method.
Alcoa Corporation and subsidiaries
Calculation of Financial Measures (unaudited), continued
(in millions)
Adjusted EBITDA
Quarter ended
Year ended
December 31,
September 30,
December 31,
December 31,
December 31,
Net income (loss) attributable to Alcoa Corporation
$
202
$
90
$
(150
)
$
60
$
(651
)
Add:
Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interest
-
8
(77
)
(36
)
(122
)
Provision for income taxes
136
86
150
265
189
Other expenses (income), net
42
12
(11
)
91
134
Interest expense
45
44
28
156
107
Restructuring and other charges, net
91
30
(11
)
341
184
Provision for depreciation, depletion, and amortization
159
159
163
642
632
Adjusted EBITDA
675
429
92
1,519
473
Special items(1)
2
26
(3
)
70
63
Adjusted EBITDA, excluding special items
$
677
$
455
$
89
$
1,589
$
536
Alcoa Corporation's definition of Adjusted EBITDA (Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) is net margin plus an add-back for depreciation, depletion, and amortization. Net margin is equivalent to Sales minus the following items: Cost of goods sold; Selling, general administrative, and other expenses; Research and development expenses; and Provision for depreciation, depletion, and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure. Management believes this measure is meaningful to investors because Adjusted EBITDA provides additional information with respect to Alcoa Corporation's operating performance and the Company's ability to meet its financial obligations. The Adjusted EBITDA presented may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies.
(1)
Special items include the following (see reconciliation of Adjusted Income above for additional information):
Alcoa Corporation and subsidiaries
Calculation of Financial Measures (unaudited), continued
(in millions)
Free Cash Flow
Quarter ended
Year ended
December 31,
September 30,
December 31,
December 31,
December 31,
Cash provided from operations
$
415
$
143
$
198
$
622
$
91
Capital expenditures
(169
)
(146
)
(188
)
(580
)
(531
)
Free cash flow
$
246
$
(3
)
$
10
$
42
$
(440
)
Free Cash Flow is a non-GAAP financial measure. Management believes this measure is meaningful to investors because management reviews cash flows generated from operations after taking into consideration capital expenditures, which are necessary to maintain and expand Alcoa Corporation's asset base and are expected to generate future cash flows from operations. It is important to note that Free Cash Flow does not represent the residual cash flow available for discretionary expenditures since other non-discretionary expenditures, such as mandatory debt service requirements, are not deducted from the measure.
Net Debt
December 31, 2024
December 31, 2023
Short-term borrowings
$
50
$
56
Long-term debt due within one year
75
79
Long-term debt, less amount due within one year
2,470
1,732
Total debt
2,595
1,867
Less: Cash and cash equivalents
1,138
944
Net debt
$
1,457
$
923
Net debt is a non-GAAP financial measure. Management believes this measure is meaningful to investors because management assesses Alcoa Corporation's leverage position after considering available cash that could be used to repay outstanding debt. When cash exceeds total debt, the measure is expressed as net cash.
Alcoa Corporation and subsidiaries
Calculation of Financial Measures (unaudited), continued
(in millions)
Adjusted Net Debt and Proportional Adjusted Net Debt
December 31, 2024
December 31, 2023
Consolidated
NCI
Alcoa
Consolidated
NCI
Alcoa
Short-term borrowings
$
50
$
-
$
50
$
56
$
-
$
56
Long-term debt due within one year
75
-
75
79
31
48
Long-term debt, less amount due within one year
2,470
-
2,470
1,732
-
1,732
Total debt
2,595
-
2,595
1,867
31
1,836
Less: Cash and cash equivalents
1,138
-
1,138
944
141
803
Net debt (net cash)
1,457
-
1,457
923
(110
)
1,033
Plus: Net pension / OPEB liability
597
-
597
657
17
640
Adjusted net debt (net cash)
$
2,054
$
-
$
2,054
$
1,580
$
(93
)
$
1,673
Net debt is a non-GAAP financial measure. Management believes that this measure is meaningful to investors because management assesses Alcoa Corporation's leverage position after considering available cash that could be used to repay outstanding debt. When cash exceeds total debt, the measure is expressed as net cash.
Adjusted net debt and proportional adjusted net debt (prior to Alcoa's acquisition of Alumina Limited on August 1, 2024) are also non-GAAP financial measures. Management believes that these additional measures are meaningful to investors because management also assesses Alcoa Corporation's leverage position after considering available cash that could be used to repay outstanding debt and net pension/OPEB liability, net of the portion of those items attributable to noncontrolling interest (NCI).
DWC Working Capital and Days Working Capital
Quarter ended
December 31, 2024
September 30, 2024
December 31, 2023
Receivables from customers
$
1,096
$
862
$
656
Add: Inventories
1,998
2,096
2,158
Less: Accounts payable, trade
(1,805
)
(1,544
)
(1,714
)
DWC working capital
$
1,289
$
1,414
$
1,100
Sales
$
3,486
$
2,904
$
2,595
Number of days in the quarter
92
92
92
Days working capital(1)
34
45
39
DWC working capital and Days working capital are non-GAAP financial measures. Management believes that these measures are meaningful to investors because management uses its working capital position to assess Alcoa Corporation's efficiency in liquidity management.
(1)
Days working capital is calculated as DWC working capital divided by the quotient of Sales and number of days in the quarter.
