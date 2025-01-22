Cadence Bank Announces Fourth Quarter 2024 and Annual Financial Results; Announces Increase in Quarterly Common Dividend

HOUSTON and TUPELO, Miss., Jan. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Cadence Bank (NYSE: CADE) (the Company), today announced financial results for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2024.
Annual highlights for 2024 included:
- Achieved net income available to common shareholders of $514.1 million, or $2.77 per diluted common share, and adjusted net income from continuing operations available to common shareholders,(1) which excludes non-routine income and expenses,(2) of $507.9 million, or $2.74 per diluted common share, an increase of 24.5% on a per share basis compared to 2023.
- Reported annual adjusted pre-tax pre-provision net revenue (PPNR) from continuing operations(1) of $739.0 million, or 1.54% of average assets, an increase of $126.7 million, or 20.7%, compared to 2023.
- Generated net organic loan growth of $1.2 billion, or 3.8% for the year while core customer deposits, which exclude brokered deposits and public funds, increased $2.2 billion, or 6.9%.
- Increased net interest margin for the year by 22 basis points to 3.30%.
- Achieved continued improvement in operating leverage reflected in a decline in the adjusted efficiency ratio(1) from 63.3% in 2023 to 58.4% in 2024.
- Realized stable net charge-offs as a percent of average loans in 2024 of 0.24%, and criticized loans improved 5.9% to $794.5 million at December 31, 2024.
- Repurchased 1,237,021 shares of Company common stock at a weighted average price of $26.74; tangible book value per common share(1) increased to $21.54 per share at December 31, 2024, up $2.22 per share, or 11.5%, compared to December 31, 2023 while tangible common shareholders' equity to tangible assets(1) increased from 7.44% to 8.67% over the same time period.
Highlights for the fourth quarter of 2024 included:
- Reported quarterly net income available to common shareholders of $130.3 million, or $0.70 per diluted common share, and adjusted net income from continuing operations available to common shareholders(1) of $130.0 million, or $0.70 per diluted common share.
- Achieved quarterly adjusted PPNR from continuing operations(1) of $184.0 million, which is down $5.9 million compared to the third quarter of 2024 and up $46.1 million from the fourth quarter of 2023.
- Generated net organic loan growth of $437.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2024, or 5.2% on an annualized basis.
- Grew core customer deposits by $259.6 million in the fourth quarter, or 3.0% annualized, excluding the $435.0 million in temporary overnight sweep activity included in the September 30, 2024 deposit totals.
- Continued to improve net interest margin, increasing 7 basis points compared to the third quarter of 2024 to 3.38%.
- Realized 0.17% in annualized net charge-offs as a percent of average loans, improved 9 basis points from the linked quarter, and a $15.0 million provision for credit losses resulting in a 1.37% allowance for credit losses as a percent of loans. Additionally, criticized and classified loan levels as well as total nonperforming loans improved compared to the linked quarter.
- Maintained strong regulatory capital with Common Equity Tier 1 Capital of 12.4% and Total Capital of 14.0%.
Quarterly dividend increase and approval:
- At its regular quarterly meeting today, the Board of Directors of the Company declared quarterly cash dividends of $0.275 per common share of stock and $0.34375 per share of Series A Preferred Stock. The common stock dividend represents an increase of $0.025, or 10.0%, per share compared to the previous quarterly dividend of $0.25 per common share and is payable on April 1, 2025 to shareholders of record at the close of business on March 14, 2025. The preferred stock dividend is payable on February 20, 2025 to shareholders of record at the close of business on February 5, 2025.
"Our fourth quarter results reflect the culmination of a successful year of improved operating performance achieved through steady balance sheet growth, reduction of debt, stable credit quality, and improved net interest margin and operating efficiency," remarked Dan Rollins, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Cadence Bank. "This has been an exciting year for Cadence. We could feel the momentum in our business throughout the year, and the benefits of our footprint, business diversification and talented teammates shined through. This momentum was evidenced by strong capital generation, supporting both our future growth as well as a 10% increase in the quarterly dividend to common shareholders. Importantly, this momentum also fueled the 25% increase in our adjusted earnings from continuing operations per common share(1) for the year."
Earnings Summary
All adjusted financial results discussed herein are adjusted results from continuing operations.(3)
For the year ended December 31, 2024, the Company reported net income available to common shareholders of $514.1 million, or $2.77 per diluted common share, compared with $532.8 million, or $2.92 per diluted common share, for the year ended December 31, 2023. The Company reported adjusted net income from continuing operations available to common shareholders(1) of $507.9 million, or $2.74 per diluted common share, for the year ended December 31, 2024 compared with $401.2 million, or $2.20 per diluted common share, for the year ended December 31, 2023. Additionally, the Company reported adjusted PPNR from continuing operations(1) of $739.0 million, or 1.54% of average assets, for the year ended December 31, 2024 compared with $612.3 million, or 1.26% of average assets, for the year ended December 31, 2023.
For the fourth quarter of 2024, the Company reported net income available to common shareholders of $130.3 million, or $0.70 per diluted common share, compared to $256.7 million, or $1.41 per diluted common share, for the fourth quarter of 2023 and $134.1 million, or $0.72 per diluted common share, for the third quarter of 2024. Adjusted net income available to common shareholders from continuing operations(1) was $130.0 million, or $0.70 per diluted common share, for the fourth quarter of 2024, compared with $72.7 million, or $0.40 per diluted common share, for the fourth quarter of 2023 and $135.6 million, or $0.73 per diluted common share, for the third quarter of 2024. Additionally, the Company reported adjusted PPNR from continuing operations(1) of $184.0 million, or 1.55% of average assets on an annualized basis, for the fourth quarter of 2024, which represents a decline of $5.9 million or 3.1% compared to the third quarter of 2024, and an increase of $46.1 million or 33.4% compared to the same quarter of 2023.
Net Interest Revenue
Net interest revenue increased to $364.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to $334.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2023 and $361.5 million for the third quarter of 2024. The net interest margin (fully taxable equivalent) improved to 3.38% for the fourth quarter of 2024, compared with 3.04% for the fourth quarter of 2023 and 3.31% for the third quarter of 2024.
Net interest revenue increased $3.1 million, or 0.9%, compared to the third quarter of 2024 as the Company continues to benefit from an improved average earning asset mix, continued upward repricing of fixed rate and certain variable rate loans that soften the impact of declining interest rates on the portfolio, declining deposit costs and paydowns of borrowings. Purchase accounting accretion revenue was $2.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2024 compared with $3.0 million for the third quarter of 2024. Average earning assets declined slightly to $42.9 billion, as growth in average loans of $182.1 million was offset by lower excess cash and securities as the Company paid off the Bank Term Funding Program balances and called a sub-debt issuance in the fourth quarter.
Yield on net loans, loans held for sale and leases, excluding accretion, was 6.40% for the fourth quarter of 2024, down 21 basis points from 6.61% for the third quarter of 2024. Investment securities yielded 3.04% in the fourth quarter of 2024, which is flat compared to the third quarter of 2024. The yield on total interest earning assets was 5.76% for the fourth quarter of 2024 compared with 5.92% for the third quarter of 2024.
The average cost of total deposits declined to 2.44% for the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to 2.55% for the third quarter of 2024. The 18 basis point linked quarter decline in the cost of interest-bearing deposits was partially offset by product mix shift with quarterly growth in interest-bearing demand and time deposits and declines in noninterest bearing deposits. Total interest-bearing liabilities cost declined 30 basis points to 3.17% for the fourth quarter of 2024 compared to 3.47% for the third quarter of 2024.
Balance Sheet Activity
Loans and leases, net of unearned income, increased to $33.7 billion at December 31, 2024 compared to $33.3 billion at September 30, 2024. Net loan growth of $437.8 million, or 5.2% annualized, for the fourth quarter was driven primarily by growth in residential mortgages, owner occupied C&I credits and income producing CRE.
Total deposits were $40.5 billion as of December 31, 2024, an increase of $1.7 billion from $38.8 billion at the end of the third quarter of 2024. The fourth quarter's increase included a seasonal increase of $360.0 million in public funds to $4.1 billion, and a $1.5 billion increase in brokered deposits to $2.1 billion at December 31, 2024. Brokered deposits were added during the fourth quarter primarily to facilitate the pay off of the $3.5 billion Bank Term Funding Program balance at rates the Company viewed as favorable compared to other alternative funding sources. Core customer deposits, which exclude brokered deposits and public funds, declined approximately $175.4 million compared to September 30, 2024. However, excluding approximately $435.0 million in temporary overnight customer sweep activity in core customer balances at the end of the third quarter, total core customer deposits increased $259.6 million during the fourth quarter, or 3.0% on an annualized basis.
The December 31, 2024 loan to deposit ratio was 83.3%. Noninterest bearing deposits declined to 21.2% of total deposits at the end of the fourth quarter of 2024 from 23.8% at September 30, 2024.
Total investment securities declined $0.5 billion during the fourth quarter of 2024 to $7.3 billion at December 31, 2024, representing 15.5% of total assets. Cash, due from balances and deposits at the Federal Reserve declined $2.3 billion to $1.7 billion at December 31, 2024 as the Company utilized excess liquidity to reduce reliance on higher cost funding, including the pay off of the Bank Term Funding Program borrowings and call of subordinated debt.
In November 2024, the Company called $215.2 million in fixed-to-floating subordinated debt at par. This debt was yielding 4.125% and was set to reprice at SOFR+2.73% after the November call date. This call was in addition to the June 2024 call of $138.9 million in fixed-to-floating subordinated debt at par, yielding 5.65% and set to reprice to a weighted-average rate of SOFR+3.76% after the June call date.
Credit Results, Provision for Credit Losses and Allowance for Credit Losses
Credit metrics for the fourth quarter of 2024 reflected overall stability in credit quality. Net charge-offs for the fourth quarter of 2024 were $14.1 million, or 0.17% of average net loans and leases on an annualized basis, compared with net charge-offs of $23.8 million, or 0.29% of average net loans and leases on an annualized basis, for the fourth quarter of 2023 and net charge-offs of $22.2 million, or 0.26% of average net loans and leases on an annualized basis, for the third quarter of 2024. The provision for credit losses for the fourth quarter of 2024 was $15.0 million, compared with $38.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2023 and $12.0 million for the third quarter of 2024. The allowance for credit losses of $460.8 million at December 31, 2024 was stable at 1.37% of total loans and leases compared to 1.38% of total loans and leases at September 30, 2024 and down slightly from 1.44% of total loans and leases at December 31, 2023.
Total nonperforming assets as a percent of total assets were 0.58% at December 31, 2024 compared to 0.45% at December 31, 2023 and 0.57% at September 30, 2024. Total nonperforming loans and leases as a percent of loans and leases, net were 0.78% at December 31, 2024, compared to 0.67% at December 31, 2023 and 0.82% at September 30, 2024. Other real estate owned and other repossessed assets was $5.8 million at December 31, 2024 compared to the December 31, 2023 balance of $6.2 million and the September 30, 2024 balance of $5.4 million. Criticized loans represented 2.35% of loans at December 31, 2024 compared to 2.60% at December 31, 2023 and 2.64% at September 30, 2024, while classified loans were 2.02% at December 31, 2024 compared to 2.09% at December 31, 2023 and 2.09% at September 30, 2024.
Noninterest Revenue
Noninterest revenue was $86.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2024 compared with negative $311.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2023 and $85.9 million for the third quarter of 2024. Noninterest revenue for the fourth quarter of 2023 included a securities portfolio restructuring loss of $384.5 million. Adjusted noninterest revenue(1) for the fourth quarter of 2024 was $86.2 million, compared with $73.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2023 and $88.8 million for the third quarter of 2024. Adjusted noninterest revenue(1) for the fourth quarter of 2024 has no significant adjustments while adjusted noninterest revenue(1) for the fourth quarter of 2023 excludes $384.5 million securities portfolio restructuring loss and adjusted noninterest revenue(1) for the third quarter of 2024 excludes $2.9 million in securities losses.
Adjusted noninterest revenue was relatively consistent with the third quarter of 2024, with improvements in mortgage banking revenue offset by a decline in other noninterest revenue. Wealth management revenue was $24.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2024, consistent with $24.1 million for the third quarter of 2024. Credit card, debit card and merchant fee revenue was $12.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2024, compared with $12.6 million for the third quarter of 2024. Deposit service charge revenue was $18.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to $18.8 million for the third quarter of 2024.
Mortgage banking revenue totaled $3.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to negative $1.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2023 and $1.1 million for the third quarter of 2024. The $2.5 million improvement during the linked quarter was due to improvement in the MSR net valuation adjustment of $4.3 million, partially offset by $1.8 million in seasonally lower mortgage production and servicing revenue.
Other noninterest revenue was $27.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2024, down from $32.1 million for the third quarter of 2024, with the $4.8 million decline impacted by lower quarterly fair valuations of limited partnerships and equity securities, as well as the impact of the prior quarter's gain on debt redemption. These declines were partially offset by increases in credit related fees, SBA income and BOLI proceeds.
Noninterest Expense
Noninterest expense for the fourth quarter of 2024 was $266.2 million, compared with $329.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2023 and $259.4 million for the third quarter of 2024. Adjusted noninterest expense(1) for the fourth quarter of 2024 was $266.7 million, compared with $269.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2023 and $260.4 million for the third quarter of 2024. Adjusted noninterest expense for the fourth quarter of 2024 excludes a benefit of $0.5 million associated with an adjustment to the estimated FDIC special assessment. The adjusted efficiency ratio(1) was 59.1% for the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to 57.7% for the third quarter of 2024 and 66.0% for the fourth quarter of 2023.
The $6.3 million, or 2.4%, linked quarter increase in adjusted noninterest expense(1) was driven primarily by increases in data processing and software expense as well as other noninterest expense. Data processing and software expense increased $4.1 million compared to the third quarter of 2024, primarily as a result of the fourth quarter system upgrade of the Company's treasury management platform, with a majority of those expenses not ongoing in nature. Other noninterest expense increased $3.4 million compared to the third quarter of 2024 driven by increases in various items including professional services, advertising and public relations, and operational losses.
Capital Management
Total shareholders' equity was $5.6 billion at December 31, 2024 compared with $5.2 billion at December 31, 2023 and $5.6 billion at September 30, 2024. Estimated regulatory capital ratios at December 31, 2024 included Common Equity Tier 1 capital of 12.4%, Tier 1 capital of 12.8%, Total risk-based capital of 14.0%, and Tier 1 leverage capital of 10.4%. During the fourth quarter of 2024, the Company did not repurchase any shares of Company common stock. For the full year 2024, the Company repurchased 1,237,021 shares at a weighted average price of $26.74. Outstanding common shares were 183.5 million as of December 31, 2024.
Summary
Rollins concluded, "As we enter 2025, our team is excited about the opportunity to build on our accomplishments and momentum from 2024. Our focus on growth in loans, deposits and fee revenues, combined with net interest margin expansion, stable credit quality and improved operating efficiency, has contributed to continued improvement in our profitability and financial performance. We look forward to building on this success in 2025 and beyond as we focus on our company's vision of helping people, companies and communities prosper."
Key Transactions
Effective May 17, 2024, the Company completed the sale of Cadence Business Solutions, its payroll processing business unit, resulting in a net gain on sale of approximately $12 million. The impact on both revenues and expenses is not material. The payroll processing unit had previously been part of Cadence Insurance, Inc., prior to its sale in November 2023.
Effective November 30, 2023, the Company completed the sale of its insurance subsidiary, Cadence Insurance, to Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. for approximately $904 million. The Transaction resulted in net capital creation of approximately $625 million, including a net gain on sale of approximately $525 million. The gain along with Cadence Insurance's historical financial results for periods prior to the divestiture have been reflected in the consolidated financial statements as discontinued operations. Additionally, current and prior period adjusted earnings exclude the impact of discontinued operations.
Conference Call and Webcast
The Company will conduct a conference call to discuss its fourth quarter and annual 2024 financial results on January 23, 2025, at 10:00 a.m. (Central Time). This conference call will be an interactive session between management and analysts. Interested parties may listen to this live conference call via Internet webcast by accessing http://ir.cadencebank.com/events. The webcast will also be available in archived format at the same address.
About Cadence Bank
Cadence Bank (NYSE: CADE) is a leading regional banking franchise with approximately $50 billion in assets and more than 350 branch locations across the South and Texas. Cadence provides consumers, businesses and corporations with a full range of innovative banking and financial solutions. Services and products include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized lending, asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, correspondent banking, SBA lending, foreign exchange, wealth management, investment and trust services, financial planning, and retirement plan management. Cadence is committed to a culture of respect, diversity and inclusion in both its workplace and communities. Cadence Bank, Member FDIC. Equal Housing Lender.
(1) Considered a non-GAAP financial measure. A discussion regarding these non-GAAP measures and ratios, including reconciliations of non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures and definitions for non-GAAP ratios, appears in Table 14 "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures and Other Non-GAAP Ratio Definitions" beginning on page 22 of this news release.
(2) See Table 14 for detail on non-routine income and expenses.
(3) Given the sale of Cadence Insurance, Inc. ("Cadence Insurance") in the fourth quarter of 2023, the financial results presented consist of both continuing operations and discontinued operations. The discontinued operations include the financial results of Cadence Insurance prior to the sale, as well as the associated gain on sale in the fourth quarter of 2023. The discontinued operations are presented as a single line item below income from continuing operations and as separate lines in the balance sheet in the accompanying tables for all periods presented.
Table 1
Selected Financial Data
(Unaudited)
Quarter Ended
Year-to-date
(In thousands)
Dec 2024
Sep 2024
Jun 2024
Mar 2024
Dec 2023
Dec 2024
Dec 2023
Earnings Summary:
Interest revenue
$ 620,321
$ 647,713
$ 642,210
$ 637,113
$ 615,187
$ 2,547,357
$ 2,310,167
Interest expense
255,790
286,255
285,892
283,205
280,582
1,111,142
958,811
Net interest revenue
364,531
361,458
356,318
353,908
334,605
1,436,215
1,351,356
Provision for credit losses
15,000
12,000
22,000
22,000
38,000
71,000
80,000
Net interest revenue, after provision for credit losses
349,531
349,458
334,318
331,908
296,605
1,365,215
1,271,356
Noninterest revenue
86,165
85,901
100,658
83,786
(311,460)
356,510
(116,343)
Noninterest expense
266,186
259,438
256,697
263,207
329,367
1,045,528
1,155,923
Income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes
169,510
175,921
178,279
152,487
(344,222)
676,197
(910)
Income tax expense (benefit)
36,795
39,482
40,807
35,509
(80,485)
152,593
(4,594)
Income (loss) from continuing operations
132,715
136,439
137,472
116,978
(263,737)
523,604
3,684
Income from discontinued operations, net of taxes
-
-
-
-
522,801
-
538,620
Net income
132,715
136,439
137,472
116,978
259,064
523,604
542,304
Less: Preferred dividends
2,372
2,372
2,372
2,372
2,372
9,488
9,488
Net income available to common shareholders
$ 130,343
$ 134,067
$ 135,100
$ 114,606
$ 256,692
$ 514,116
$ 532,816
Balance Sheet - Period End Balances
Total assets
$ 47,019,190
$ 49,204,933
$ 47,984,078
$ 48,313,863
$ 48,934,510
$ 47,019,190
$ 48,934,510
Total earning assets
42,386,627
44,834,897
43,525,688
43,968,692
44,192,887
42,386,627
44,192,887
Available for sale securities
7,293,988
7,841,685
7,921,422
8,306,589
8,075,476
7,293,988
8,075,476
Loans and leases, net of unearned income
33,741,755
33,303,972
33,312,773
32,882,616
32,497,022
33,741,755
32,497,022
Allowance for credit losses (ACL)
460,793
460,859
470,022
472,575
468,034
460,793
468,034
Net book value of acquired loans
4,783,206
5,521,000
5,543,419
6,011,007
6,353,344
4,783,206
6,353,344
Unamortized net discount on acquired loans
15,611
17,988
20,874
23,715
26,928
15,611
26,928
Total deposits
40,496,201
38,844,360
37,858,659
38,120,226
38,497,137
40,496,201
38,497,137
Total deposits and repurchase agreements
40,519,817
38,861,324
37,913,693
38,214,616
38,948,653
40,519,817
38,948,653
Other short-term borrowings
-
3,500,000
3,500,000
3,500,000
3,500,000
-
3,500,000
Subordinated and long-term debt
10,706
225,823
269,353
430,123
438,460
10,706
438,460
Total shareholders' equity
5,569,683
5,572,863
5,287,758
5,189,932
5,167,843
5,569,683
5,167,843
Total shareholders' equity, excluding AOCI (1)
6,264,178
6,163,205
6,070,220
5,981,265
5,929,672
6,264,178
5,929,672
Common shareholders' equity
5,402,690
5,405,870
5,120,765
5,022,939
5,000,850
5,402,690
5,000,850
Common shareholders' equity, excluding AOCI (1)
$ 6,097,185
$ 5,996,212
$ 5,903,227
$ 5,814,272
$ 5,762,679
$ 6,097,185
$ 5,762,679
Balance Sheet - Average Balances
Total assets
$ 47,263,538
$ 47,803,977
$ 48,192,719
$ 48,642,540
$ 48,444,176
$ 47,973,279
$ 48,703,953
Total earning assets
42,920,125
43,540,045
43,851,822
44,226,077
43,754,664
43,632,307
43,951,257
Available for sale securities
7,636,683
7,915,636
8,033,552
8,269,708
9,300,714
7,962,869
10,322,335
Loans and leases, net of unearned income
33,461,931
33,279,819
32,945,526
32,737,574
32,529,030
33,107,659
31,913,925
Total deposits
39,743,224
37,634,453
38,100,087
38,421,272
38,215,379
38,475,929
38,628,453
Total deposits and repurchase agreements
39,761,277
37,666,828
38,165,908
38,630,620
38,968,397
38,557,021
39,399,230
Other short-term borrowings
905,815
3,512,218
3,500,000
3,500,000
3,503,320
2,850,981
3,471,207
Subordinated and long-term debt
123,442
265,790
404,231
434,579
443,251
306,396
452,645
Total shareholders' equity
5,589,361
5,420,826
5,207,254
5,194,048
4,507,343
5,353,705
4,487,433
Common shareholders' equity
$ 5,422,368
$ 5,253,833
$ 5,040,261
$ 5,027,055
$ 4,340,350
$ 5,186,712
$ 4,320,440
Nonperforming Assets:
Nonperforming loans and leases (NPL) (2) (3)
264,692
272,954
216,746
241,007
216,141
264,692
216,141
Other real estate owned and other assets
5,754
5,354
4,793
5,280
6,246
5,754
6,246
Nonperforming assets (NPA)
$ 270,446
$ 278,308
$ 221,539
$ 246,287
$ 222,387
$ 270,446
$ 222,387
(1)
Denotes non-GAAP financial measure. Refer to related disclosure and reconciliation on pages 23 - 27.
(2)
At December 31, 2024, $89.9 million of NPL is covered by government guarantees from the SBA, FHA, VA or USDA. Refer to Table 7 on page 13 for related information.
(3)
At June 30, 2024, NPL does not include nonperforming loans held for sale of $2.7 million.
Table 2
Selected Financial Ratios
Quarter Ended
Year-to-date
Dec 2024
Sep 2024
Jun 2024
Mar 2024
Dec 2023
Dec 2024
Dec 2023
Financial Ratios and Other Data:
Return on average assets from continuing operations (2)
1.12 %
1.14 %
1.15 %
0.97 %
(2.16) %
1.09 %
0.01 %
Return on average assets (2)
1.12
1.14
1.15
0.97
2.12
1.09
1.11
Adjusted return on average assets from continuing operations (1)(2)
1.11
1.15
1.09
0.97
0.62
1.08
0.84
Return on average common shareholders' equity from continuing operations (2)
9.56
10.15
10.78
9.17
(24.32)
9.91
(0.13)
Return on average common shareholders' equity (2)
9.56
10.15
10.78
9.17
23.46
9.91
12.33
Adjusted return on average common shareholders' equity from continuing operations (1)(2)
9.53
10.27
10.21
9.15
6.65
9.79
9.29
Return on average tangible common equity from continuing operations (1)(2)
13.06
14.04
15.18
12.94
(36.79)
13.79
(0.20)
Return on average tangible common equity (1)(2)
13.06
14.04
15.18
12.94
35.49
13.79
18.74
Adjusted return on average tangible common equity from continuing operations (1)(2)
13.02
14.21
14.37
12.92
10.06
13.62
14.11
Pre-tax pre-provision net revenue from continuing operation to total average assets (1)(2)
1.55
1.56
1.67
1.44
(2.51)
1.56
0.16
Adjusted pre-tax pre-provision net revenue from continuing operations to total average assets (1)(2)
1.55
1.58
1.59
1.44
1.13
1.54
1.26
Net interest margin-fully taxable equivalent
3.38
3.31
3.27
3.22
3.04
3.30
3.08
Net interest rate spread-fully taxable equivalent
2.59
2.45
2.45
2.40
2.25
2.47
2.33
Efficiency ratio fully tax equivalent (1)
58.98
57.90
56.09
60.05
NM
58.24
93.28
Adjusted efficiency ratio fully tax equivalent (1)
59.09
57.73
56.73
60.12
66.01
58.41
63.34
Loan/deposit ratio
83.32 %
85.74 %
87.99 %
86.26 %
84.41 %
83.32 %
84.41 %
Full time equivalent employees
5,335
5,327
5,290
5,322
5,333
5,335
5,333
Credit Quality Ratios:
Net charge-offs to average loans and leases (2)
0.17 %
0.26 %
0.28 %
0.24 %
0.29 %
0.24 %
0.23 %
Provision for credit losses to average loans and leases (2)
0.18
0.14
0.27
0.27
0.46
0.21
0.25
ACL to loans and leases, net
1.37
1.38
1.41
1.44
1.44
1.37
1.44
ACL to NPL
174.09
168.84
216.85
196.08
216.54
174.09
216.54
NPL to loans and leases, net
0.78
0.82
0.65
0.73
0.67
0.78
0.67
NPA to total assets
0.58
0.57
0.46
0.51
0.45
0.58
0.45
Equity Ratios:
Total shareholders' equity to total assets
11.85 %
11.33 %
11.02 %
10.74 %
10.56 %
11.85 %
10.56 %
Total common shareholders' equity to total assets
11.49
10.99
10.67
10.40
10.22
11.49
10.22
Tangible common shareholders' equity to tangible assets (1)
8.67
8.28
7.87
7.60
7.44
8.67
7.44
Tangible common shareholders' equity, excluding AOCI, to
10.04
9.40
9.40
9.13
8.90
10.04
8.90
Capital Adequacy (3):
Common Equity Tier 1 capital
12.4 %
12.3 %
11.9 %
11.7 %
11.6 %
12.4 %
11.6 %
Tier 1 capital
12.8
12.7
12.3
12.2
12.1
12.8
12.1
Total capital
14.0
14.5
14.2
14.5
14.3
14.0
14.3
Tier 1 leverage capital
10.4
10.1
9.7
9.5
9.3
10.4
9.3
(1)
Denotes non-GAAP financial measure. Refer to related disclosure and reconciliation on pages 23 - 27.
(2)
Annualized.
(3)
Current quarter regulatory capital ratios are estimated.
NM - Not meaningful
Table 3
Selected Financial Information
Quarter Ended
Year-to-date
Dec 2024
Sep 2024
Jun 2024
Mar 2024
Dec 2023
Dec 2024
Dec 2023
Common Share Data:
Diluted earnings (losses) per share from continuing operations
$ 0.70
$ 0.72
$ 0.73
$ 0.62
$ (1.46)
$ 2.77
$ (0.03)
Adjusted earnings per share from continuing operations (1)
0.70
0.73
0.69
0.62
0.40
2.74
2.20
Diluted earnings per share
0.70
0.72
0.73
0.62
1.41
2.77
2.92
Cash dividends per share
0.250
0.250
0.250
0.250
0.235
1.00
0.94
Book value per share
29.44
29.65
28.07
27.50
27.35
29.44
27.35
Tangible book value per share (1)
21.54
21.68
20.08
19.48
19.32
21.54
19.32
Market value per share (last)
34.45
31.85
28.28
29.00
29.59
34.45
29.59
Market value per share (high)
40.20
34.13
29.95
30.03
31.45
40.20
31.45
Market value per share (low)
30.21
27.46
26.16
24.99
19.67
24.99
16.95
Market value per share (average)
35.17
30.96
28.14
27.80
24.40
30.56
22.90
Dividend payout ratio from continuing operations
35.71 %
34.72 %
34.25 %
40.48 %
(16.13) %
36.10 %
NM
Adjusted dividend payout ratio from continuing operations (1)
35.71 %
34.25 %
36.23 %
40.32 %
58.75 %
36.50 %
42.73 %
Total shares outstanding
183,527,575
182,315,142
182,430,427
182,681,325
182,871,775
183,527,575
182,871,775
Average shares outstanding - diluted
186,038,243
185,496,110
185,260,963
185,574,130
182,688,190
185,592,759
182,608,713
Yield/Rate:
(Taxable equivalent basis)
Loans, loans held for sale, and leases
6.42 %
6.64 %
6.59 %
6.50 %
6.48 %
6.54 %
6.28 %
Loans, loans held for sale, and leases excluding net
6.40
6.61
6.56
6.46
6.43
6.50
6.20
Available for sale securities:
Taxable
3.03
3.03
3.18
3.11
2.45
3.09
2.09
Tax-exempt
3.93
3.97
4.12
4.25
3.78
4.07
3.32
Other investments
4.77
5.37
5.45
5.48
5.41
5.33
5.13
Total interest earning assets and revenue
5.76
5.92
5.90
5.80
5.59
5.84
5.27
Deposits
2.44
2.55
2.53
2.45
2.32
2.49
1.90
Interest bearing demand and money market
2.87
3.13
3.13
3.11
3.02
3.06
2.58
Savings
0.57
0.57
0.57
0.57
0.56
0.57
0.49
Time
4.28
4.50
4.53
4.42
4.22
4.42
3.69
Total interest bearing deposits
3.12
3.30
3.28
3.21
3.10
3.22
2.62
Fed funds purchased, securities sold under
4.58
5.10
4.47
4.86
4.33
4.79
4.07
Short-term FHLB borrowings
-
-
-
-
-
-
4.91
Short-term BTFP borrowings
4.77
4.77
4.77
4.84
5.04
4.79
5.10
Total interest bearing deposits and short-term borrowings
3.16
3.46
3.44
3.39
3.33
3.36
2.91
Subordinated and long-term borrowings
4.14
4.30
4.41
4.35
4.18
4.34
4.23
Total interest bearing liabilities
3.17
3.47
3.45
3.40
3.34
3.37
2.93
Interest bearing liabilities to interest earning assets
74.82 %
75.40 %
75.97 %
75.73 %
76.08 %
75.48 %
74.43 %
Net interest income tax equivalent adjustment (in thousands)
$ 648
$ 694
$ 644
$ 636
$ 987
$ 2,623
$ 4,184
(1)
Denotes non-GAAP financial measure. Refer to related disclosure and reconciliation on pages 23 - 27.
Table 4
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Unaudited)
As of
(In thousands)
Dec 2024
Sep 2024
Jun 2024
Mar 2024
Dec 2023
ASSETS
Cash and due from banks
$ 624,884
$ 504,827
$ 516,715
$ 427,543
$ 798,177
Interest bearing deposits with other banks and Federal funds sold
1,106,692
3,483,299
2,093,820
2,609,931
3,434,088
Available for sale securities, at fair value
7,293,988
7,841,685
7,921,422
8,306,589
8,075,476
Loans and leases, net of unearned income
33,741,755
33,303,972
33,312,773
32,882,616
32,497,022
Allowance for credit losses
460,793
460,859
470,022
472,575
468,034
Net loans and leases
33,280,962
32,843,113
32,842,751
32,410,041
32,028,988
Loans held for sale, at fair value
244,192
205,941
197,673
169,556
186,301
Premises and equipment, net
783,456
797,556
808,705
822,666
802,133
Goodwill
1,366,923
1,366,923
1,366,923
1,367,785
1,367,785
Other intangible assets, net
83,190
87,094
91,027
96,126
100,191
Bank-owned life insurance
651,838
652,057
648,970
645,167
642,840
Other assets
1,583,065
1,422,438
1,496,072
1,458,459
1,498,531
Total Assets
$ 47,019,190
$ 49,204,933
$ 47,984,078
$ 48,313,863
$ 48,934,510
LIABILITIES
Deposits:
Demand: Noninterest bearing
$ 8,591,805
$ 9,242,693
$ 8,586,265
$ 8,820,468
$ 9,232,068
Interest bearing
19,345,114
18,125,553
18,514,015
18,945,982
19,276,596
Savings
2,588,406
2,560,803
2,613,950
2,694,777
2,720,913
Time deposits
9,970,876
8,915,311
8,144,429
7,658,999
7,267,560
Total deposits
40,496,201
38,844,360
37,858,659
38,120,226
38,497,137
Securities sold under agreement to repurchase
23,616
16,964
55,034
94,390
451,516
Other short-term borrowings
-
3,500,000
3,500,000
3,500,000
3,500,000
Subordinated and long-term debt
10,706
225,823
269,353
430,123
438,460
Other liabilities
918,984
1,044,923
1,013,274
979,192
879,554
Total Liabilities
41,449,507
43,632,070
42,696,320
43,123,931
43,766,667
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Preferred stock
166,993
166,993
166,993
166,993
166,993
Common stock
458,819
455,788
456,076
456,703
457,179
Capital surplus
2,742,913
2,729,440
2,724,656
2,724,587
2,743,066
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(694,495)
(590,342)
(782,462)
(791,333)
(761,829)
Retained earnings
2,895,453
2,810,984
2,722,495
2,632,982
2,562,434
Total Shareholders' Equity
5,569,683
5,572,863
5,287,758
5,189,932
5,167,843
Total Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity
$ 47,019,190
$ 49,204,933
$ 47,984,078
$ 48,313,863
$ 48,934,510
Table 5
Consolidated Quarterly Average Balance Sheets
(Unaudited)
(In thousands)
Dec 2024
Sep 2024
Jun 2024
Mar 2024
Dec 2023
ASSETS
Cash and due from banks
$ 490,161
$ 435,569
$ 456,938
$ 557,009
$ 443,504
Interest bearing deposits with other banks and Federal funds sold
1,698,300
2,210,277
2,758,385
3,146,439
1,811,686
Available for sale securities, at fair value
7,636,683
7,915,636
8,033,552
8,269,708
9,300,714
Loans and leases, net of unearned income
33,461,931
33,279,819
32,945,526
32,737,574
32,529,030
Allowance for credit losses
465,971
469,919
475,181
473,849
447,879
Net loans and leases
32,995,960
32,809,900
32,470,345
32,263,725
32,081,151
Loans held for sale, at fair value
123,211
134,313
114,359
72,356
113,234
Premises and equipment, net
796,394
807,353
815,920
808,473
795,164
Goodwill
1,366,923
1,366,923
1,367,358
1,367,785
1,367,916
Other intangible assets, net
85,323
89,262
93,743
98,350
102,765
Bank-owned life insurance
651,166
650,307
646,124
643,189
640,439
Other assets
1,419,417
1,384,437
1,435,995
1,415,506
1,787,603
Total Assets
$ 47,263,538
$ 47,803,977
$ 48,192,719
$ 48,642,540
$ 48,444,176
LIABILITIES
Deposits:
Demand: Noninterest bearing
$ 8,676,765
$ 8,616,534
$ 8,757,029
$ 9,072,619
$ 9,625,912
Interest bearing
18,845,689
18,043,686
18,770,093
19,303,845
18,292,826
Savings
2,573,961
2,584,761
2,652,019
2,696,452
2,758,977
Time deposits
9,646,809
8,389,472
7,920,946
7,348,356
7,537,664
Total deposits
39,743,224
37,634,453
38,100,087
38,421,272
38,215,379
Securities sold under agreement to repurchase
18,053
32,375
65,821
209,348
753,018
Other short-term borrowings
905,815
3,512,218
3,500,000
3,500,000
3,503,320
Subordinated and long-term debt
123,442
265,790
404,231
434,579
443,251
Other liabilities
883,643
938,315
915,326
883,293
1,021,865
Total Liabilities
41,674,177
42,383,151
42,985,465
43,448,492
43,936,833
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Preferred stock
166,993
166,993
166,993
166,993
166,993
Common stock
457,798
455,954
456,618
456,437
456,636
Capital surplus
2,735,323
2,725,581
2,724,838
2,733,902
2,733,985
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(634,307)
(703,619)
(838,710)
(777,940)
(1,279,235)
Retained earnings
2,863,554
2,775,917
2,697,515
2,614,656
2,428,964
Total Shareholders' Equity
5,589,361
5,420,826
5,207,254
5,194,048
4,507,343
Total Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity
$ 47,263,538
$ 47,803,977
$ 48,192,719
$ 48,642,540
$ 48,444,176
Table 6
Consolidated Statements of Income
(Unaudited)
Quarter Ended
Year-to-date
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
Dec 2024
Sep 2024
Jun 2024
Mar 2024
Dec 2023
Dec 2024
Dec 2023
INTEREST REVENUE:
Loans and leases
$ 540,147
$ 555,862
$ 539,685
$ 528,940
$ 531,340
$ 2,164,633
$ 2,004,812
Available for sale securities:
Taxable
57,476
59,732
62,852
63,405
55,801
243,466
208,122
Tax-exempt
635
638
638
687
1,927
2,598
9,206
Loans held for sale
1,694
1,630
1,652
1,184
1,418
6,161
4,450
Short-term investments
20,369
29,851
37,383
42,897
24,701
130,499
83,577
Total interest revenue
620,321
647,713
642,210
637,113
615,187
2,547,357
2,310,167
INTEREST EXPENSE:
Interest bearing demand deposits and money market accounts
135,965
142,179
146,279
149,403
139,144
573,826
472,723
Savings
3,684
3,695
3,743
3,801
3,918
14,922
14,955
Time deposits
103,785
94,944
89,173
80,670
80,143
368,572
246,476
Federal funds purchased and securities sold under agreement to repurchase
293
561
724
2,523
8,254
4,101
32,581
Short-term debt
10,779
42,003
41,544
42,109
44,451
136,434
172,940
Subordinated and long-term debt
1,284
2,873
4,429
4,699
4,672
13,287
19,136
Total interest expense
255,790
286,255
285,892
283,205
280,582
1,111,142
958,811
Net interest revenue
364,531
361,458
356,318
353,908
334,605
1,436,215
1,351,356
Provision for credit losses
15,000
12,000
22,000
22,000
38,000
71,000
80,000
Net interest revenue, after provision for credit losses
349,531
349,458
334,318
331,908
296,605
1,365,215
1,271,356
NONINTEREST REVENUE:
Wealth management
23,973
24,110
24,006
22,833
22,576
94,922
86,928
Deposit service charges
18,694
18,814
17,652
18,338
11,161
73,497
61,718
Credit card, debit card and merchant fees
12,664
12,649
12,770
12,162
12,902
50,245
49,784
Mortgage banking
3,554
1,133
6,173
6,443
(1,137)
17,303
18,978
Security losses
(3)
(2,947)
(4)
(9)
(384,524)
(2,962)
(435,652)
Other noninterest income
27,283
32,142
40,061
24,019
27,562
123,505
101,901
Total noninterest revenue
86,165
85,901
100,658
83,786
(311,460)
356,510
(116,343)
NONINTEREST EXPENSE:
Salaries and employee benefits
152,381
152,237
148,038
156,650
148,081
609,307
634,722
Occupancy and equipment
27,275
28,894
29,367
28,640
28,009
114,175
110,972
Data processing and software
33,226
29,164
29,467
30,028
32,922
121,884
120,443
Deposit insurance assessments
8,284
7,481
15,741
8,414
45,733
39,922
72,224
Amortization of intangibles
3,904
3,933
3,999
4,066
4,405
15,902
19,388
Pension settlement expense
-
-
-
-
11,226
-
11,826
Merger expense
-
-
-
-
-
-
5,192
Other noninterest expense
41,116
37,729
30,085
35,409
58,991
144,338
181,156
Total noninterest expense
266,186
259,438
256,697
263,207
329,367
1,045,528
1,155,923
Income (loss) from continuing operations before taxes
169,510
175,921
178,279
152,487
(344,222)
676,197
(910)
Income tax expense (benefit)
36,795
39,482
40,807
35,509
(80,485)
152,593
(4,594)
Income (loss) from continuing operations
$ 132,715
$ 136,439
$ 137,472
$ 116,978
$ (263,737)
523,604
3,684
Income from discontinued operations
-
-
-
-
706,129
-
727,591
Income tax expense from discontinued operations
-
-
-
-
183,328
-
188,971
Income from discontinued operations, net of taxes
-
-
-
-
522,801
-
538,620
Net income
132,715
136,439
137,472
116,978
259,064
523,604
542,304
Less: Preferred dividends
2,372
2,372
2,372
2,372
2,372
9,488
9,488
Net income available to common shareholders
$ 130,343
$ 134,067
$ 135,100
$ 114,606
$ 256,692
$ 514,116
$ 532,816
Diluted earnings (losses) per common share from continuing operations
$ 0.70
$ 0.72
$ 0.73
$ 0.62
$ (1.46)
$ 2.77
$ (0.03)
Diluted earnings per common share
$ 0.70
$ 0.72
$ 0.73
$ 0.62
$ 1.41
$ 2.77
$ 2.92
Table 7
Selected Loan Portfolio Data
(Unaudited)
Quarter Ended
(In thousands)
Dec 2024
Sep 2024
Jun 2024
Mar 2024
Dec 2023
LOAN AND LEASE PORTFOLIO:
Commercial and industrial
Non-real estate
$ 8,670,529
$ 8,692,639
$ 9,136,929
$ 9,121,457
$ 8,935,598
Owner occupied
4,665,015
4,557,723
4,475,647
4,442,357
4,349,060
Total commercial and industrial
13,335,544
13,250,362
13,612,576
13,563,814
13,284,658
Commercial real estate
Construction, acquisition and development
3,909,184
3,931,821
3,892,527
3,864,351
3,910,962
Income producing
6,015,773
5,978,695
5,851,340
5,783,943
5,736,871
Total commercial real estate
9,924,957
9,910,516
9,743,867
9,648,294
9,647,833
Consumer
Residential mortgages
10,267,883
9,933,222
9,740,713
9,447,675
9,329,692
Other consumer
213,371
209,872
215,617
222,833
234,839
Total consumer
10,481,254
10,143,094
9,956,330
9,670,508
9,564,531
Total loans and leases, net of unearned income
$ 33,741,755
$ 33,303,972
$ 33,312,773
$ 32,882,616
$ 32,497,022
NONPERFORMING ASSETS
Nonperforming Loans and Leases
Commercial and industrial
Non-real estate
$ 145,115
$ 148,267
$ 121,171
$ 149,683
$ 131,559
Owner occupied
16,904
15,127
13,700
5,962
7,097
Total commercial and industrial
162,019
163,394
134,871
155,645
138,656
Commercial real estate
Construction, acquisition and development
8,600
2,034
4,923
3,787
1,859
Income producing
18,542
25,112
15,002
19,428
17,485
Total commercial real estate
27,142
27,146
19,925
23,215
19,344
Consumer
Residential mortgages
75,287
82,191
61,677
61,886
57,881
Other consumer
244
223
273
261
260
Total consumer
75,531
82,414
61,950
62,147
58,141
Total nonperforming loans and leases (1)
$ 264,692
$ 272,954
$ 216,746
$ 241,007
$ 216,141
Other real estate owned and repossessed assets
5,754
5,354
4,793
5,280
6,246
Total nonperforming assets
$ 270,446
$ 278,308
$ 221,539
$ 246,287
$ 222,387
Government guaranteed portion of nonaccrual loans and
$ 89,906
$ 81,632
$ 71,418
$ 59,897
$ 49,551
Loans and leases 90+ days past due, still accruing
$ 13,126
$ 11,757
$ 6,150
$ 30,048
$ 22,466
(1)
At June 30, 2024, NPL does not include nonperforming loans held for sale of $2.7 million.
Table 8
Allowance for Credit Losses
(Unaudited)
Quarter Ended
(Dollars in thousands)
Dec 2024
Sep 2024
Jun 2024
Mar 2024
Dec 2023
ALLOWANCE FOR CREDIT LOSSES:
Balance, beginning of period
$ 460,859
$ 470,022
$ 472,575
$ 468,034
$ 446,859
Charge-offs:
Commercial and industrial
(15,116)
(21,620)
(23,340)
(16,997)
(21,385)
Commercial real estate
(167)
(222)
(649)
(2,244)
(2,290)
Consumer
(2,679)
(2,681)
(2,294)
(2,395)
(3,229)
Total loans charged-off
(17,962)
(24,523)
(26,283)
(21,636)
(26,904)
Recoveries:
Commercial and industrial
2,613
1,647
2,943
1,312
2,117
Commercial real estate
549
65
101
150
95
Consumer
734
648
686
715
867
Total recoveries
3,896
2,360
3,730
2,177
3,079
Net charge-offs
(14,066)
(22,163)
(22,553)
(19,459)
(23,825)
Provision for credit losses related to loans and leases
14,000
13,000
20,000
24,000
45,000
Balance, end of period
$ 460,793
$ 460,859
$ 470,022
$ 472,575
$ 468,034
Average loans and leases, net of unearned income, for period
$ 33,461,931
$ 33,279,819
$ 32,945,526
$ 32,737,574
$ 32,529,030
Ratio: Net charge-offs to average loans and leases (2)
0.17 %
0.26 %
0.28 %
0.24 %
0.29 %
RESERVE FOR UNFUNDED COMMITMENTS (1)
Balance, beginning of period
$ 7,551
$ 8,551
$ 6,551
$ 8,551
$ 15,551
Provision (reversal) for credit losses for unfunded commitments
1,000
(1,000)
2,000
(2,000)
(7,000)
Balance, end of period
$ 8,551
$ 7,551
$ 8,551
$ 6,551
$ 8,551
(1)
The Reserve for Unfunded Commitments is classified in other liabilities on the consolidated balance sheets.
(2)
Annualized.
Table 9
Loan Portfolio by Grades
(Unaudited)
December 31, 2024
(In thousands)
Pass
Special
Substandard
Doubtful
Impaired
Purchased
Total
LOAN AND LEASE PORTFOLIO:
Commercial and industrial
Non-real estate
$ 8,208,176
$ 106,996
$ 311,096
$ 8,743
$ 31,996
$ 3,522
$ 8,670,529
Owner occupied
4,610,775
815
41,363
-
10,968
1,094
4,665,015
Total commercial and industrial
12,818,951
107,811
352,459
8,743
42,964
4,616
13,335,544
Commercial real estate
Construction, acquisition and development
3,896,856
-
12,262
-
66
-
3,909,184
Income producing
5,850,702
5,094
144,084
-
15,893
-
6,015,773
Total commercial real estate
9,747,558
5,094
156,346
-
15,959
-
9,924,957
Consumer
Residential mortgages
10,167,830
891
89,597
-
8,154
1,411
10,267,883
Other consumer
212,865
-
506
-
-
-
213,371
Total consumer
10,380,695
891
90,103
-
8,154
1,411
10,481,254
Total loans and leases, net of unearned income
$ 32,947,204
$ 113,796
$ 598,908
$ 8,743
$ 67,077
$ 6,027
$ 33,741,755
September 30, 2024
(In thousands)
Pass
Special
Substandard
Doubtful
Impaired
Purchased
Total
LOAN AND LEASE PORTFOLIO:
Commercial and industrial
Non-real estate
$ 8,190,551
$ 171,866
$ 258,496
$ 13,325
$ 54,795
$ 3,606
$ 8,692,639
Owner occupied
4,506,806
1,530
39,101
-
9,187
1,099
4,557,723
Total commercial and industrial
12,697,357
173,396
297,597
13,325
63,982
4,705
13,250,362
Commercial real estate
Construction, acquisition and development
3,918,273
-
13,548
-
-
-
3,931,821
Income producing
5,767,252
8,611
180,414
-
22,418
-
5,978,695
Total commercial real estate
9,685,525
8,611
193,962
-
22,418
-
9,910,516
Consumer
Residential mortgages
9,831,527
795
91,863
-
7,579
1,458
9,933,222
Other consumer
209,460
-
412
-
-
-
209,872
Total consumer
10,040,987
795
92,275
-
7,579
1,458
10,143,094
Total loans and leases, net of unearned income
$ 32,423,869
$ 182,802
$ 583,834
$ 13,325
$ 93,979
$ 6,163
$ 33,303,972
Table 10
Geographical Loan Information
(Unaudited)
December 31, 2024
(Dollars in thousands)
Alabama
Arkansas
Florida
Georgia
Louisiana
Mississippi
Missouri
Tennessee
Texas
Other
Total
LOAN AND LEASE PORTFOLIO:
Commercial and industrial
Non-real estate
$ 413,359
$ 169,534
$ 532,224
$ 446,812
$ 371,543
$ 536,651
$ 64,846
$ 399,346
$ 3,478,755
$ 2,257,459
$ 8,670,529
Owner occupied
337,580
253,538
308,545
400,342
298,787
624,950
107,443
159,058
1,708,113
466,659
4,665,015
Total commercial and industrial
750,939
423,072
840,769
847,154
670,330
1,161,601
172,289
558,404
5,186,868
2,724,118
13,335,544
Commercial real estate
Construction, acquisition and development
230,810
65,358
438,173
543,249
36,194
169,336
45,690
180,566
1,656,715
543,093
3,909,184
Income producing
437,146
259,767
477,493
613,337
226,849
424,078
204,119
319,560
2,298,344
755,080
6,015,773
Total commercial real estate
667,956
325,125
915,666
1,156,586
263,043
593,414
249,809
500,126
3,955,059
1,298,173
9,924,957
Consumer
Residential mortgages
1,300,485
425,602
709,335
449,117
478,947
1,214,542
210,712
796,490
4,436,803
245,850
10,267,883
Other consumer
27,186
17,653
5,002
7,817
10,653
86,059
1,322
16,668
36,559
4,452
213,371
Total consumer
1,327,671
443,255
714,337
456,934
489,600
1,300,601
212,034
813,158
4,473,362
250,302
10,481,254
Total
$2,746,566
$ 1,191,452
$ 2,470,772
$ 2,460,674
$ 1,422,973
$ 3,055,616
$ 634,132
$ 1,871,688
$ 13,615,289
$ 4,272,593
$33,741,755
Loan growth (decline), excluding loans
$ 79,452
$ 25,420
$ 91,514
$ 113,446
$ 19,029
$ 47,708
$ 10,055
$ 77,334
$ 227,675
$ (253,850)
$ 437,783
Loan growth (decline), excluding loans
11.85 %
8.67 %
15.30 %
19.23 %
5.39 %
6.31 %
6.41 %
17.15 %
6.77 %
(22.31) %
5.23 %
September 30, 2024
(Dollars in thousands)
Alabama
Arkansas
Florida
Georgia
Louisiana
Mississippi
Missouri
Tennessee
Texas
Other
Total
LOAN AND LEASE PORTFOLIO:
Commercial and industrial
Non-real estate
$ 373,496
$ 174,110
$ 503,478
$ 451,079
$ 347,397
$ 493,209
$ 67,512
$ 366,114
$ 3,443,772
$ 2,472,472
$ 8,692,639
Owner occupied
342,037
248,109
302,228
323,643
296,937
625,425
101,509
162,176
1,749,994
405,665
4,557,723
Total commercial and industrial
715,533
422,219
805,706
774,722
644,334
1,118,634
169,021
528,290
5,193,766
2,878,137
13,250,362
Commercial real estate
Construction, acquisition and development
214,627
72,186
467,852
553,316
42,963
183,412
40,413
166,889
1,604,724
585,439
3,931,821
Income producing
425,613
248,133
408,683
574,925
232,605
428,569
204,351
323,786
2,312,282
819,748
5,978,695
Total commercial real estate
640,240
320,319
876,535
1,128,241
275,568
611,981
244,764
490,675
3,917,006
1,405,187
9,910,516
Consumer
Residential mortgages
1,284,111
406,108
691,794
436,840
473,271
1,193,982
208,750
759,480
4,241,278
237,608
9,933,222
Other consumer
27,230
17,386
5,223
7,425
10,771
83,311
1,542
15,909
35,564
5,511
209,872
Total consumer
1,311,341
423,494
697,017
444,265
484,042
1,277,293
210,292
775,389
4,276,842
243,119
10,143,094
Total loans and leases, net of unearned income
$ 2,667,114
$ 1,166,032
$ 2,379,258
$ 2,347,228
$ 1,403,944
$ 3,007,908
$ 624,077
$ 1,794,354
$ 13,387,614
$ 4,526,443
$ 33,303,972
Table 11
Noninterest Revenue and Expense
(Unaudited)
Quarter Ended
Year-to-date
(In thousands)
Dec 2024
Sep 2024
Jun 2024
Mar 2024
Dec 2023
Dec 2024
Dec 2023
NONINTEREST REVENUE:
Trust and asset management income
$ 12,485
$ 12,055
$ 12,645
$ 11,322
$ 11,301
$ 48,507
$ 42,513
Investment advisory fees
8,502
8,641
8,180
8,336
8,084
33,660
31,403
Brokerage and annuity fees
2,986
3,414
3,181
3,175
3,191
12,755
13,012
Deposit service charges
18,694
18,814
17,652
18,338
11,161
73,497
61,718
Credit card, debit card and merchant fees
12,664
12,649
12,770
12,162
12,902
50,245
49,784
Mortgage banking excl. MSR and MSR hedge market value adjustment
6,293
8,171
9,875
9,116
6,966
33,455
33,763
MSR and MSR hedge market value adjustment
(2,739)
(7,038)
(3,702)
(2,673)
(8,103)
(16,152)
(14,785)
Security losses, net
(3)
(2,947)
(4)
(9)
(384,524)
(2,962)
(435,652)
Bank-owned life insurance
5,046
4,353
4,370
3,946
4,728
17,716
16,294
Other miscellaneous income
22,237
27,789
35,691
20,073
22,834
105,789
85,607
Total noninterest revenue
$ 86,165
$ 85,901
$ 100,658
$ 83,786
$ (311,460)
$ 356,510
$ (116,343)
NONINTEREST EXPENSE:
Salaries and employee benefits
$ 152,381
$ 152,237
$ 148,038
$ 156,650
$ 148,081
$ 609,307
$ 634,722
Occupancy and equipment
27,275
28,894
29,367
28,640
28,009
114,175
110,972
Data processing and software
33,226
29,164
29,467
30,028
32,922
121,884
120,443
Deposit insurance assessments
8,284
7,481
15,741
8,414
45,733
39,922
72,224
Amortization of intangibles
3,904
3,933
3,999
4,066
4,405
15,902
19,388
Pension settlement expense
-
-
-
-
11,226
-
11,826
Merger expense
-
-
-
-
-
-
5,192
Advertising and public relations
5,870
5,481
6,537
4,224
12,632
22,112
28,162
Foreclosed property expense
621
486
515
268
915
1,891
2,488
Telecommunications
|
1,359
1,513
1,441
1,545
1,356
5,857
5,775
Travel and entertainment
2,618
2,612
2,549
2,236
3,146
10,015
11,004
Professional, consulting and outsourcing
4,540
4,115
3,534
3,935
5,194
16,124
19,892
Legal
4,176
3,664
758
3,682
13,724
12,279
20,093
Postage and shipping
1,624
1,677
1,622
2,205
1,907
7,128
8,443
Other miscellaneous expense
20,308
18,181
13,129
17,314
20,117
68,932
85,299
Total noninterest expense
$ 266,186
$ 259,438
$ 256,697
$ 263,207
$ 329,367
$ 1,045,528
$ 1,155,923
Table 12
Average Balance and Yields
(Unaudited)
Quarter Ended
December 31, 2024
September 30, 2024
December 31, 2023
(Dollars in thousands)
Average
Balance
Income/
Yield/
Rate
Average
Balance
Income/
Yield/
Rate
Average
Balance
Income/
Yield/
Rate
ASSETS
Interest-earning assets:
Loans and leases, excluding accretion
$ 33,461,931
$ 538,204
6.40 %
$ 33,279,819
$ 553,394
6.62 %
$ 32,529,030
$ 527,688
6.44 %
Accretion income on acquired loans
2,422
0.03
2,992
0.04
4,127
0.05
Loans held for sale
123,211
1,694
5.47
134,313
1,630
4.83
113,234
1,418
4.97
Investment securities
Taxable
7,555,265
57,476
3.03
7,834,596
59,732
3.03
9,044,724
55,801
2.45
Tax-exempt
81,418
804
3.93
81,040
808
3.97
255,990
2,439
3.78
Total investment securities
7,636,683
58,280
3.04
7,915,636
60,540
3.04
9,300,714
58,240
2.48
Other investments
1,698,300
20,369
4.77
2,210,277
29,851
5.37
1,811,686
24,701
5.41
Total interest-earning assets
42,920,125
620,969
5.76 %
43,540,045
648,407
5.92 %
43,754,664
616,174
5.59 %
Other assets
4,809,384
4,733,851
5,137,391
Allowance for credit losses
465,971
469,919
447,879
Total assets
$ 47,263,538
$ 47,803,977
$ 48,444,176
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Interest-bearing liabilities:
Interest bearing demand and money market
$ 18,845,689
$ 135,965
2.87 %
$ 18,043,686
$ 142,179
3.13 %
$ 18,292,826
139,144
3.02 %
Savings deposits
2,573,961
3,684
0.57
2,584,761
3,695
0.57
2,758,977
3,918
0.56
Time deposits
9,646,809
103,785
4.28
8,389,472
94,944
4.50
7,537,664
80,143
4.22
Total interest-bearing deposits
31,066,459
243,434
3.12
29,017,919
240,818
3.30
28,589,467
223,205
3.10
Fed funds purchased, securities sold under
26,042
300
4.58
44,593
572
5.10
756,338
8,257
4.33
Short-term BTFP borrowings
897,826
10,772
4.77
3,500,000
41,992
4.77
3,500,000
44,448
5.04
Subordinated and long-term borrowings
123,442
1,284
4.14
265,790
2,873
4.30
443,251
4,672
4.18
Total interest-bearing liabilities
32,113,769
255,790
3.17 %
32,828,302
286,255
3.47 %
33,289,056
280,582
3.34 %
Noninterest-bearing liabilities:
Demand deposits
8,676,765
8,616,534
9,625,912
Other liabilities
883,643
938,315
1,021,865
Total liabilities
41,674,177
42,383,151
43,936,833
Shareholders' equity
5,589,361
5,420,826
4,507,343
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$ 47,263,538
$ 47,803,977
$ 48,444,176
Net interest income/net interest spread
365,179
2.59 %
362,152
2.45 %
335,592
2.25 %
Net yield on earning assets/net interest margin
3.38 %
3.31 %
3.04 %
Taxable equivalent adjustment:
Loans and investment securities
(648)
(694)
(987)
Net interest revenue
$ 364,531
$ 361,458
$ 334,605
Table 12
Average Balance and Yields Continued
Year-To-Date
December 31, 2024
December 31, 2023
(Dollars in thousands)
Average
Balance
Income/
Yield/
Rate
Average
Balance
Income/
Yield/
Rate
ASSETS
Interest-earning assets:
Loans and leases, excluding accretion
$ 33,107,659
$ 2,154,654
6.50 %
$ 31,913,925
$ 1,980,600
6.21 %
Accretion income on acquired loans
11,911
0.04
25,949
0.08
Loans held for sale
111,156
6,161
5.54
85,961
4,450
5.18
Investment securities
Taxable
7,881,989
243,466
3.09
9,971,325
208,122
2.09
Tax-exempt
80,880
3,289
4.07
351,010
11,653
3.32
Total investment securities
7,962,869
246,755
3.10
10,322,335
219,775
2.13
Other investments
2,450,623
130,499
5.33
1,629,036
83,577
5.13
Total interest-earning assets
43,632,307
2,549,980
5.84 %
43,951,257
2,314,351
5.27 %
Other assets
4,812,184
5,204,505
Allowance for credit losses
471,212
451,809
Total assets
$ 47,973,279
$ 48,703,953
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Interest-bearing liabilities:
Interest bearing demand and money market
$ 18,739,210
573,826
3.06 %
$ 18,314,649
$ 472,723
2.58 %
Savings deposits
2,626,539
14,922
0.57
3,028,875
14,955
0.49
Time deposits
8,330,176
368,572
4.42
6,674,231
246,476
3.69
Total interest-bearing deposits
29,695,925
957,320
3.22
28,017,755
734,154
2.62
Fed funds purchased, securities sold under
86,171
4,131
4.79
800,170
32,590
4.07
Short-term FHLB borrowings
-
-
-
1,389,759
68,235
4.91
Short-term BTFP borrowings
2,845,902
136,404
4.79
2,052,055
104,696
5.10
Subordinated and long-term borrowings
306,396
13,287
4.34
452,645
19,136
4.23
Total interest-bearing liabilities
32,934,394
1,111,142
3.37 %
32,712,384
958,811
2.93 %
Noninterest-bearing liabilities:
Demand deposits
8,780,004
10,610,698
Other liabilities
905,176
893,438
Total liabilities
42,619,574
44,216,520
Shareholders' equity
5,353,705
4,487,433
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$ 47,973,279
$ 48,703,953
Net interest income/net interest spread
1,438,838
2.47 %
1,355,540
2.33 %
Net yield on earning assets/net interest margin
3.30 %
3.08 %
Taxable equivalent adjustment:
Loans and investment securities
(2,623)
(4,184)
Net interest revenue
$ 1,436,215
$ 1,351,356
Table 13
Selected Additional Data
(Unaudited)
Quarter Ended
(Dollars in thousands)
Dec 2024
Sep 2024
Jun 2024
Mar 2024
Dec 2023
MORTGAGE SERVICING RIGHTS ("MSR"):
Fair value, beginning of period
$ 104,891
$ 113,595
$ 111,685
$ 106,824
$ 116,266
Originations of servicing assets
4,227
3,361
3,687
2,736
2,636
Changes in fair value:
Due to changes in valuation inputs or assumptions(1)
9,193
(8,232)
927
4,781
(9,043)
Other changes in fair value(2)
(3,717)
(3,833)
(2,704)
(2,656)
(3,035)
Fair value, end of period
$ 114,594
$ 104,891
$ 113,595
$ 111,685
$ 106,824
MORTGAGE BANKING REVENUE:
Origination
$ 332
$ 2,145
$ 3,976
$ 3,165
$ 1,040
Servicing
5,961
6,026
5,899
5,951
5,926
Total mortgage banking revenue excluding MSR
6,293
8,171
9,875
9,116
6,966
Due to changes in valuation inputs or assumptions(1)
9,193
(8,232)
927
4,781
(9,043)
Other changes in fair value(2)
(3,717)
(3,833)
(2,704)
(2,656)
(3,035)
Market value adjustment on MSR Hedge
(8,215)
5,027
(1,925)
(4,798)
3,975
Total mortgage banking revenue
$ 3,554
$ 1,133
$ 6,173
$ 6,443
$ (1,137)
Mortgage loans serviced
$ 8,043,306
$ 7,927,028
$ 7,824,895
$ 7,764,936
$ 7,702,592
MSR/mortgage loans serviced
1.42 %
1.32 %
1.45 %
1.44 %
1.39 %
(1)
Primarily reflects changes in prepayment speeds and discount rate assumptions which are updated based on market interest rates.
(2)
Primarily reflects changes due to realized cash flows.
Quarter Ended
(In thousands)
Dec 2024
Sep 2024
Jun 2024
Mar 2024
Dec 2023
AVAILABLE FOR SALE SECURITIES, at fair value
U.S. Treasury securities
$ -
$ -
$ -
$ 239,402
$ 465,018
Obligations of U.S. government agencies
281,231
300,730
305,200
318,233
332,011
Mortgage-backed securities issued or guaranteed by
Residential pass-through:
Guaranteed by GNMA
66,581
71,001
69,788
72,034
75,662
Issued by FNMA and FHLMC
3,965,556
4,163,760
4,125,416
4,254,227
4,387,101
Other residential mortgage-back securities
934,721
1,135,004
1,233,868
1,210,617
727,434
Commercial mortgage-backed securities
1,549,641
1,664,288
1,673,823
1,694,967
1,742,837
Total MBS
6,516,499
7,034,053
7,102,895
7,231,845
6,933,034
Obligations of states and political subdivisions
132,069
137,996
133,155
134,643
137,624
Other domestic debt securities
47,402
51,599
64,288
67,421
67,197
Foreign debt securities
316,787
317,307
315,884
315,045
140,592
Total available for sale securities
$ 7,293,988
$ 7,841,685
$ 7,921,422
$ 8,306,589
$ 8,075,476
Table 14
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures and Other Non-GAAP Ratio Definitions
(Unaudited)
Management evaluates the Company's capital position and adjusted performance by utilizing certain financial measures not calculated in accordance with GAAP, including adjusted income from continuing operations, adjusted income from continuing operations available to common shareholders, pre-tax pre-provision net revenue from continuing operations, adjusted pre-tax pre-provision net revenue from continuing operations, total adjusted noninterest revenue, total adjusted noninterest expense, tangible common shareholders' equity to tangible assets, total shareholders' equity (excluding AOCI), common shareholders' equity (excluding AOCI), tangible common shareholders' equity to tangible assets (excluding AOCI), return on average tangible common equity from continuing operations, return on average tangible common equity, adjusted return on average tangible common equity from continuing operations, adjusted return on average tangible common equity, adjusted return on average assets from continuing operations, adjusted return on average assets, adjusted return on average common shareholders' equity from continuing operations, adjusted return on average common shareholders' equity, pre-tax pre-provision net revenue to total average assets, adjusted pre-tax pre-provision net revenue to total average assets, adjusted earnings per common share, tangible book value per common share, tangible book value per common share, excluding AOCI, efficiency ratio (tax equivalent), adjusted efficiency ratio (tax equivalent), dividend payout ratio from continuing operations, and adjusted dividend payout ratio from continuing operations. The Company has included these non-GAAP financial measures in this release for the applicable periods presented. Management believes that the presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures: (i) provides important supplemental information that contributes to a proper understanding of the Company's capital position and adjusted performance, (ii) enables a more complete understanding of factors and trends affecting the Company's business and (iii) allows investors to evaluate the Company's performance in a manner similar to management, the financial services industry, bank stock analysts and bank regulators. Reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are presented in the tables below. These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered as substitutes for GAAP financial measures, and the Company strongly encourages investors to review the GAAP financial measures included in this news release and not to place undue reliance upon any single financial measure. In addition, because non-GAAP financial measures are not standardized, it may not be possible to compare the non-GAAP financial measures presented in this news release with other companies' non-GAAP financial measures having the same or similar names.
Quarter Ended
Year-to-date
(In thousands)
Dec 2024
Sep 2024
Jun 2024
Mar 2024
Dec 2023
Dec 2024
Dec 2023
Adjusted Income from Continuing Operations
Income (loss) from continuing operations
$ 132,715
$ 136,439
$ 137,472
$ 116,978
$ (263,737)
$ 523,604
$ 3,684
Plus: Merger expense
-
-
-
-
-
-
5,192
Incremental merger related expense
-
-
-
-
7,500
-
18,131
Gain on extinguishment of debt
-
-
(1,098)
(576)
(652)
(1,674)
(1,792)
Restructuring and other nonroutine expenses
(505)
(920)
6,675
251
41,522
5,501
57,548
Pension settlement expense
-
-
-
-
11,226
-
11,826
Less: Security losses, net
(3)
(2,947)
(4)
(9)
(384,524)
(2,962)
(435,652)
Gain on sale of businesses
-
14,980
-
-
14,980
-
Nonroutine losses, net
-
-
-
-
-
-
(6,653)
Tax adjustment
(118)
476
(2,209)
(74)
105,275
(1,925)
126,211
Adjusted income from continuing operations
132,331
137,990
130,282
116,736
75,108
517,338
410,683
Less: Preferred dividends
2,372
2,372
2,372
2,372
2,372
9,488
9,488
Adjusted income from continuing operations
$ 129,959
$ 135,618
$ 127,910
$ 114,364
$ 72,736
$ 507,850
$ 401,195
Quarter Ended
Year-to-date
(In thousands)
Dec 2024
Sep 2024
Jun 2024
Mar 2024
Dec 2023
Dec 2024
Dec 2023
Pre-Tax Pre-Provision Net Revenue
Income (loss) from continuing operations
$ 132,715
$ 136,439
$ 137,472
$ 116,978
$ (263,737)
$ 523,604
$ 3,684
Plus: Provision for credit losses
15,000
12,000
22,000
22,000
38,000
71,000
80,000
Income tax expense (benefit)
36,795
39,482
40,807
35,509
(80,485)
152,593
(4,594)
Pre-tax pre-provision net revenue from
$ 184,510
$ 187,921
$ 200,279
$ 174,487
$ (306,222)
$ 747,197
$ 79,090
Quarter Ended
Year-to-date
(In thousands)
Dec 2024
Sep 2024
Jun 2024
Mar 2024
Dec 2023
Dec 2024
Dec 2023
Adjusted Pre-Tax Pre-Provision Net Revenue
Income (loss) from continuing operations
$ 132,715
$ 136,439
$ 137,472
$ 116,978
$ (263,737)
$ 523,604
$ 3,684
Plus: Provision for credit losses
15,000
12,000
22,000
22,000
38,000
71,000
80,000
Merger expense
-
-
-
-
-
-
5,192
Incremental merger related expense
-
-
-
-
7,500
-
18,131
Gain on extinguishment of debt
-
-
(1,098)
(576)
(652)
(1,674)
(1,792)
Restructuring and other nonroutine expenses
(505)
(920)
6,675
251
41,522
5,501
57,548
Pension settlement expense
-
-
-
-
11,226
-
11,826
Income tax expense (benefit)
36,795
39,482
40,807
35,509
(80,485)
152,593
(4,594)
Less: Security losses, net
(3)
(2,947)
(4)
(9)
(384,524)
(2,962)
(435,652)
Gain on sale of businesses
-
14,980
-
-
14,980
-
Nonroutine losses, net
-
-
-
-
-
-
(6,653)
Adjusted pre-tax pre-provision net revenue
$ 184,008
$ 189,948
$ 190,880
$ 174,171
$ 137,898
$ 739,006
$ 612,300
Quarter Ended
Year-to-date
(In thousands)
Dec 2024
Sep 2024
Jun 2024
Mar 2024
Dec 2023
Dec 2024
Dec 2023
Total Adjusted Revenue
Net interest revenue
$ 364,531
$ 361,458
$ 356,318
$ 353,908
$ 334,605
$ 1,436,215
$ 1,351,356
Total Adjusted Noninterest Revenue
Total noninterest revenue
$ 86,165
$ 85,901
$ 100,658
$ 83,786
$ (311,460)
$ 356,510
$ (116,343)
Less: Security losses, net
(3)
(2,947)
(4)
(9)
(384,524)
(2,962)
(435,652)
Gain on sale of businesses
-
-
14,980
-
-
14,980
-
Nonroutine losses, net
-
-
-
-
-
-
(6,653)
Total adjusted noninterest revenue
$ 86,168
$ 88,848
$ 85,682
$ 83,795
$ 73,064
$ 344,492
$ 325,962
Total adjusted revenue
$ 450,699
$ 450,306
$ 442,000
$ 437,703
$ 407,669
$ 1,780,707
$ 1,677,318
Quarter Ended
Year-to-date
(In thousands)
Dec 2024
Sep 2024
Jun 2024
Mar 2024
Dec 2023
Dec 2024
Dec 2023
Total Adjusted Noninterest Expense
Total noninterest expense
$ 266,186
$ 259,438
$ 256,697
$ 263,207
$ 329,367
$ 1,045,528
$ 1,155,923
Less: Merger expense
-
-
-
-
-
-
5,192
Incremental merger related expense
-
-
-
-
7,500
-
18,131
Gain on extinguishment of debt
-
-
(1,098)
(576)
(652)
(1,674)
(1,792)
Restructuring and other nonroutine expenses
(505)
(920)
6,675
251
41,522
5,501
57,548
Pension settlement expense
-
-
-
-
11,226
-
11,826
Total adjusted noninterest expense
$ 266,691
$ 260,358
$ 251,120
$ 263,532
$ 269,771
$ 1,041,701
$ 1,065,018
Quarter Ended
Year-to-date
(In thousands)
Dec 2024
Sep 2024
Jun 2024
Mar 2024
Dec 2023
Dec 2024
Dec 2023
Total Tangible Assets, Excluding AOCI
Total assets
$ 47,019,190
$ 49,204,933
$ 47,984,078
$ 48,313,863
$ 48,934,510
$ 47,019,190
$ 48,934,510
Less: Goodwill
1,366,923
1,366,923
1,366,923
1,367,785
1,367,785
1,366,923
1,367,785
Other intangible assets, net
83,190
87,094
91,027
96,126
100,191
83,190
100,191
Total tangible assets
45,569,077
47,750,916
46,526,128
46,849,952
47,466,534
45,569,077
47,466,534
Less: AOCI
(694,495)
(590,342)
(782,462)
(791,333)
(761,829)
(694,495)
(761,829)
Total tangible assets, excluding AOCI
$ 46,263,572
$ 48,341,258
$ 47,308,590
$ 47,641,285
$ 48,228,363
$ 46,263,572
$ 48,228,363
Quarter Ended
Year-to-date
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
Dec 2024
Sep 2024
Jun 2024
Mar 2024
Dec 2023
Dec 2024
Dec 2023
PERIOD END BALANCES:
Total Shareholders' Equity, Excluding AOCI
Total shareholders' equity
$5,569,683
$5,572,863
$5,287,758
$5,189,932
$5,167,843
$5,569,683
$5,167,843
Less: AOCI
(694,495)
(590,342)
(782,462)
(791,333)
(761,829)
(694,495)
(761,829)
Total shareholders' equity, excluding AOCI
$6,264,178
$6,163,205
$6,070,220
$5,981,265
$5,929,672
$6,264,178
$5,929,672
Common Shareholders' Equity, Excluding AOCI
Total shareholders' equity
$5,569,683
$5,572,863
$5,287,758
$5,189,932
$5,167,843
$5,569,683
$5,167,843
Less: preferred stock
166,993
166,993
166,993
166,993
166,993
166,993
166,993
Common shareholders' equity
5,402,690
5,405,870
5,120,765
5,022,939
5,000,850
5,402,690
5,000,850
Less: AOCI
(694,495)
(590,342)
(782,462)
(791,333)
(761,829)
(694,495)
(761,829)
Common shareholders' equity, excluding AOCI
$6,097,185
$5,996,212
$5,903,227
$5,814,272
$5,762,679
$6,097,185
$5,762,679
Total Tangible Common Shareholders' Equity, Excluding AOCI
Total shareholders' equity
$5,569,683
$5,572,863
$5,287,758
$5,189,932
$5,167,843
$5,569,683
$5,167,843
Less: Goodwill
1,366,923
1,366,923
1,366,923
1,367,785
1,367,785
1,366,923
1,367,785
Other intangible assets, net
83,190
87,094
91,027
96,126
100,191
83,190
100,191
Preferred stock
166,993
166,993
166,993
166,993
166,993
166,993
166,993
Total tangible common shareholders' equity
3,952,577
3,951,853
3,662,815
3,559,028
3,532,874
3,952,577
3,532,874
Less: AOCI
(694,495)
(590,342)
(782,462)
(791,333)
(761,829)
(694,495)
(761,829)
Total tangible common shareholders' equity, excluding AOCI
$4,647,072
$4,542,195
$4,445,277
$4,350,361
$4,294,703
$4,647,072
$4,294,703
AVERAGE BALANCES:
Total Tangible Common Shareholders' Equity
Total shareholders' equity
$5,589,361
$5,420,826
$5,207,254
$5,194,048
$4,507,343
$5,353,705
$4,487,433
Less: Goodwill
1,366,923
1,366,923
1,367,358
1,367,785
1,367,916
1,367,245
1,367,818
Other intangible assets, net
85,323
89,262
93,743
98,350
102,765
91,645
110,053
Preferred stock
166,993
166,993
166,993
166,993
166,993
166,993
166,993
Total tangible common shareholders' equity
$3,970,122
$3,797,648
$3,579,160
$3,560,920
$2,869,669
$3,727,822
$2,842,569
Total average assets
$47,263,538
$47,803,977
$48,192,719
$48,642,540
$48,444,176
$47,973,279
$48,703,953
Total shares of common stock outstanding
183,527,575
182,315,142
182,430,427
182,681,325
182,871,775
183,527,575
182,871,775
Average shares outstanding-diluted
186,038,243
185,496,110
185,260,963
185,574,130
182,688,190
185,592,759
182,608,713
Tangible common shareholders' equity to tangible assets (1)
8.67 %
8.28 %
7.87 %
7.60 %
7.44 %
8.67 %
7.44 %
Tangible common shareholders' equity, excluding AOCI,
10.04
9.40
9.40
9.13
8.90
10.04
8.90
Return on average tangible common equity from continuing
13.06
14.04
15.18
12.94
(36.79)
13.79
(0.20)
Return on average tangible common equity (4)
13.06
14.04
15.18
12.94
35.49
13.79
18.74
Adjusted return on average tangible common equity from
13.02
14.21
14.37
12.92
10.06
13.62
14.11
Adjusted return on average assets from continuing operations (6)
1.11
1.15
1.09
0.97
0.62
1.08
0.84
Adjusted return on average common shareholders' equity from
9.53
10.27
10.21
9.15
6.65
9.79
9.29
Pre-tax pre-provision net revenue from continuing operations
1.55
1.56
1.67
1.44
(2.51)
1.56
0.16
Adjusted pre-tax pre-provision net revenue from continuing
1.55
1.58
1.59
1.44
1.13
1.54
1.26
Tangible book value per common share (10)
$ 21.54
$ 21.68
$ 20.08
$ 19.48
$ 19.32
$ 21.54
$ 19.32
Tangible book value per common share, excluding AOCI (11)
25.32
24.91
24.37
23.81
23.48
25.32
23.48
Adjusted earnings from continuing operations per common share (12)
$ 0.70
$ 0.73
$ 0.69
$ 0.62
$ 0.40
$ 2.74
$ 2.20
Adjusted dividend payout ratio from continuing operations (13)
35.71 %
34.25 %
36.23 %
40.32 %
58.75 %
36.50 %
42.73 %
Definitions of Non-GAAP Measures:
(1)
Tangible common shareholders' equity to tangible assets is defined by the Company as total shareholders' equity less preferred stock, goodwill and other intangible assets, net, divided by the difference of total assets less goodwill and other intangible assets, net.
(2)
Tangible common shareholders' equity, excluding AOCI, to tangible assets, excluding AOCI, is defined by the Company as total shareholders' equity less preferred stock, goodwill, other intangible assets, net and accumulated other comprehensive loss, divided by the difference of total assets less goodwill, accumulated other comprehensive loss, and other intangible assets, net.
(3)
Return on average tangible common equity from continuing operations is defined by the Company as annualized income available to common shareholders from continuing operation divided by average tangible common shareholders equity.
(4)
Return on average tangible common equity is defined by the Company as annualized income available to common shareholders divided by average tangible common shareholders equity.
(5)
Adjusted return on average tangible common equity from continuing operations is defined by the Company as annualized adjusted income available to common shareholders from continuing operations divided by average tangible common shareholders' equity.
(6)
Adjusted return on average assets from continuing operations is defined by the Company as annualized adjusted income from continuing operations divided by total average assets.
(7)
Adjusted return on average common shareholders' equity from continuing operations is defined by the Company as annualized adjusted income available to common shareholders from continuing operations divided by average common shareholders' equity.
(8)
Pre-tax pre-provision net revenue from continuing operations to total average assets is defined by the Company as annualized pre-tax pre-provision net revenue from continuing operations divided by total average assets.
(9)
Adjusted pre-tax pre-provision net revenue from continuing operations to total average assets is defined by the Company as annualized adjusted pre-tax pre-provision net revenue from continuing operations divided by total average assets adjusted for items included in the definition and calculation of adjusted income.
(10)
|
Tangible book value per common share is defined by the Company as tangible common shareholders' equity divided by total shares of common stock outstanding.
(11)
Tangible book value per common share, excluding AOCI is defined by the Company as tangible common shareholders' equity less accumulated other comprehensive loss divided by total shares of common stock outstanding.
(12)
Adjusted earnings from continuing operations per common share is defined by the Company as adjusted income available to common shareholders from continuing operations divided by average common shares outstanding-diluted.
(13)
Adjusted dividend payout ratio from continuing operations is defined by the Company as common share dividends divided by adjusted income available to common shareholders from continuing operations.
Efficiency Ratio-Fully Taxable Equivalent and Adjusted Efficiency Ratio-Fully Taxable Equivalent Definitions
The efficiency ratio and the adjusted efficiency ratio are supplemental financial measures utilized in management's internal evaluation of the Company's use of resources and are not defined under GAAP. The efficiency ratio is calculated by dividing total noninterest expense by total revenue, which includes net interest income plus noninterest income plus the tax equivalent adjustment from continuing operations. The adjusted efficiency ratio excludes income and expense items otherwise disclosed as non-routine from total noninterest expense from continuing operations.
SOURCE Cadence Bank