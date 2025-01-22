Mullen Automotive, Inc.: Mullen Receives Expected Nasdaq Notice Regarding Delayed Form 10-K

BREA, Calif., Jan. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN -- Mullen Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ: MULN) ("Mullen" or the "Company"), an emerging electric vehicle manufacturer, today announces that it received an expected notice (the "Notice") from the Listing Qualifications Staff of The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC ("Nasdaq") stating that because the Company has not yet filed its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended Sept. 30, 2024 (the "Form 10-K"), the Company is no longer in compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5250(c)(1) (the "Listing Rule"), which requires listed companies to timely file all required periodic financial reports with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC").

The Notice has no immediate effect on the listing or trading of the Company's common stock on the Nasdaq Capital Market. However, if the Company fails to timely regain compliance with the Listing Rule, the Company's common stock will be subject to delisting from Nasdaq.

Under the Nasdaq rules, the Company has 60 days from the date of the Notice to either file the Form 10-K or to submit a plan to Nasdaq to regain compliance with Nasdaq's listing rules. If a plan is submitted and accepted, the Company could be granted up to 180 days from the Form 10-K's due date to regain compliance. If Nasdaq does not accept the Company's plan, then the Company will have the opportunity to appeal that decision to a Nasdaq hearings panel.

While the Company can provide no assurances as to timing, the Company is working diligently to complete and file the Form 10-K and is expected to file on or before Jan. 31, 2025, or as soon as practicable (and within the 60-day period described above) to regain compliance with the Listing Rule.

About Mullen

Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ: MULN) is a Southern California-based automotive company building the next generation of commercial electric vehicles ("EVs") with two United States-based vehicle plants located in Tunica, Mississippi, (120,000 square feet) and Mishawaka, Indiana (650,000 square feet). In August 2023, Mullen began commercial vehicle production in Tunica. In September 2023, Mullen received IRS approval for federal EV tax credits on its commercial vehicles with a Qualified Manufacturer designation that offers eligible customers up to $7,500 per vehicle. As of January 2024, both the Mullen ONE, a Class 1 EV cargo van, and Mullen THREE, a Class 3 EV cab chassis truck, are California Air Resource Board ("CARB") and EPA certified and available for sale in the U.S. Recently, CARB issued HVIP approval on the Mullen THREE, Class 3 EV truck, providing up to $45,000 cash voucher at time of vehicle purchase. The Company has also recently expanded its commercial dealer network to seven dealers, which includes Papé Kenworth, Pritchard EV, National Auto Fleet Group, Ziegler Truck Group, Range Truck Group, Eco Auto, and Randy Marion Auto Group, providing sales and service coverage in key West Coast, Midwest, Pacific Northwest, New England and Mid-Atlantic markets.

To learn more about the Company, visit www.MullenUSA.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Words such as "continue," "will," "may," "could," "should," "expect," "expected," "plans," "intend," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential" and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Any statements contained in this press release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed forward-looking statements, including statement regarding the Company's ability to regain and maintain compliance with the listing standards of Nasdaq; the timing of completion and filing of the Form 10-K; and the impact of these matters on the Company's performance and outlook. All forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements, many of which are generally outside the control of Mullen and are difficult to predict. Examples of such risks and uncertainties include but are not limited to risks related to the timely and correct completion of the Form 10-K; the risk that additional information may become known prior to the expected filing with the SEC of the Form 10-K or that other subsequent events may occur that would delay the filing of the Form 10-K; the ability to meet stock exchange continued listing standards; the possibility that the Nasdaq may delist the Company's securities; risks related to our ability to implement and maintain effective internal control over financial reporting in the future, which may adversely affect the accuracy and timeliness of our financial reporting; and the impact of these matters on the Company's performance and outlook. Additional factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements can be found in the most recent annual report on Form 10-K, quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and current reports on Form 8-K filed by Mullen with the SEC. Mullen anticipates that subsequent events and developments may cause its plans, intentions and expectations to change. Mullen assumes no obligation, and it specifically disclaims any intention or obligation, to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by law. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made and should not be relied upon as representing Mullen's plans and expectations as of any subsequent date.

