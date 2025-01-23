Jupiter Green Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

LONDON, United Kingdom, January 23

23 January 2025

The Company announces the following unaudited estimates as at Valuation 22 January 2025

Total Assets Excluding current year income and expenses £50.239million Including current year income and expenses £50.493million Net asset value per Ordinary share (undiluted) Excluding current year income and expenses 264.75p Including current year income and expenses 266.09p Net asset value per Ordinary share (diluted) Excluding current year income and expenses 264.65p Including current year income and expenses 265.86p

A monthly fact sheet and copies of the company's most recent interim and full annual reports and

accounts are available for download from http://www.jupiteram.com/JGC and on request from the email address below.

Enquiries:

Nick Black

Director - Investment Trusts

Jupiter Asset Management Limited, Company Secretary

investmentcompanies@jupiteram.com

020 3817 1000