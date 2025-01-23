WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - McCormick & Co. (MKC) announced earnings for fourth quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.The company's earnings came in at $215.2 million, or $0.80 per share. This compares with $219.3 million, or $0.81 per share, last year.Excluding items, McCormick & Co. reported adjusted earnings of $216.5 million or $0.80 per share for the period.Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.77 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.The company's revenue for the period rose 2.6% to $1.798 billion from $1.752 billion last year.McCormick & Co. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :-Earnings: $215.2 Mln. vs. $219.3 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.80 vs. $0.81 last year. -Revenue: $1.798 Bln vs. $1.752 Bln last year.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX