BlackRock American Income Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)
LONDON, United Kingdom, January 23
NET ASSET VALUE
BLACKROCK AMERICAN INCOME TRUST PLC
549300WWOCXSC241W468
The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock American Income Trust PLC at close of business on 22 January 2025 were:
227.89p Capital only
228.31p Including current year income
Notes:
1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.
2. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable deducted on the ex-dividend date.
3. Following the share buyback of 14,851 ordinary shares on 22nd January 2025, the Company has 69,819,323 Ordinary Shares in issue, excluding 30,541,982 shares which are held in Treasury.
