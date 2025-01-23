BlackRock American Income Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, January 23

NET ASSET VALUE

BLACKROCK AMERICAN INCOME TRUST PLC

549300WWOCXSC241W468

The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock American Income Trust PLC at close of business on 22 January 2025 were:

227.89p Capital only

228.31p Including current year income

Notes:

1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.

2. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable deducted on the ex-dividend date.

3. Following the share buyback of 14,851 ordinary shares on 22nd January 2025, the Company has 69,819,323 Ordinary Shares in issue, excluding 30,541,982 shares which are held in Treasury.