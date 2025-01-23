Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 23.01.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 682 internationalen Medien
Amazon investiert Millionen in Kernenergie - so können Sie sich früh positionieren!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1JTC1 | ISIN: GB00B7KR2P84 | Ticker-Symbol: EJT1
Xetra
23.01.25
13:58 Uhr
5,748 Euro
-0,076
-1,30 %
Branche
Luftfahrt/Rüstung
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
EASYJET PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
EASYJET PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
5,7445,75014:42
5,7425,75214:42
Dow Jones News
23.01.2025 13:31 Uhr
135 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

easyJet plc: Holding(s) in Company -2-

Finanznachrichten News

DJ Holding(s) in Company 

easyJet plc (EZJ) 
Holding(s) in Company 
23-Jan-2025 / 12:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings 
1. Issuer Details 
ISIN 
GB00B7KR2P84 
Issuer Name 
EASYJET PLC 
UK or Non-UK Issuer 
UK 
2. Reason for Notification 
An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments 
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation 
Name 
Bank of America Corporation 
City of registered office (if applicable) 
 
Country of registered office (if applicable) 
US 
4. Details of the shareholder 
Full name of shareholder(s) if different from the person(s) subject to the notification obligation, above 
 
City of registered office (if applicable) 
 
Country of registered office (if applicable) 
 
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached 
21-Jan-2025 
6. Date on which Issuer notified 
22-Jan-2025 
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation 
                % of voting rights   % of voting rights through   Total of both Total number of 
.                attached to shares   financial instruments (total of in % (8.A +  voting rights held 
                (total of 8.A)     8.B 1 + 8.B 2)         8.B)     in issuer 
Resulting situation on the date 
on which threshold was crossed 1.433068        7.988994            9.422062   71420178 
or reached 
Position of previous      1.407433        8.247135            9.654568 
notification (if applicable)

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

8A. Voting rights attached to shares 

Class/Type of shares ISIN Number of direct voting Number of indirect voting % of direct voting  % of indirect voting 
code(if possible)     rights (DTR5.1)     rights (DTR5.2.1)     rights (DTR5.1)   rights (DTR5.2.1) 
GB00B7KR2P84                   10833237                    1.429168 
US2778562098                   29566                     0.003900 
Sub Total 8.A       10862803                     1.433068%

8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a)) 

Type of financial  Expiration Exercise/     Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the    % of voting 
instrument     date    conversion period instrument is exercised/converted             rights 
Right to Recall   n/a    n/a        101099                          0.013337 
Physical Option   07/01/2026 n/a        6125                           0.000808 
Physical Option   17/01/2029 n/a        6001                           0.000792 
Sub Total 8.B1                  113225                          0.014937%

8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b)) 

Type of financial    Expiration  Exercise/conversion  Physical or cash    Number of voting  % of voting 
instrument       date     period         settlement       rights       rights 
Swaps          31/01/2025  N/A          Cash          13751        0.001814 
Swaps          03/03/2025  N/A          Cash          3442539       0.454155 
Swaps          18/03/2025  N/A          Cash          5529400       0.729462 
Swaps          21/03/2025  N/A          Cash          9583494       1.264296 
Swaps          28/03/2025  N/A          Cash          17816526      2.350434 
Swaps          31/03/2025  N/A          Cash          185000       0.024406 
Swaps          02/04/2025  N/A          Cash          13559646      1.788848 
Swaps          15/04/2025  N/A          Cash          50241        0.006628 
Swaps          04/07/2025  N/A          Cash          3968795       0.523581 
Swaps          14/07/2025  N/A          Cash          75173        0.009917 
Swaps          29/08/2025  N/A          Cash          28049        0.003700 
Swaps          03/11/2025  N/A          Cash          2154656       0.284252 
Swaps          22/12/2025  N/A          Cash          115801       0.015277 
Swaps          29/12/2025  N/A          Cash          10         0.000001 
Swaps          30/01/2026  N/A          Cash          22322        0.002945 
Swaps          27/02/2026  N/A          Cash          28107        0.003708 
Swaps          18/03/2026  N/A          Cash          375081       0.049482 
Swaps          30/04/2026  N/A          Cash          42172        0.005564 
Swaps          04/06/2026  N/A          Cash          18259        0.002409 
Swaps          05/06/2026  N/A          Cash          7333        0.000967 
Swaps          09/06/2026  N/A          Cash          15953        0.002105 
Swaps          10/06/2026  N/A          Cash          7367        0.000972 
Swaps          11/06/2026  N/A          Cash          10720        0.001414 
Swaps          12/06/2026  N/A          Cash          2250        0.000297 
Swaps          15/06/2026  N/A          Cash          389863       0.051432 
Swaps          17/06/2026  N/A          Cash          17711        0.002337 
Swaps          19/06/2026  N/A          Cash          28089        0.003706 
Swaps          22/06/2026  N/A          Cash          6520        0.000860 
Swaps          23/06/2026  N/A          Cash          4015        0.000530 
Swaps          30/06/2026  N/A          Cash          3002        0.000396 
Swaps          03/07/2026  N/A          Cash          4909        0.000648 
Swaps          06/07/2026  N/A          Cash          3635        0.000480 
Swaps          10/07/2026  N/A          Cash          2543        0.000335 
Swaps          14/07/2026  N/A          Cash          5772        0.000761 
Swaps          16/07/2026  N/A          Cash          6322        0.000834 
Swaps          29/07/2026  N/A          Cash          404         0.000053 
Swaps          31/07/2026  N/A          Cash          1875763       0.247458 
Swaps          31/08/2026  N/A          Cash          59860        0.007897 
Swaps          16/09/2026  N/A          Cash          15210        0.002007 
Swaps          30/10/2026  N/A          Cash          135916       0.017931 
Swaps          14/06/2027  N/A          Cash          819846       0.108158 
Swaps          15/02/2028  N/A          Cash          12125        0.001600 
Sub Total 8.B2                                   60444150      7.974057%

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary) 

Ultimate   Name of    % of voting rights if it  % of voting rights through financial Total of both if it 
controlling  controlled  equals or is higher than  instruments if it equals or is higher equals or is higher than 
person    undertaking  the notifiable threshold  than the notifiable threshold     the notifiable threshold 
Bank of    Bank of 
America    America,                 3.222986               3.223337% 
Corporation  National 
       Association 
Bank of    BofA 
America    Securities, 
Corporation  Inc. 
Bank of    Merrill Lynch 
America    B.V. 
Corporation 
Bank of    Merrill Lynch 
America    International               3.756903               3.810189% 
Corporation 
Bank of    BofA 
America    Securities 
Corporation  Europe SA

10. In case of proxy voting

Name of the proxy holder

The number and % of voting rights held

The date until which the voting rights will be held

11. Additional Information

12. Date of Completion

22-Jan-2025

13. Place Of Completion

United Kingdom

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

January 23, 2025 07:00 ET (12:00 GMT)

DJ Holding(s) in Company -2-

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     GB00B7KR2P84 
Category Code: HOL 
TIDM:     EZJ 
LEI Code:   2138001S47XKWIB7TH90 
Sequence No.: 372457 
EQS News ID:  2073649 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2073649&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 23, 2025 07:00 ET (12:00 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
Gewinner im Megamarkt
Biotechnologie ist eine der bedeutendsten Zukunftstechnologien unserer Zeit. Zahlreiche Biotechnologie- und Pharmakonzerne haben sich unter anderem dem Kampf gegen Tumorerkrankungen verschrieben. Der weltweite Markt für Krebsmedikamente verzeichnet ein stetiges Wachstum. Für das Jahr 2025 wird ein Umsatz von etwa 190,3 Milliarden Euro prognostiziert, mit einer erwarteten jährlichen Wachstumsrate von 6,42% bis 2029, was zu einem geschätzten Marktvolumen von 244,1 Milliarden Euro führen würde.

Wir haben 3 aussichtsreiche Biotechnologieaktien mit Schwerpunkt Erforschung und Entwicklung von Wirkstoffen gegen Tumorerkrankungen ausfindig gemacht, die in den kommenden Monaten und Jahren erhebliches Aufwärtspotenzial versprechen und Vervielfachungspotenzial besitzen.

Fordern Sie jetzt unseren neuen kostenlosen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 3 Biotech-Aktien durchstarten und zu Ihrem Börsenerfolg in 2025 beitragen könnten!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.