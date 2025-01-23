easyJet plc: Holding(s) in Company -2

DJ Holding(s) in Company

easyJet plc (EZJ) Holding(s) in Company 23-Jan-2025 / 12:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings 1. Issuer Details ISIN GB00B7KR2P84 Issuer Name EASYJET PLC UK or Non-UK Issuer UK 2. Reason for Notification An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments 3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation Name Bank of America Corporation City of registered office (if applicable) Country of registered office (if applicable) US 4. Details of the shareholder Full name of shareholder(s) if different from the person(s) subject to the notification obligation, above City of registered office (if applicable) Country of registered office (if applicable) 5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached 21-Jan-2025 6. Date on which Issuer notified 22-Jan-2025 7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation % of voting rights % of voting rights through Total of both Total number of . attached to shares financial instruments (total of in % (8.A + voting rights held (total of 8.A) 8.B 1 + 8.B 2) 8.B) in issuer Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed 1.433068 7.988994 9.422062 71420178 or reached Position of previous 1.407433 8.247135 9.654568 notification (if applicable)

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

8A. Voting rights attached to shares

Class/Type of shares ISIN Number of direct voting Number of indirect voting % of direct voting % of indirect voting code(if possible) rights (DTR5.1) rights (DTR5.2.1) rights (DTR5.1) rights (DTR5.2.1) GB00B7KR2P84 10833237 1.429168 US2778562098 29566 0.003900 Sub Total 8.A 10862803 1.433068%

8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))

Type of financial Expiration Exercise/ Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the % of voting instrument date conversion period instrument is exercised/converted rights Right to Recall n/a n/a 101099 0.013337 Physical Option 07/01/2026 n/a 6125 0.000808 Physical Option 17/01/2029 n/a 6001 0.000792 Sub Total 8.B1 113225 0.014937%

8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))

Type of financial Expiration Exercise/conversion Physical or cash Number of voting % of voting instrument date period settlement rights rights Swaps 31/01/2025 N/A Cash 13751 0.001814 Swaps 03/03/2025 N/A Cash 3442539 0.454155 Swaps 18/03/2025 N/A Cash 5529400 0.729462 Swaps 21/03/2025 N/A Cash 9583494 1.264296 Swaps 28/03/2025 N/A Cash 17816526 2.350434 Swaps 31/03/2025 N/A Cash 185000 0.024406 Swaps 02/04/2025 N/A Cash 13559646 1.788848 Swaps 15/04/2025 N/A Cash 50241 0.006628 Swaps 04/07/2025 N/A Cash 3968795 0.523581 Swaps 14/07/2025 N/A Cash 75173 0.009917 Swaps 29/08/2025 N/A Cash 28049 0.003700 Swaps 03/11/2025 N/A Cash 2154656 0.284252 Swaps 22/12/2025 N/A Cash 115801 0.015277 Swaps 29/12/2025 N/A Cash 10 0.000001 Swaps 30/01/2026 N/A Cash 22322 0.002945 Swaps 27/02/2026 N/A Cash 28107 0.003708 Swaps 18/03/2026 N/A Cash 375081 0.049482 Swaps 30/04/2026 N/A Cash 42172 0.005564 Swaps 04/06/2026 N/A Cash 18259 0.002409 Swaps 05/06/2026 N/A Cash 7333 0.000967 Swaps 09/06/2026 N/A Cash 15953 0.002105 Swaps 10/06/2026 N/A Cash 7367 0.000972 Swaps 11/06/2026 N/A Cash 10720 0.001414 Swaps 12/06/2026 N/A Cash 2250 0.000297 Swaps 15/06/2026 N/A Cash 389863 0.051432 Swaps 17/06/2026 N/A Cash 17711 0.002337 Swaps 19/06/2026 N/A Cash 28089 0.003706 Swaps 22/06/2026 N/A Cash 6520 0.000860 Swaps 23/06/2026 N/A Cash 4015 0.000530 Swaps 30/06/2026 N/A Cash 3002 0.000396 Swaps 03/07/2026 N/A Cash 4909 0.000648 Swaps 06/07/2026 N/A Cash 3635 0.000480 Swaps 10/07/2026 N/A Cash 2543 0.000335 Swaps 14/07/2026 N/A Cash 5772 0.000761 Swaps 16/07/2026 N/A Cash 6322 0.000834 Swaps 29/07/2026 N/A Cash 404 0.000053 Swaps 31/07/2026 N/A Cash 1875763 0.247458 Swaps 31/08/2026 N/A Cash 59860 0.007897 Swaps 16/09/2026 N/A Cash 15210 0.002007 Swaps 30/10/2026 N/A Cash 135916 0.017931 Swaps 14/06/2027 N/A Cash 819846 0.108158 Swaps 15/02/2028 N/A Cash 12125 0.001600 Sub Total 8.B2 60444150 7.974057%

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary)

Ultimate Name of % of voting rights if it % of voting rights through financial Total of both if it controlling controlled equals or is higher than instruments if it equals or is higher equals or is higher than person undertaking the notifiable threshold than the notifiable threshold the notifiable threshold Bank of Bank of America America, 3.222986 3.223337% Corporation National Association Bank of BofA America Securities, Corporation Inc. Bank of Merrill Lynch America B.V. Corporation Bank of Merrill Lynch America International 3.756903 3.810189% Corporation Bank of BofA America Securities Corporation Europe SA

11. Additional Information

12. Date of Completion

22-Jan-2025

13. Place Of Completion

United Kingdom

