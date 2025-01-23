AURI Inc., AURI Announces Near Finalization of All Arrangements in Moldova

New Business Developments

AURI Inc., So far this year, the company announced the ability to process credit cards, and exchange tokens in Europe utilizing its current relationship with the Company TSYS. TSYS, an established processor of alternative forms of currency allows AURI to process the purchase, sale, and repurchase of Crypto coins in Europe utilizing the AURI's office in the Country of Moldova, an EU friendly nation. AURI plans to launch two new Crypto Coins, one backed by gold reserves that AURI holds the rights to and a second backed by an extensive catalogue of rare master recordings. While both asset reserves are being independently appraised, AURI commissioned the creation of the two new digital coins. Through tireless effort from the company's management, AURI is excited to update that the valuation of the assets should be completed by early next month, allowing the launch of the coins. In 2025 there has been a series of conference calls with our attorney and business partners in the great country of Moldova, we expect to sign all the arrangements in the coming month.

Edward Vakser, AURI's CEO is quoted as saying, "Due to the support and enthusiasm of our European partner from Moldova, we have been exposed to very profitable business opportunities. Although the new year is just getting under way, we can already see that 2025 is going to be a banner year for the company and our shareholders. We are very excited to move forward with Moldova, making us more than just a presence in Europe; this alliance makes us a force worldwide. We expect to be able to announce other collaborations shortly, adding increased value and excitement."

AURI Inc. as good as gold! The Company was formed by a group of investors whose talents and interests were based in Production, Content Development, Audio/Visual Presentations, Intellectual Properties Development, and acquisitions, as well as oil and gas and real-estate investments. The company launched its own Crypto Currency, www.Auritoken.io and has licensed its Art Inventory at nft/blackdracos.com. The management is based around seasoned corporate officers, directors and consultants who are experienced in management and mergers/acquisitions of multimillion dollar companies. The company's plan and concept were developed and based around a plan of acquiring and developing High End Art and Reproductions, backed by AURI Gold Crypto Currency, focusing AURI INC to become a Publisher and Licensor as well as NFT developer. Then, retaining the duplication and reproduction rights, on an exclusive basis, in order to sell and distribute the products worldwide. The company and management believe that they can create, sustain and grow one of the largest art publishing companies in the world. AURI Inc., also owns a "wholly owned subsidiary": EVAP Inc. Evap Inc. has patent pending technology to assist with one of the biggest issues in the oil and gas industry, "PRODUCED WATER". The technology can take produced saltwater and turn it into a steam cleaner than most cities tap water by removing most of the metals and suspended solids.

