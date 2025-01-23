Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - January 23, 2025) - SOL Global Investments Corp. (CSE: SOL) (FSE: 9SB) ("SOL Global" or the "Company"), one of the first publicly traded companies focused on institutional Solana investments, is pleased to announce that it has entered into a binding letter of intent on January 22, 2025 (the "LOI") for the sale of an unsecured convertible debenture of SOL Global (the "Convertible Debentures") with a principal amount of C$10,000,000 (the "Offering").

The Convertible Debenture will be convertible into units of the Company at a conversion price of $0.50 per unit, such that each unit shall include one common share of the Company (the "Common Shares") and one-half warrant whereby a full warrant is exercisable for an additional Common Share for a period of 12 months at an exercise price of $0.65.

The Debenture shall be funded in advances such that $2 million will be advanced on closing and four advances of an additional $2 million each shall be advanced every 60 days following the closing. The holder of the Debenture and SOL Global may mutually agree to accelerate the date of one or more advances.

The holder of the Debenture shall be entitled to a 2.5% set up fee of $250,000, to be settled by the reduction of the amount payable under the initial advance. The Debenture will mature 24 months from the date of issue and shall be subject to a 10% interest rate, payable in cash at the time of each advance and at maturity.

The LOI is a binding commitment of the purchaser and the transaction is expected to close on or before January 30, 2025 (the "Closing Date"), subject to the entering into a definitive subscription agreement and Debenture, and certain customary conditions including, but not limited to, the receipt of all necessary regulatory and other approvals, and is subject to the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE").

Use of Proceeds

The Company intends to allocate 70% of the proceeds of the Offering toward the acquisition of Solana tokens, reinforcing its commitment to digital assets and blockchain technology.

Strategic Focus

This financing is aligned with SOL Global's strategy to expand its digital asset portfolio and capitalize on emerging opportunities in the blockchain and cryptocurrency sectors. By allocating a significant portion of the proceeds to Solana tokens, the Company is reaffirming its belief in the potential of decentralized ecosystems.

The Units will be offered on a private placement basis in such jurisdictions as the Agents and the Company may mutually agree, including (i) in all provinces of Canada pursuant to available exemptions from the prospectus requirements of those provinces, (ii) in the United States pursuant to available exemptions from U.S. registration requirements, and (iii) international or offshore jurisdictions pursuant to available exemptions from the prospectus, registration or other similar requirements in such international or offshore jurisdictions, such that no prospectus, registration statement or similar document is required to be prepared or filed by the Company in any such jurisdiction, in each case in accordance with applicable laws.

All Common Shares and Warrants issued pursuant to the Offering are subject to a hold period of four months plus one day from the date of issuance of such securities under applicable securities laws in Canada.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities described herein in the United States. The securities described herein have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), or any state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold within the United States unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration requirements is available.

About SOL Global Investments Corp.

SOL Global is a diversified international investment and private equity holding company. The Company is in the process of divesting its current investment partnerships and minority holdings. SOL Global recently announced the transition of investments to focus exclusively on digital asset technology, primarily on Solana and Solana based technologies.

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements herein, other than statements of historical fact, constitute forward-looking information. Forward-looking information is frequently, but not always, identified by words such as "expects", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "potential", "possible", and similar expressions, or statements that events, conditions, or results "will", "may", "could", or "should" occur or be achieved. Forward-looking information in this press release includes, but is not limited to, statements regarding anticipated completion of the Private Placement; the proposed use of proceeds of the Private Placement; and statements relating to the Company's intention to increase its investments in Solana. Forward-looking information reflects the beliefs, opinions and projections on the date the statements are made and are based upon a number of assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by the Company, are inherently subject to significant business, technical, economic, and competitive uncertainties and contingencies, including the speculative nature of cryptocurrencies. Many factors, both known and unknown, could cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from the results, performance or achievements that are or may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Such risks, uncertainties and other factors include, without limitation, the Company's ability to complete the Private Placement, on the proposed terms and the proposed timeline, or at all; the Company's ability execute on its business and investment plans, including the Company's ability to raise debt or equity through future financing activities and divest its current investment partnerships and minority holdings; the growth of the Solana ecosystem; growth and development of decentralized finance and digital asset sector; rules and regulations with respect to decentralized finance and digital assets; and general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking information. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/238191

SOURCE: SOL Global Investments Corp.