WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - OSI Systems Inc. (OSIS) revealed a profit for its second quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.The company's bottom line totaled $37.82 million, or $2.22 per share. This compares with $36.55 million, or $2.11 per share, last year.Excluding items, OSI Systems Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $41.23 million or $2.42 per share for the period.Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.33 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.The company's revenue for the period rose 12.5% to $419.820 million from $373.234 million last year.OSI Systems Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :-Earnings: $37.82 Mln. vs. $36.55 Mln. last year. -EPS: $2.22 vs. $2.11 last year. -Revenue: $419.820 Mln vs. $373.234 Mln last year.: Full year EPS guidance: $9.10 - $9.40 Full year revenue guidance: $1.685 - $1.710 BlnCopyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX