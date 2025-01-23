Tabula ICAV - Net Asset Value(s)
LONDON, United Kingdom, January 23
[23.01.25]
TABULA ICAV
|Fund: Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|23.01.25
|IE000LZC9NM0
|5,258,364.00
|USD
|26,630
|38,446,840.25
|7.3116
|Fund: Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|23.01.25
|IE000DOZYQJ7
|3,670,222.00
|EUR
|0
|20,662,228.29
|5.6297
|Fund: Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|23.01.25
|IE000GETKIK8
|1,981,633.00
|GBP
|0
|19,406,853.03
|9.7934
|Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF (USD)
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|23.01.25
|IE000XIITCN5
|612,758.00
|GBP
|0
|4,868,262.04
|7.9448
