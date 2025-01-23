Anzeige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
23.01.2025 16:10 Uhr
Aptean Inc.: Aptean Named a 'Major Player' in 4 IDC MarketScape Reports

Finanznachrichten News

ALPHARETTA, Ga., Jan. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aptean, an AI-first company and global provider of mission-critical enterprise solutions, announced today it has been named a 'Major Player' in four IDC MarketScape reports:

  • IDC MarketScape: Worldwide SaaS and Cloud-Enabled Operational ERP Applications 2024-2025 Vendor Assessment (doc # US52759424, December 2024)
  • IDC MarketScape: Worldwide SaaS and Cloud-Enabled Manufacturing ERP Applications 2024-2025 Vendor Assessment (doc # US51752524, December 2024)
  • IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Manufacturing Execution Systems 2024-2025 Vendor Assessment (doc # US51813624, November 2024)
  • IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Retail, Footwear and Apparel PLM 2024 Vendor Assessment (doc # US51795224, December 2024)

This recognition comes shortly after the launch of the revolutionary Aptean AppCentral, which is a first-of-its-kind, all-in-one platform powered by AI that transforms how Aptean's enterprise software is consumed.

IDC MarketScape reports are the result of a thorough evaluation of a provider's strategies and capabilities, assessed against a comprehensive and rigorous framework. The evaluation covers criteria which are important to companies investing in software solutions, such as the technical architecture, customer satisfaction, ease of deployment, service delivery, product functionality and the solution's ability to integrate with business operations.

"Aptean is thrilled to be recognized in four IDC MarketScape reports. We believe this recognition underscores our innovation in the industry and our commitment to helping our customers thrive," said TVN Reddy, CEO at Aptean. "This recognition follows the launch of Aptean AppCentral to our discrete manufacturing customers with a wider rollout planned in 2025. As an AI-first company, we believe that AI generates the most value when combined with industry-specific solutions, rather than generic offerings. We aim to deliver exponentially greater value for our customers with our AI-enabled solutions."

About Aptean:
Aptean is one of the world's leading providers of purpose-built, industry-specific software that helps manufacturers and distributors effectively run and grow their businesses. With both cloud and on-premises deployment options, Aptean's products, services and unmatched expertise help businesses of all sizes to be Ready for What's Next, Now®. Aptean is headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia, USA, and has offices in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific.

To learn more about Aptean and the markets we serve, visit www.aptean.com.

Aptean and Ready for What's Next, Now are Registered Trademarks of Aptean, Inc. All other company and product names may be trademarks of the respective companies with which they are associated.

About IDC MarketScape:
The IDC MarketScape vendor assessment model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of technology and service suppliers in a given market. The research utilizes a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria that results in single graphical illustration of each supplier's position within a given market. IDC MarketScape provides a clear framework in which the product and service offerings capabilities and strategies, and current and future market success factors of technology suppliers, can be meaningfully compared. The framework also provides technology buyers with a 360-degree assessment of the strengths and weaknesses of current and prospective suppliers.

For Media Inquiries Please Contact
MediaRelations@aptean.com


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
