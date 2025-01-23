Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 23.01.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 682 internationalen Medien
Amazon investiert Millionen in Kernenergie - so können Sie sich früh positionieren!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3CN6D | ISIN: CA82888R1055 | Ticker-Symbol: 5SS0
München
23.01.25
08:00 Uhr
0,775 Euro
-0,045
-5,49 %
Branche
Konsumgüter
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SIMPLY BETTER BRANDS CORP Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SIMPLY BETTER BRANDS CORP 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,7600,79017:40
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
23.01.2025 13:06 Uhr
28 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

OTC Markets Group Welcomes Simply Better Brands Corp. to OTCQX

Finanznachrichten News

NEW YORK, Jan. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities, today announced Simply Better Brands Corp. (TSX-V: SBBC; OTCQX: SBBCF), a rapidly growing brand accelerator in the global protein-based nutrition category, offering innovative, plant-based protein products that prioritize clean ingredients and exceptional taste, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market. Simply Better Brands Corp. upgraded to OTCQX from the OTCQB® Venture Market.

Simply Better Brands Corp. begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol "SBBCF." U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com.

The OTCQX Market is designed for established, investor-focused U.S. and international companies. To qualify for OTCQX, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance, and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws. Graduating to the OTCQX Market from the OTCQB Market marks an important milestone for companies, enabling them to demonstrate their qualifications and build visibility among U.S. investors.

J.R. Kingsley Ward, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of SBBC commented, "Upgrading to the OTCQX Market demonstrates our progress as a company and our dedication to delivering value to our shareholders. This move provides an opportunity to reach a broader investor base in the U.S. while continuing our mission of offering innovative, plant-based protein products that do not compromise on taste."

About Simply Better Brands Corp.

Simply Better Brands Corp. is a rapidly growing brand accelerator in the global protein-based nutrition category, delivering premium protein products made with clean ingredients, exceptional taste, and a commitment to sustainable health and wellness. Focused on innovation and customer empowerment, the company aims to redefine modern nutrition while expanding its reach in this dynamic market. For more information on Simply Better Brands Corp., please visit: https://www.simplybetterbrands.com/investor-relations.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.
OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities. Our data-driven disclosure standards form the foundation of our three public markets: OTCQX® Best Market, OTCQB® Venture Market and Pink® Open Market.

Our OTC Link® Alternative Trading Systems (ATSs) provide critical market infrastructure that broker-dealers rely on to facilitate trading. Our innovative model offers companies more efficient access to the U.S. financial markets.

OTC Link ATS, OTC Link ECN and OTC Link NQB are each an SEC regulated ATS, operated by OTC Link LLC, a FINRA and SEC registered broker-dealer, member SIPC.

To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

Subscribe to the OTC Markets RSS Feed

Media Contact:
OTC Markets Group Inc., +1 (212) 896-4428, media@otcmarkets.com


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Gewinner im Megamarkt
Biotechnologie ist eine der bedeutendsten Zukunftstechnologien unserer Zeit. Zahlreiche Biotechnologie- und Pharmakonzerne haben sich unter anderem dem Kampf gegen Tumorerkrankungen verschrieben. Der weltweite Markt für Krebsmedikamente verzeichnet ein stetiges Wachstum. Für das Jahr 2025 wird ein Umsatz von etwa 190,3 Milliarden Euro prognostiziert, mit einer erwarteten jährlichen Wachstumsrate von 6,42% bis 2029, was zu einem geschätzten Marktvolumen von 244,1 Milliarden Euro führen würde.

Wir haben 3 aussichtsreiche Biotechnologieaktien mit Schwerpunkt Erforschung und Entwicklung von Wirkstoffen gegen Tumorerkrankungen ausfindig gemacht, die in den kommenden Monaten und Jahren erhebliches Aufwärtspotenzial versprechen und Vervielfachungspotenzial besitzen.

Fordern Sie jetzt unseren neuen kostenlosen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 3 Biotech-Aktien durchstarten und zu Ihrem Börsenerfolg in 2025 beitragen könnten!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.