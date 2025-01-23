Anzeige
Donnerstag, 23.01.2025
Amazon investiert Millionen in Kernenergie - so können Sie sich früh positionieren!
PR Newswire
23.01.2025 18:06 Uhr
United Nations Global Compact: UN Global Compact Champions Collaborative Solutions for the SDGs at Davos

DAVOS-KLOSTERS, Switzerland, Jan. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The United Nations Global Compact concluded a series of impactful sessions during the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting 2025 in Davos, advancing discussions on the critical role of business in addressing global challenges through the lens of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Held at the SDG Tent, an inclusive and collaborative space for dialogue, the UN Global Compact convened leaders from business, government and civil society to explore solutions for sustainable growth, human capital development and safeguarding the planet.

Under the Davos theme of Collaboration for the Intelligent Age, the discussions highlighted opportunities to navigate geo-economic fragmentation, leverage exponential technological innovation and drive inclusive economic growth.

Highlights of Activities by the UN Global Compact at Davos include:

  • Investments in Technology and Innovation: An executive breakfast explored the transformative potential of AI and frontier technologies in promoting sustainability and inclusivity, with a focus on gender equality, sustainable finance and inclusive economic growth.
  • Leadership Dialogues Luncheon: A high-level gathering with UN Global Compact Board members and engaged CEOs charted a 2025 roadmap for policy advocacy, setting the stage for key global moments including COP30 and the World Social Summit.
  • Water Resilience Coalition CEO Circle: A closed-door session showcased the role of AI in achieving water resilience, advancing the goal of impacting 100 water-stressed basins by 2030.
  • From Silos to Synergy: This panel highlighted the transformative power of sustainable procurement to advance the SDGs. The session introduced a new collaboration with the Watch and Jewelry Initiative to simplify processes for buyers and suppliers and enable industry-wide adoption across various brands. The discussion also emphasized the role of procurement in empowering women- and youth-led enterprises, enhancing transparency through AI and reshaping industries for sustainability.

The discussions underscored the importance of innovative partnerships, financing mechanisms and frontier technologies in addressing global challenges, from climate change and resource resilience to economic inequality and the ethical use of AI.

Reflecting on the week's activities, Sanda Ojiambo, CEO and Executive Director of the UN Global Compact, stated:
"In an era defined by unprecedented technological advancement and global complexity, the role of businesses in delivering on the Sustainable Development Goals has never been more vital. At Davos, we witnessed the power of collaboration to harness innovation, unlock investment and advance transformative solutions that benefit both people and the planet. Together, we can create a more sustainable, inclusive and resilient future."

The sessions of the UN Global Compact aligned closely with the core themes of the Annual Meeting, including reimagining growth, safeguarding the planet and investing in people. These discussions emphasized the importance of collaboration across sectors to build stronger, more resilient economies and address shared challenges effectively.

About the UN Global Compact

The ambition of the UN Global Compact is to accelerate and scale the global collective impact of business by upholding the Ten Principles and delivering the SDGs through accountable companies and ecosystems that enable change. With more than 20,000 participating companies, 5 Regional Hubs, 63 Country Networks covering 80 countries and 13 Country Managers establishing Networks in 18 other countries, the UN Global Compact is the world's largest corporate sustainability initiative - one Global Compact uniting business for a better world.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2597908/UNGC_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/un-global-compact-champions-collaborative-solutions-for-the-sdgs-at-davos-302358791.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
