23.01.2025
Mid Wynd International Investment Trust Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

Mid Wynd International Investment Trust Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

LONDON, United Kingdom, January 23

MID WYND INTERNATIONAL INVESTMENT TRUST PLC

LEI: 549300D32517C2M3A561

TRANSACTION IN OWN SHARES

Mid Wynd International Investment Trust plc (the "Company") today purchased 70,000 of its own Ordinary shares at an average price of 831.79 pence per share, to be held in Treasury.

Following the transaction, the Company's share capital comprises:

45,046,356 Issued Ordinary Shares (excluding Treasury shares)

21,334,758 Ordinary shares held in Treasury

66,381,114 Issued Ordinary Shares (including Treasury shares)

For reporting purposes under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules the market should exclude any Ordinary shares held in Treasury and should use the figure 45,046,356 when determining if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest, in the Company.

Juniper Partners Limited

Company Secretary

Enquiries: 0131 378 0500


