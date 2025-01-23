Anzeige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
23.01.2025 17:18 Uhr
26 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Fentura Financial, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter 2024 Earnings (unaudited)

Finanznachrichten News

FENTON, Mich., Jan. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fentura Financial, Inc. (OTCQX: FETM) announces net income of $3,730 and $9,367 for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2024, respectively. During the quarter, gross loans declined by $5,487. The moderation of the loan portfolio can be contributed to management's continued focus on enhancing the Corporation's liquidity and capital positions. Despite the modest decline in gross loans, net interest income increased by $382 on a fully tax equivalent basis during the quarter. This increase was a direct result of the 0.02% expansion of net interest margins during the quarter as interest rates paid on deposit accounts were reduced more than those on loans. Excluding the impact of merger related expenses and other nonrecurring items, adjusted net income for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2024 was $4,104 and $10,572, respectively compared to $3,759 and $15,064 in the same periods in 2023.

Ronald L. Justice, President and CEO, stated, "We experienced a strong improvement in net income during the 2024 fourth quarter, compared to the 2024 third quarter reflecting strong asset quality, a stable net interest margin, and reduced operating expenses. We continue to work on completing the all-stock merger with ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc., which is expected to close during the 2025 first quarter. As a result, Fentura shareholders should expect to receive their first quarter dividend payment as part of ChoiceOne, when ChoiceOne declares its first quarter dividend in late March. Once completed, the combination of Fentura and ChoiceOne will create the third largest publicly traded bank in Michigan with over $4 billion in consolidated total assets and 56 offices in Western, Central and Southeastern Michigan."

Following is a summary of our financial performance as of, and for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2024.

Results of Operations (unaudited)
The following table outlines our QTD results of operations and provides certain performance measures as of, and for the three months ended:

12/31/2024 9/30/2024 6/30/2024 3/31/2024 12/31/2023
INCOME STATEMENT DATA
Interest income $22,500 $22,194 $21,487 $21,541 $21,033
Interest expense 10,126 10,202 9,650 9,315 8,526
Net interest income 12,374 11,992 11,837 12,226 12,507
Credit loss expense (reversal) (302) 1,203 796 (43) (190)
Noninterest income 2,124 2,210 2,314 2,355 2,145
Noninterest expenses 10,155 11,974 10,921 11,166 10,121
Federal income tax expense 915 158 454 668 937
Net income $3,730 $867 $1,980 $2,790 $3,784
PER SHARE
Earnings $0.83 $0.19 $0.44 $0.63 $0.85
Dividends $0.11 $0.11 $0.11 $0.11 $0.10
Tangible book value(1) $31.03 $30.51 $29.84 $29.38 $28.92
Quoted market value
High $48.00 $40.00 $24.39 $27.20 $27.20
Low $37.01 $22.16 $22.33 $24.00 $22.26
Close(1) $45.00 $39.07 $22.50 $24.40 $27.20
PERFORMANCE RATIOS
Return on average assets 0.81% 0.19% 0.45% 0.63% 0.86%
Return on average shareholders' equity 10.04% 2.37% 5.59% 7.98% 11.11%
Return on average tangible shareholders' equity 10.71% 2.54% 5.98% 8.55% 11.94%
Efficiency ratio 70.04% 84.31% 77.17% 76.58% 69.08%
Yield on average earning assets (FTE) 5.12% 5.17% 5.18% 5.15% 5.06%
Rate on interest bearing liabilities 3.20% 3.28% 3.22% 3.11% 2.90%
Net interest margin to average earning assets (FTE) 2.82% 2.80% 2.85% 2.92% 3.01%
BALANCE SHEET DATA(1)
Total investment securities $93,999 $99,724 $100,167 $103,210 $107,615
Gross loans $1,436,902 $1,442,389 $1,459,929 $1,461,465 $1,473,471
Allowance for credit losses $14,400 $14,700 $15,300 $15,300 $15,400
Total assets $1,807,618 $1,807,370 $1,756,629 $1,764,629 $1,738,952
Total deposits $1,469,496 $1,470,586 $1,427,059 $1,438,408 $1,394,182
Borrowed funds $179,634 $179,970 $178,397 $178,500 $198,500
Total shareholders' equity $148,768 $146,398 $143,301 $141,074 $138,702
Net loans to total deposits 96.80% 97.08% 101.23% 100.54% 104.58%
Common shares outstanding 4,497,879 4,495,005 4,490,087 4,484,447 4,470,871
QTD BALANCE SHEET AVERAGES
Total assets $1,837,353 $1,797,307 $1,762,651 $1,771,614 $1,740,526
Earning assets $1,749,341 $1,708,177 $1,669,862 $1,683,708 $1,649,091
Interest bearing liabilities $1,260,401 $1,237,665 $1,204,370 $1,205,162 $1,165,064
Total shareholders' equity $147,755 $145,240 $142,577 $140,574 $135,157
Total tangible shareholders' equity $138,519 $135,959 $133,252 $131,204 $125,723
Earned common shares outstanding 4,473,592 4,466,951 4,461,580 4,449,376 4,443,463
Unvested stock grants 23,516 26,500 26,500 31,821 26,018
Total common shares outstanding 4,497,108 4,493,451 4,488,080 4,481,197 4,469,481
ASSET QUALITY
Nonperforming loans to gross loans (1) 0.75% 0.71% 0.66% 0.39% 0.38%
Nonperforming assets to total assets (1) 0.62% 0.58% 0.56% 0.34% 0.35%
Allowance for credit losses to gross loans (1) 1.00% 1.02% 1.05% 1.05% 1.05%
Net charge-offs (recoveries) to QTD average gross loans -% 0.12% 0.05% -% (0.01)%
Credit loss expense (reversal) to QTD average gross loans (0.02)% 0.08% 0.05% -% (0.01)%
CAPITAL RATIOS(1)
Total capital to risk weighted assets 12.87% 12.48% 12.38% 12.27% 11.91%
Tier 1 capital to risk weighted assets 11.82% 11.42% 11.28% 11.17% 10.82%
CET1 capital to risk weighted assets 10.80% 10.40% 10.28% 10.17% 9.83%
Tier 1 leverage ratio 8.81% 8.78% 8.92% 8.78% 8.77%
(1)At end of period

The following table outlines our YTD results of operations and provides certain performance measures as of, and for the twelve months ended (unaudited):

12/31/2024 12/31/2023 12/31/2022 12/31/2021 12/31/2020
INCOME STATEMENT DATA
Interest income $87,722 $79,681 $59,220 $46,910 $45,979
Interest expense 39,293 28,087 6,767 2,736 5,924
Net interest income 48,429 51,594 52,453 44,174 40,055
Credit loss expense (reversal) 1,654 (58) 3,105 (180) 5,634
Noninterest income 9,003 9,271 9,880 14,080 19,640
Noninterest expenses 44,216 42,668 40,585 37,663 34,684
Federal income tax expense 2,195 3,626 3,710 4,192 3,913
Net income $9,367 $14,629 $14,933 $16,579 $15,464
PER SHARE
Earnings $2.10 $3.30 $3.38 $3.60 $3.31
Dividends $0.44 $0.40 $0.36 $0.32 $0.30
Tangible book value(1) $31.03 $28.92 $26.22 $25.43 $23.88
Quoted market value
High $48.00 $27.20 $29.25 $28.28 $26.00
Low $22.16 $18.70 $21.60 $21.90 $12.55
Close(1) $45.00 $27.20 $22.20 $28.28 $22.00
PERFORMANCE RATIOS
Return on average assets 0.55% 0.85% 0.98% 1.26% 1.29%
Return on average shareholders' equity 6.50% 11.14% 12.30% 13.52% 14.05%
Return on average tangible shareholders' equity 6.95% 12.01% 13.39% 13.93% 14.57%
Efficiency ratio 76.99% 70.10% 65.11% 64.65% 58.10%
Yield on average earning assets (FTE) 5.15% 4.90% 4.15% 3.80% 4.01%
Rate on interest bearing liabilities 3.20% 2.50% 0.75% 0.36% 0.82%
Net interest margin to average earning assets (FTE) 2.85% 3.17% 3.67% 3.58% 3.50%
BALANCE SHEET DATA(1)
Total investment securities $93,999 $107,615 $125,049 $164,942 $76,111
Gross loans $1,436,902 $1,473,471 $1,436,166 $1,100,092 $1,066,562
Allowance for credit losses $14,400 $15,400 $13,000 $10,500 $10,900
Total assets $1,807,618 $1,738,952 $1,688,863 $1,417,785 $1,251,446
Total deposits $1,469,496 $1,394,182 $1,332,883 $1,228,298 $1,071,976
Borrowed funds $179,634 $198,500 $222,350 $50,000 $49,000
Total shareholders' equity $148,768 $138,702 $126,087 $124,455 $115,868
Net loans to total deposits 96.80% 104.58% 106.77% 88.71% 98.48%
Common shares outstanding 4,497,879 4,470,871 4,439,725 4,496,701 4,694,275
YTD BALANCE SHEET AVERAGES
Total assets $1,792,233 $1,718,339 $1,523,419 $1,311,673 $1,200,605
Earning assets $1,702,772 $1,627,284 $1,429,605 $1,237,755 $1,147,570
Interest bearing liabilities $1,226,899 $1,125,032 $898,170 $754,622 $726,869
Total shareholders' equity $144,039 $131,341 $121,422 $122,629 $110,094
Total tangible shareholders' equity $134,736 $121,793 $111,548 $118,986 $106,140
Earned common shares outstanding 4,462,875 4,433,318 4,422,791 4,603,259 4,669,979
Unvested stock grants 27,084 27,172 25,212 20,984 14,027
Total common shares outstanding 4,489,959 4,460,490 4,448,003 4,624,243 4,684,006
ASSET QUALITY
Nonperforming loans to gross loans (1) 0.75% 0.38% 0.16% 0.18% 0.75%
Nonperforming assets to total assets (1) 0.62% 0.35% 0.15% 0.17% 0.64%
Allowance for credit losses to gross loans (1) 1.00% 1.05% 0.91% 0.95% 1.02%
Net charge-offs (recoveries) to YTD average gross loans 0.18% (0.04)% 0.05% 0.02% 0.05%
Credit loss expense (reversal) to YTD average gross loans 0.11% -% 0.25% (0.02)% 0.56%
CAPITAL RATIOS(1)
Total capital to risk weighted assets 12.87% 11.91% 10.87% 12.22% 15.14%
Tier 1 capital to risk weighted assets 11.82% 10.82% 9.95% 11.30% 13.93%
CET1 capital to risk weighted assets 10.80% 9.83% 8.96% 10.07% 12.38%
Tier 1 leverage ratio 8.81% 8.77% 8.58% 9.13% 9.80%
(1)At end of period

Income Statement Breakdown

Quarter to Date
12/31/2024 9/30/2024 6/30/2024 3/31/2024 12/31/2023
Net income $3,730 $867 $1,980 $2,790 $3,784
Acquisition related items (net of tax)
Other acquisition related expenses 414 848 - - -
Amortization of core deposit intangibles 36 35 34 36 60
Total acquisition related items (net of tax) 450 883 34 36 60
Other nonrecurring items (net of tax)
Proxy contest related expenses - - - - -
Prepayment penalties collected (76) (24) (40) (58) (85)
Total other nonrecurring items (net of tax) (76) (24) (40) (58) (85)
Adjusted net income from operations $4,104 $1,726 $1,974 $2,768 $3,759
Net interest income $12,374 $11,992 $11,837 $12,226 $12,507
Prepayment penalties collected (96) (31) (51) (73) (107)
Adjusted net interest income $12,278 $11,961 $11,786 $12,153 $12,400
PERFORMANCE RATIOS
Based on adjusted net income from operations
Earnings per share $0.92 $0.39 $0.44 $0.62 $0.85
Return on average assets 0.89% 0.38% 0.45% 0.63% 0.86%
Return on average shareholders' equity 11.05% 4.73% 5.57% 7.92% 11.03%
Return on average tangible shareholders' equity 11.79% 5.05% 5.96% 8.49% 11.86%
Efficiency ratio 66.56% 76.61% 77.15% 76.65% 69.06%
Based on adjusted net interest income
Yield on average earning assets (FTE) 5.10% 5.16% 5.17% 5.13% 5.03%
Rate on interest bearing liabilities 3.20% 3.28% 3.22% 3.11% 2.90%
Net interest margin to average earning assets (FTE) 2.80% 2.79% 2.84% 2.90% 2.98%
Year to Date December 31 Variance
2024 2023 Amount %
Net income $9,367 $14,629 $(5,262) (35.97)%
Acquisition related items (net of tax)
Other acquisition related expenses 1,262 - 1,262 N/M
Amortization of core deposit intangibles 141 240 (99) (41.25)%
Total acquisition related items (net of tax) 1,403 240 1,163 484.58%
Other nonrecurring items (net of tax)
Proxy contest related expenses - 413 (413) (100.00)%
Prepayment penalties collected (198) (218) 20 (9.17)%
Total other nonrecurring items (net of tax) (198) 195 (393) (201.54)%
Adjusted net income from operations $10,572 $15,064 $(4,492) (29.82)%
Net interest income $48,429 $51,594 $(3,165) (6.13)%
Prepayment penalties collected (251) (276) 25 (9.06)%
Adjusted net interest income $48,178 $51,318 $(3,140) (6.12)%
PERFORMANCE RATIOS
Based on adjusted net income from operations
Earnings per share $2.37 $3.40 $(1.03) (30.29)%
Return on average assets 0.59% 0.88% (0.29)%
Return on average shareholders' equity 7.34% 11.47% (4.13)%
Return on average tangible shareholders' equity 7.85% 12.37% (4.52)%
Efficiency ratio 74.22% 69.06% 5.16%
Based on adjusted net interest income
Yield on average earning assets (FTE) 5.14% 4.88% 0.26%
Rate on interest bearing liabilities 3.20% 2.50% 0.70%
Net interest margin to average earning assets (FTE) 2.84% 3.15% (0.31)%

Noninterest Income

Three Months Ended
12/31/2024 9/30/2024 6/30/2024 3/31/2024 12/31/2023
Service charges and fees
Trust and investment services 641 619 607 641 433
ATM and debit card 532 541 545 512 549
Service charges on deposit accounts 170 163 162 140 211
Total 1,343 1,323 1,314 1,293 1,193
Net gain on sales of residential mortgage loans 143 211 177 143 96
Net gain on sales of commercial loans 85 133 98 296 226
Change in fair value of equity investments (27) 33 (3) (10) 42
Changes in the fair value of MSR (160) (175) (44) (96) (108)
Other
Mortgage servicing fees 386 389 386 394 398
Change in cash surrender value of corporate owned life insurance 215 206 207 204 192
Other 139 90 179 131 106
Total 740 685 772 729 696
Total noninterest income $2,124 $2,210 $2,314 $2,355 $2,145
Memo items:
Residential mortgage operations $369 $425 $519 $441 $386
Twelve Months Ended
December 31		 Variance
2024 2023 Amount %
Service charges and fees
Trust and investment services $2,508 $2,137 $371 17.36%
ATM and debit card 2,130 2,218 (88) (3.97)%
Service charges on deposit accounts 635 897 (262) (29.21)%
Total 5,273 5,252 21 0.40%
Net gain on sales of residential mortgage loans 674 619 55 8.89%
Net gain on sales of commercial loans 612 321 291 90.65%
Change in fair value of equity investments (7) 13 (20) (153.85)%
Changes in the fair value of MSR (475) 110 (585) (531.82)%
Other
Mortgage servicing fees 1,555 1,608 (53) (3.30)%
Change in cash surrender value of corporate owned life insurance 832 723 109 15.08%
Other 539 625 (86) (13.76)%
Total 2,926 2,956 (30) (1.01)%
Total noninterest income $9,003 $9,271 $(268) (2.89)%
Memo items:
Residential mortgage operations $1,754 $2,337 $(583) (24.95)%

Noninterest Expenses

Three Months Ended
12/31/2024 9/30/2024 6/30/2024 3/31/2024 12/31/2023
Compensation and benefits $5,083 $5,839 $5,842 $6,066 $5,521
Professional services 594 799 963 894 695
Furniture and equipment 661 668 689 727 696
Data processing 817 751 490 547 505
Occupancy 626 622 605 623 610
Loan and collection 261 349 425 322 301
Advertising and promotional 240 312 337 348 139
Other
Acquisition related expenses 275 953 - - -
FDIC insurance premiums 280 275 327 299 270
ATM and debit card 216 214 188 171 158
Telephone and communication 173 95 86 109 103
Amortization of core deposit intangibles 45 44 44 45 76
Other general and administrative 884 1,053 925 1,015 1,047
Total 1,873 2,634 1,570 1,639 1,654
Total noninterest expenses $10,155 $11,974 $10,921 $11,166 $10,121
Twelve Months Ended
December 31		 Variance
2024 2023 Amount %
Compensation and benefits $22,830 $22,397 $433 1.93%
Professional services 3,250 3,424 (174) (5.08)%
Furniture and equipment 2,745 2,775 (30) (1.08)%
Data processing 2,605 2,159 446 20.66%
Occupancy 2,476 2,425 51 2.10%
Loan and collection 1,357 1,230 127 10.33%
Advertising and promotional 1,237 1,605 (368) (22.93)%
Other
Acquisition related expenses 1,228 - 1,228 N/M
FDIC insurance premiums 1,181 1,131 50 4.42%
ATM and debit card 789 651 138 21.20%
Telephone and communication 463 437 26 5.95%
Amortization of core deposit intangibles 178 303 (125) (41.25)%
Other general and administrative 3,877 4,131 (254) (6.15)%
Total 7,716 6,653 1,063 15.98%
Total noninterest expenses $44,216 $42,668 $1,548 3.63%

Balance Sheet Breakdown

12/31/2024 9/30/2024 6/30/2024 3/31/2024 12/31/2023
ASSETS
Cash and due from banks $212,136 $199,717 $128,590 $132,349 $90,661
Total investment securities 93,999 99,724 100,167 103,210 107,615
Residential mortgage loans held-for-sale, at fair value 1,090 1,861 2,440 1,067 747
Gross loans 1,436,902 1,442,389 1,459,929 1,461,465 1,473,471
Less allowance for credit losses 14,400 14,700 15,300 15,300 15,400
Net loans 1,422,502 1,427,689 1,444,629 1,446,165 1,458,071
All other assets 77,891 78,379 80,803 81,838 81,858
Total assets $1,807,618 $1,807,370 $1,756,629 $1,764,629 $1,738,952
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Total deposits $1,469,496 $1,470,586 $1,427,059 $1,438,408 $1,394,182
Total borrowed funds 179,634 179,970 178,397 178,500 198,500
Accrued interest payable and other liabilities 9,720 10,416 7,872 6,647 7,568
Total liabilities 1,658,850 1,660,972 1,613,328 1,623,555 1,600,250
Total shareholders' equity 148,768 146,398 143,301 141,074 138,702
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $1,807,618 $1,807,370 $1,756,629 $1,764,629 $1,738,952
12/31/2024 vs 9/30/2024 12/31/2024 vs 12/31/2023
Variance Variance
Amount % Amount %
ASSETS
Cash and due from banks $12,419 6.22% $121,475 133.99%
Total investment securities (5,725) (5.74)% (13,616) (12.65)%
Residential mortgage loans held-for-sale, at fair value (771) (41.43)% 343 45.92%
Gross loans (5,487) (0.38)% (36,569) (2.48)%
Less allowance for credit losses (300) (2.04)% (1,000) (6.49)%
Net loans (5,187) (0.36)% (35,569) (2.44)%
All other assets (488) (0.62)% (3,967) (4.85)%
Total assets $248 0.01% $68,666 3.95%
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Total deposits $(1,090) (0.07)% $75,314 5.40%
Total borrowed funds (336) (0.19)% (18,866) (9.50)%
Accrued interest payable and other liabilities (696) (6.68)% 2,152 28.44%
Total liabilities (2,122) (0.13)% 58,600 3.66%
Total shareholders' equity 2,370 1.62% 10,066 7.26%
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $248 0.01% $68,666 3.95%

About Fentura Financial, Inc. and The State Bank

Fentura Financial, Inc. is the holding company for The State Bank. It was formed in 1987 and is traded on the OTCQX exchange under the symbol FETM, and has been recognized as one of the Top 50 performing stocks on that exchange.

The State Bank is a 5-Star Bauer Financial rated commercial, retail and trust bank headquartered in Fenton, Michigan. It currently operates 20 full-service offices and one loan production center serving Bay, Genesee, Ingham, Jackson, Livingston, Oakland, Saginaw, and Shiawassee counties. The State Bank believes in the potential of banking to help create better lives, better businesses, and better communities, and works to achieve this through its full array of consumer, mortgage, SBA, commercial and wealth management banking and advisory services, together with philanthropic and volunteer support to organizations and groups within the communities it serves. More information can be found at www.thestatebank.com or www.fentura.com.

Cautionary Statement: This press release contains certain forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements concerning future growth in earning assets and net income. Such statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, economic, competitive, governmental and technological factors affecting the Company's operations, markets, products, services, interest rates and fees for services. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release.

Contacts:Ronald L. Justice Aaron D. Wirsing
President & CEOChief Financial Officer
Fentura Financial, Inc.Fentura Financial, Inc.
810.714.3902810.714.3925
ron.justice@thestatebank.com aaron.wirsing@thestatebank.com

