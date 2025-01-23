Fentura Financial, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter 2024 Earnings (unaudited)

FENTON, Mich., Jan. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fentura Financial, Inc. (OTCQX: FETM) announces net income of $3,730 and $9,367 for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2024, respectively. During the quarter, gross loans declined by $5,487. The moderation of the loan portfolio can be contributed to management's continued focus on enhancing the Corporation's liquidity and capital positions. Despite the modest decline in gross loans, net interest income increased by $382 on a fully tax equivalent basis during the quarter. This increase was a direct result of the 0.02% expansion of net interest margins during the quarter as interest rates paid on deposit accounts were reduced more than those on loans. Excluding the impact of merger related expenses and other nonrecurring items, adjusted net income for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2024 was $4,104 and $10,572, respectively compared to $3,759 and $15,064 in the same periods in 2023.

Ronald L. Justice, President and CEO, stated, "We experienced a strong improvement in net income during the 2024 fourth quarter, compared to the 2024 third quarter reflecting strong asset quality, a stable net interest margin, and reduced operating expenses. We continue to work on completing the all-stock merger with ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc., which is expected to close during the 2025 first quarter. As a result, Fentura shareholders should expect to receive their first quarter dividend payment as part of ChoiceOne, when ChoiceOne declares its first quarter dividend in late March. Once completed, the combination of Fentura and ChoiceOne will create the third largest publicly traded bank in Michigan with over $4 billion in consolidated total assets and 56 offices in Western, Central and Southeastern Michigan."

Following is a summary of our financial performance as of, and for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2024.

Results of Operations (unaudited)

The following table outlines our QTD results of operations and provides certain performance measures as of, and for the three months ended:

12/31/2024 9/30/2024 6/30/2024 3/31/2024 12/31/2023 INCOME STATEMENT DATA Interest income $ 22,500 $ 22,194 $ 21,487 $ 21,541 $ 21,033 Interest expense 10,126 10,202 9,650 9,315 8,526 Net interest income 12,374 11,992 11,837 12,226 12,507 Credit loss expense (reversal) (302 ) 1,203 796 (43 ) (190 ) Noninterest income 2,124 2,210 2,314 2,355 2,145 Noninterest expenses 10,155 11,974 10,921 11,166 10,121 Federal income tax expense 915 158 454 668 937 Net income $ 3,730 $ 867 $ 1,980 $ 2,790 $ 3,784 PER SHARE Earnings $ 0.83 $ 0.19 $ 0.44 $ 0.63 $ 0.85 Dividends $ 0.11 $ 0.11 $ 0.11 $ 0.11 $ 0.10 Tangible book value(1) $ 31.03 $ 30.51 $ 29.84 $ 29.38 $ 28.92 Quoted market value High $ 48.00 $ 40.00 $ 24.39 $ 27.20 $ 27.20 Low $ 37.01 $ 22.16 $ 22.33 $ 24.00 $ 22.26 Close(1) $ 45.00 $ 39.07 $ 22.50 $ 24.40 $ 27.20 PERFORMANCE RATIOS Return on average assets 0.81 % 0.19 % 0.45 % 0.63 % 0.86 % Return on average shareholders' equity 10.04 % 2.37 % 5.59 % 7.98 % 11.11 % Return on average tangible shareholders' equity 10.71 % 2.54 % 5.98 % 8.55 % 11.94 % Efficiency ratio 70.04 % 84.31 % 77.17 % 76.58 % 69.08 % Yield on average earning assets (FTE) 5.12 % 5.17 % 5.18 % 5.15 % 5.06 % Rate on interest bearing liabilities 3.20 % 3.28 % 3.22 % 3.11 % 2.90 % Net interest margin to average earning assets (FTE) 2.82 % 2.80 % 2.85 % 2.92 % 3.01 % BALANCE SHEET DATA(1) Total investment securities $ 93,999 $ 99,724 $ 100,167 $ 103,210 $ 107,615 Gross loans $ 1,436,902 $ 1,442,389 $ 1,459,929 $ 1,461,465 $ 1,473,471 Allowance for credit losses $ 14,400 $ 14,700 $ 15,300 $ 15,300 $ 15,400 Total assets $ 1,807,618 $ 1,807,370 $ 1,756,629 $ 1,764,629 $ 1,738,952 Total deposits $ 1,469,496 $ 1,470,586 $ 1,427,059 $ 1,438,408 $ 1,394,182 Borrowed funds $ 179,634 $ 179,970 $ 178,397 $ 178,500 $ 198,500 Total shareholders' equity $ 148,768 $ 146,398 $ 143,301 $ 141,074 $ 138,702 Net loans to total deposits 96.80 % 97.08 % 101.23 % 100.54 % 104.58 % Common shares outstanding 4,497,879 4,495,005 4,490,087 4,484,447 4,470,871 QTD BALANCE SHEET AVERAGES Total assets $ 1,837,353 $ 1,797,307 $ 1,762,651 $ 1,771,614 $ 1,740,526 Earning assets $ 1,749,341 $ 1,708,177 $ 1,669,862 $ 1,683,708 $ 1,649,091 Interest bearing liabilities $ 1,260,401 $ 1,237,665 $ 1,204,370 $ 1,205,162 $ 1,165,064 Total shareholders' equity $ 147,755 $ 145,240 $ 142,577 $ 140,574 $ 135,157 Total tangible shareholders' equity $ 138,519 $ 135,959 $ 133,252 $ 131,204 $ 125,723 Earned common shares outstanding 4,473,592 4,466,951 4,461,580 4,449,376 4,443,463 Unvested stock grants 23,516 26,500 26,500 31,821 26,018 Total common shares outstanding 4,497,108 4,493,451 4,488,080 4,481,197 4,469,481 ASSET QUALITY Nonperforming loans to gross loans (1) 0.75 % 0.71 % 0.66 % 0.39 % 0.38 % Nonperforming assets to total assets (1) 0.62 % 0.58 % 0.56 % 0.34 % 0.35 % Allowance for credit losses to gross loans (1) 1.00 % 1.02 % 1.05 % 1.05 % 1.05 % Net charge-offs (recoveries) to QTD average gross loans - % 0.12 % 0.05 % - % (0.01 )% Credit loss expense (reversal) to QTD average gross loans (0.02 )% 0.08 % 0.05 % - % (0.01 )% CAPITAL RATIOS(1) Total capital to risk weighted assets 12.87 % 12.48 % 12.38 % 12.27 % 11.91 % Tier 1 capital to risk weighted assets 11.82 % 11.42 % 11.28 % 11.17 % 10.82 % CET1 capital to risk weighted assets 10.80 % 10.40 % 10.28 % 10.17 % 9.83 % Tier 1 leverage ratio 8.81 % 8.78 % 8.92 % 8.78 % 8.77 % (1)At end of period

The following table outlines our YTD results of operations and provides certain performance measures as of, and for the twelve months ended (unaudited):

12/31/2024 12/31/2023 12/31/2022 12/31/2021 12/31/2020 INCOME STATEMENT DATA Interest income $ 87,722 $ 79,681 $ 59,220 $ 46,910 $ 45,979 Interest expense 39,293 28,087 6,767 2,736 5,924 Net interest income 48,429 51,594 52,453 44,174 40,055 Credit loss expense (reversal) 1,654 (58 ) 3,105 (180 ) 5,634 Noninterest income 9,003 9,271 9,880 14,080 19,640 Noninterest expenses 44,216 42,668 40,585 37,663 34,684 Federal income tax expense 2,195 3,626 3,710 4,192 3,913 Net income $ 9,367 $ 14,629 $ 14,933 $ 16,579 $ 15,464 PER SHARE Earnings $ 2.10 $ 3.30 $ 3.38 $ 3.60 $ 3.31 Dividends $ 0.44 $ 0.40 $ 0.36 $ 0.32 $ 0.30 Tangible book value(1) $ 31.03 $ 28.92 $ 26.22 $ 25.43 $ 23.88 Quoted market value High $ 48.00 $ 27.20 $ 29.25 $ 28.28 $ 26.00 Low $ 22.16 $ 18.70 $ 21.60 $ 21.90 $ 12.55 Close(1) $ 45.00 $ 27.20 $ 22.20 $ 28.28 $ 22.00 PERFORMANCE RATIOS Return on average assets 0.55 % 0.85 % 0.98 % 1.26 % 1.29 % Return on average shareholders' equity 6.50 % 11.14 % 12.30 % 13.52 % 14.05 % Return on average tangible shareholders' equity 6.95 % 12.01 % 13.39 % 13.93 % 14.57 % Efficiency ratio 76.99 % 70.10 % 65.11 % 64.65 % 58.10 % Yield on average earning assets (FTE) 5.15 % 4.90 % 4.15 % 3.80 % 4.01 % Rate on interest bearing liabilities 3.20 % 2.50 % 0.75 % 0.36 % 0.82 % Net interest margin to average earning assets (FTE) 2.85 % 3.17 % 3.67 % 3.58 % 3.50 % BALANCE SHEET DATA(1) Total investment securities $ 93,999 $ 107,615 $ 125,049 $ 164,942 $ 76,111 Gross loans $ 1,436,902 $ 1,473,471 $ 1,436,166 $ 1,100,092 $ 1,066,562 Allowance for credit losses $ 14,400 $ 15,400 $ 13,000 $ 10,500 $ 10,900 Total assets $ 1,807,618 $ 1,738,952 $ 1,688,863 $ 1,417,785 $ 1,251,446 Total deposits $ 1,469,496 $ 1,394,182 $ 1,332,883 $ 1,228,298 $ 1,071,976 Borrowed funds $ 179,634 $ 198,500 $ 222,350 $ 50,000 $ 49,000 Total shareholders' equity $ 148,768 $ 138,702 $ 126,087 $ 124,455 $ 115,868 Net loans to total deposits 96.80 % 104.58 % 106.77 % 88.71 % 98.48 % Common shares outstanding 4,497,879 4,470,871 4,439,725 4,496,701 4,694,275 YTD BALANCE SHEET AVERAGES Total assets $ 1,792,233 $ 1,718,339 $ 1,523,419 $ 1,311,673 $ 1,200,605 Earning assets $ 1,702,772 $ 1,627,284 $ 1,429,605 $ 1,237,755 $ 1,147,570 Interest bearing liabilities $ 1,226,899 $ 1,125,032 $ 898,170 $ 754,622 $ 726,869 Total shareholders' equity $ 144,039 $ 131,341 $ 121,422 $ 122,629 $ 110,094 Total tangible shareholders' equity $ 134,736 $ 121,793 $ 111,548 $ 118,986 $ 106,140 Earned common shares outstanding 4,462,875 4,433,318 4,422,791 4,603,259 4,669,979 Unvested stock grants 27,084 27,172 25,212 20,984 14,027 Total common shares outstanding 4,489,959 4,460,490 4,448,003 4,624,243 4,684,006 ASSET QUALITY Nonperforming loans to gross loans (1) 0.75 % 0.38 % 0.16 % 0.18 % 0.75 % Nonperforming assets to total assets (1) 0.62 % 0.35 % 0.15 % 0.17 % 0.64 % Allowance for credit losses to gross loans (1) 1.00 % 1.05 % 0.91 % 0.95 % 1.02 % Net charge-offs (recoveries) to YTD average gross loans 0.18 % (0.04 )% 0.05 % 0.02 % 0.05 % Credit loss expense (reversal) to YTD average gross loans 0.11 % - % 0.25 % (0.02 )% 0.56 % CAPITAL RATIOS(1) Total capital to risk weighted assets 12.87 % 11.91 % 10.87 % 12.22 % 15.14 % Tier 1 capital to risk weighted assets 11.82 % 10.82 % 9.95 % 11.30 % 13.93 % CET1 capital to risk weighted assets 10.80 % 9.83 % 8.96 % 10.07 % 12.38 % Tier 1 leverage ratio 8.81 % 8.77 % 8.58 % 9.13 % 9.80 % (1)At end of period

Income Statement Breakdown

Quarter to Date 12/31/2024 9/30/2024 6/30/2024 3/31/2024 12/31/2023 Net income $ 3,730 $ 867 $ 1,980 $ 2,790 $ 3,784 Acquisition related items (net of tax) Other acquisition related expenses 414 848 - - - Amortization of core deposit intangibles 36 35 34 36 60 Total acquisition related items (net of tax) 450 883 34 36 60 Other nonrecurring items (net of tax) Proxy contest related expenses - - - - - Prepayment penalties collected (76 ) (24 ) (40 ) (58 ) (85 ) Total other nonrecurring items (net of tax) (76 ) (24 ) (40 ) (58 ) (85 ) Adjusted net income from operations $ 4,104 $ 1,726 $ 1,974 $ 2,768 $ 3,759 Net interest income $ 12,374 $ 11,992 $ 11,837 $ 12,226 $ 12,507 Prepayment penalties collected (96 ) (31 ) (51 ) (73 ) (107 ) Adjusted net interest income $ 12,278 $ 11,961 $ 11,786 $ 12,153 $ 12,400 PERFORMANCE RATIOS Based on adjusted net income from operations Earnings per share $ 0.92 $ 0.39 $ 0.44 $ 0.62 $ 0.85 Return on average assets 0.89 % 0.38 % 0.45 % 0.63 % 0.86 % Return on average shareholders' equity 11.05 % 4.73 % 5.57 % 7.92 % 11.03 % Return on average tangible shareholders' equity 11.79 % 5.05 % 5.96 % 8.49 % 11.86 % Efficiency ratio 66.56 % 76.61 % 77.15 % 76.65 % 69.06 % Based on adjusted net interest income Yield on average earning assets (FTE) 5.10 % 5.16 % 5.17 % 5.13 % 5.03 % Rate on interest bearing liabilities 3.20 % 3.28 % 3.22 % 3.11 % 2.90 % Net interest margin to average earning assets (FTE) 2.80 % 2.79 % 2.84 % 2.90 % 2.98 %

Year to Date December 31 Variance 2024 2023 Amount % Net income $ 9,367 $ 14,629 $ (5,262 ) (35.97 )% Acquisition related items (net of tax) Other acquisition related expenses 1,262 - 1,262 N/M Amortization of core deposit intangibles 141 240 (99 ) (41.25 )% Total acquisition related items (net of tax) 1,403 240 1,163 484.58 % Other nonrecurring items (net of tax) Proxy contest related expenses - 413 (413 ) (100.00 )% Prepayment penalties collected (198 ) (218 ) 20 (9.17 )% Total other nonrecurring items (net of tax) (198 ) 195 (393 ) (201.54 )% Adjusted net income from operations $ 10,572 $ 15,064 $ (4,492 ) (29.82 )% Net interest income $ 48,429 $ 51,594 $ (3,165 ) (6.13 )% Prepayment penalties collected (251 ) (276 ) 25 (9.06 )% Adjusted net interest income $ 48,178 $ 51,318 $ (3,140 ) (6.12 )% PERFORMANCE RATIOS Based on adjusted net income from operations Earnings per share $ 2.37 $ 3.40 $ (1.03 ) (30.29 )% Return on average assets 0.59 % 0.88 % (0.29 )% Return on average shareholders' equity 7.34 % 11.47 % (4.13 )% Return on average tangible shareholders' equity 7.85 % 12.37 % (4.52 )% Efficiency ratio 74.22 % 69.06 % 5.16 % Based on adjusted net interest income Yield on average earning assets (FTE) 5.14 % 4.88 % 0.26 % Rate on interest bearing liabilities 3.20 % 2.50 % 0.70 % Net interest margin to average earning assets (FTE) 2.84 % 3.15 % (0.31 )%

Noninterest Income

Three Months Ended 12/31/2024 9/30/2024 6/30/2024 3/31/2024 12/31/2023 Service charges and fees Trust and investment services 641 619 607 641 433 ATM and debit card 532 541 545 512 549 Service charges on deposit accounts 170 163 162 140 211 Total 1,343 1,323 1,314 1,293 1,193 Net gain on sales of residential mortgage loans 143 211 177 143 96 Net gain on sales of commercial loans 85 133 98 296 226 Change in fair value of equity investments (27 ) 33 (3 ) (10 ) 42 Changes in the fair value of MSR (160 ) (175 ) (44 ) (96 ) (108 ) Other Mortgage servicing fees 386 389 386 394 398 Change in cash surrender value of corporate owned life insurance 215 206 207 204 192 Other 139 90 179 131 106 Total 740 685 772 729 696 Total noninterest income $ 2,124 $ 2,210 $ 2,314 $ 2,355 $ 2,145 Memo items: Residential mortgage operations $ 369 $ 425 $ 519 $ 441 $ 386

Twelve Months Ended

December 31 Variance 2024 2023 Amount % Service charges and fees Trust and investment services $ 2,508 $ 2,137 $ 371 17.36 % ATM and debit card 2,130 2,218 (88 ) (3.97 )% Service charges on deposit accounts 635 897 (262 ) (29.21 )% Total 5,273 5,252 21 0.40 % Net gain on sales of residential mortgage loans 674 619 55 8.89 % Net gain on sales of commercial loans 612 321 291 90.65 % Change in fair value of equity investments (7 ) 13 (20 ) (153.85 )% Changes in the fair value of MSR (475 ) 110 (585 ) (531.82 )% Other Mortgage servicing fees 1,555 1,608 (53 ) (3.30 )% Change in cash surrender value of corporate owned life insurance 832 723 109 15.08 % Other 539 625 (86 ) (13.76 )% Total 2,926 2,956 (30 ) (1.01 )% Total noninterest income $ 9,003 $ 9,271 $ (268 ) (2.89 )% Memo items: Residential mortgage operations $ 1,754 $ 2,337 $ (583 ) (24.95 )%

Noninterest Expenses

Three Months Ended 12/31/2024 9/30/2024 6/30/2024 3/31/2024 12/31/2023 Compensation and benefits $ 5,083 $ 5,839 $ 5,842 $ 6,066 $ 5,521 Professional services 594 799 963 894 695 Furniture and equipment 661 668 689 727 696 Data processing 817 751 490 547 505 Occupancy 626 622 605 623 610 Loan and collection 261 349 425 322 301 Advertising and promotional 240 312 337 348 139 Other Acquisition related expenses 275 953 - - - FDIC insurance premiums 280 275 327 299 270 ATM and debit card 216 214 188 171 158 Telephone and communication 173 95 86 109 103 Amortization of core deposit intangibles 45 44 44 45 76 Other general and administrative 884 1,053 925 1,015 1,047 Total 1,873 2,634 1,570 1,639 1,654 Total noninterest expenses $ 10,155 $ 11,974 $ 10,921 $ 11,166 $ 10,121

Twelve Months Ended

December 31 Variance 2024 2023 Amount % Compensation and benefits $ 22,830 $ 22,397 $ 433 1.93 % Professional services 3,250 3,424 (174 ) (5.08 )% Furniture and equipment 2,745 2,775 (30 ) (1.08 )% Data processing 2,605 2,159 446 20.66 % Occupancy 2,476 2,425 51 2.10 % Loan and collection 1,357 1,230 127 10.33 % Advertising and promotional 1,237 1,605 (368 ) (22.93 )% Other Acquisition related expenses 1,228 - 1,228 N/M FDIC insurance premiums 1,181 1,131 50 4.42 % ATM and debit card 789 651 138 21.20 % Telephone and communication 463 437 26 5.95 % Amortization of core deposit intangibles 178 303 (125 ) (41.25 )% Other general and administrative 3,877 4,131 (254 ) (6.15 )% Total 7,716 6,653 1,063 15.98 % Total noninterest expenses $ 44,216 $ 42,668 $ 1,548 3.63 %

Balance Sheet Breakdown

12/31/2024 9/30/2024 6/30/2024 3/31/2024 12/31/2023 ASSETS Cash and due from banks $ 212,136 $ 199,717 $ 128,590 $ 132,349 $ 90,661 Total investment securities 93,999 99,724 100,167 103,210 107,615 Residential mortgage loans held-for-sale, at fair value 1,090 1,861 2,440 1,067 747 Gross loans 1,436,902 1,442,389 1,459,929 1,461,465 1,473,471 Less allowance for credit losses 14,400 14,700 15,300 15,300 15,400 Net loans 1,422,502 1,427,689 1,444,629 1,446,165 1,458,071 All other assets 77,891 78,379 80,803 81,838 81,858 Total assets $ 1,807,618 $ 1,807,370 $ 1,756,629 $ 1,764,629 $ 1,738,952 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Total deposits $ 1,469,496 $ 1,470,586 $ 1,427,059 $ 1,438,408 $ 1,394,182 Total borrowed funds 179,634 179,970 178,397 178,500 198,500 Accrued interest payable and other liabilities 9,720 10,416 7,872 6,647 7,568 Total liabilities 1,658,850 1,660,972 1,613,328 1,623,555 1,600,250 Total shareholders' equity 148,768 146,398 143,301 141,074 138,702 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 1,807,618 $ 1,807,370 $ 1,756,629 $ 1,764,629 $ 1,738,952

12/31/2024 vs 9/30/2024 12/31/2024 vs 12/31/2023 Variance Variance Amount % Amount % ASSETS Cash and due from banks $ 12,419 6.22 % $ 121,475 133.99 % Total investment securities (5,725 ) (5.74 )% (13,616 ) (12.65 )% Residential mortgage loans held-for-sale, at fair value (771 ) (41.43 )% 343 45.92 % Gross loans (5,487 ) (0.38 )% (36,569 ) (2.48 )% Less allowance for credit losses (300 ) (2.04 )% (1,000 ) (6.49 )% Net loans (5,187 ) (0.36 )% (35,569 ) (2.44 )% All other assets (488 ) (0.62 )% (3,967 ) (4.85 )% Total assets $ 248 0.01 % $ 68,666 3.95 % LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Total deposits $ (1,090 ) (0.07 )% $ 75,314 5.40 % Total borrowed funds (336 ) (0.19 )% (18,866 ) (9.50 )% Accrued interest payable and other liabilities (696 ) (6.68 )% 2,152 28.44 % Total liabilities (2,122 ) (0.13 )% 58,600 3.66 % Total shareholders' equity 2,370 1.62 % 10,066 7.26 % Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 248 0.01 % $ 68,666 3.95 %

