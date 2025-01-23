Anzeige
Donnerstag, 23.01.2025
Amazon investiert Millionen in Kernenergie - so können Sie sich früh positionieren!
PR Newswire
23.01.2025 20:48 Uhr
Vadara Quartz Announces International Expansion into the United Kingdom

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Vadara Quartz Surfaces, a leading manufacturer of artisan handcrafted quartz surfaces, has begun an international expansion into the United Kingdom.?

Vadara

After years of establishing a track record in the United States, Vadara has set sights on expanding into key international markets by capitalizing on its innovative designs, streamlined operations, and keen insight into local customer preferences. ?

"In North America, Vadara has built a reputation for quality and innovation, and now is the ideal time to bring tailored solutions to diverse global markets," stated Erik Butler, the Chief Operating Officer at US Surfaces, Vadara's parent company. "With a focus on meeting unique tastes, budgets, and lifestyles of our customers worldwide, Vadara is ready to expand its footprint and continue its growth internationally."?

Vadara's global expansion is to bring premium handcrafted quartz products, curated color palettes, and a diverse range of pricing options to the UK and other countries.

"Vadara operates two state-of-the-art plants with 34 production lines to meet the growing global demand for our products effectively," Andrew Evans, VP of Global Sales & Marketing at LE Surfaces, Vadara's manufacturing counterpart, added. "By producing our raw materials and maintaining the highest quality control standards, we ensure that we consistently deliver on the needs and expectations of our clients worldwide," Evans concluded. ?

After studying the competitive landscape in the UK, Vadara is confident in its ability to provide a highly differentiated product to the market with its handcrafted designs that are virtually indistinguishable from natural stone, allowing consumers to afford the look of marble and quartzite at a lower price point with the added benefit of durability and ease of maintenance.

Global expansion will remain a priority for Vadara, as they have chosen Australia for their subsequent international market activation. Vadara is also exploring further growth opportunities across Europe, Southeast Asia, South America, and other high-potential regions.

View Vadara UK's product offerings at https://www.vadaraquartz.uk/.??

About Vadara Quartz Surfaces?
Vadara represents the finest quartz surfaces, combining beauty, function, innovation, and value. Our striking collection of veined products are meticulously handcrafted and manufactured to the highest global standard - offering a superior, versatile color range with some of the most unique and natural-looking surfaces available. Learn more at www.vadaraquartz.com.

Media Contact:
Shannon Benton
sbenton@kleberandassociates.com

Vadara

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2604834/Vadara_ScandiBlue.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2604835/VQ_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/vadara-quartz-announces-international-expansion-into-the-united-kingdom-302359023.html

