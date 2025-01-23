Anzeige
Donnerstag, 23.01.2025
Amazon investiert Millionen in Kernenergie - so können Sie sich früh positionieren!
WKN: A1W599 | ISIN: NL0010545661 | Ticker-Symbol: 37C
Tradegate
23.01.25
17:26 Uhr
12,350 Euro
+0,165
+1,35 %
Branche
Industrie/Mischkonzerne
Aktienmarkt
S&P MidCap 400
1-Jahres-Chart
CNH INDUSTRIAL NV Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CNH INDUSTRIAL NV 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
12,28012,38022:55
12,27012,37022:00
ACCESS Newswire
23.01.2025 22:38 Uhr
83 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

New Holland To Offer Insights Into Its Automation Projects at WORLD FIRA 2025

Finanznachrichten News

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / January 23, 2025 / CNH brand, New Holland, a global leader in agricultural machinery and solutions, will again participate in World FIRA.

It is the premier event for agricultural robotics and automation and meeting place for farmers, OEMs, start-ups, scientists, and investors to design the future of agriculture.

The brand has been present at the event since its first edition in 2016 and recently signed a multi-year agreement with the show - demonstrating its fundamental role in the agriculture of tomorrow.

At World FIRA 2025, New Holland will offer an insight into its latest advancements in precision farming and automation, designed to enhance grower productivity and sustainability. Attendees will have the opportunity to experience the cutting-edge innovations that are shaping the future of farming.

New Holland is continually working on solutions that make operators' tasks less strenuous and help increase efficiency while reducing waste and soil pollution by creating synergies between tractors and "smart" implements.

At World FIRA, New Holland will display one of the innovation projects currently under development, Advanced Vision Assisted Guidance for specialty tractors, a technology developed in-house, and that was recently recognized with an EIMA Technical Innovation award.

New Holland invites all attendees to visit their booth to learn more about their innovative solutions and engage with their team of experts. For more information about New Holland's participation in World FIRA 2025, please visit https://world-fira.com/.

Read the full article here.

New Holland Advanced Vision Assisted Guidance

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from CNH on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: CNH
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/cnh
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: CNH



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
