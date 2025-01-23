WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - SLM Corp. (SLM) revealed a profit for fourth quarter that decreased from last year and missed the Street estimates.The company's bottom line came in at $107.19 million, or $0.50 per share. This compares with $163.72 million, or $0.72 per share, last year.Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.55 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.SLM Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :-Earnings: $107.19 Mln. vs. $163.72 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.50 vs. $0.72 last year.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX