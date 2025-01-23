Dogwood State Bank Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Results

RALEIGH, N.C., Jan. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Dogwood State Bank (OTC: DSBX) ("Dogwood" or the "Bank") announced today its financial results for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2024.
Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Highlights
- Adjusted net income (non-GAAP) improved to $6.6 million, or $0.35 per diluted share, in Q4 2024 and improved to $18.7 million, or $1.12 per diluted share, in FY 2024
- Adjusted pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue (non-GAAP) improved to $9.7 million in Q4 2024 and improved to $28.8 million in FY 2024
- Net interest margin expanded to 4.13% in Q4 2024 and expanded to 3.80% in FY 2024
- Adjusted efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) improved to 61.06% in Q4 2024 and improved to 62.76% in FY 2024
- Dogwood completed the acquisition of Community First Bancorporation ("Community First") on August 1, 2024
- Dogwood Small Business Lending was recognized as the 3rd largest North Carolina SBA lender and 29th largest in the nation in the SBA's 2024 fiscal year
"We are proud to close out the year with strong performance, reflecting the hard work, dedication, and innovation of our entire team," commented Steve Jones, Chief Executive Officer. "Our successful acquisition and integration of Community First was transformational for our organization. We delivered exceptional value to our stakeholders, advanced key initiatives, and positioned ourselves for sustained growth in the years ahead. As we move forward, we remain committed to executing our strategy, fostering innovation, and delivering meaningful results for our customers and shareholders, while continuing to focus on building and nurturing strong relationships within our communities.
Q4 2024 Earnings Performance
Dogwood reported GAAP net income in Q4 2024 of $6.2 million, or $0.32 per diluted share, compared to $2.9 million, or $0.20 per diluted share, in Q4 2023. Current quarter GAAP earnings were negatively impacted by merger & acquisition expenses of $595 thousand related to the acquisition of Community First.
Adjusted net income (non-GAAP) in Q4 2024, which excludes the impact of merger & acquisition expenses, increased to $6.6 million, or $0.35 per diluted share, from $2.9 million, or $0.20 per diluted share, in Q4 2023. Adjusted pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue (non-GAAP) in Q4 2024 was $9.7 million, an increase from $5.5 million in Q4 2023.
Net Interest Income
Net interest income was $21.1 million in Q4 2024, an increase from $11.9 million in Q4 2023. The increase was primarily due to significant growth in interest-earning assets over the past year, including an increase in assets from the Community First acquisition, and an expansion in net interest margin.
Total average interest-earning assets increased to $2.04 billion in Q4 2024 from $1.27 billion in Q4 2023. Average loans increased by $749.8 million. Average investment securities balances increased by $50.8 million.
Net interest margin expanded to 4.13% in Q4 2024 from 3.43% in Q4 2023. Higher yields on interest-earning assets coupled with a more favorable mix of those assets contributed to the improved net interest margin.
Provision for Credit Losses and Asset Quality
Provision for credit losses was $1.1 million in Q4 2024, a decrease from $1.6 million in Q4 2023. The allowance for credit losses to total loans was 1.08% as of Q4 2024, compared to 1.09% as of both Q3 2024 and Q4 2023.
Nonperforming loans were 0.33% of total loans as of Q4 2024, compared to 0.18% as of Q3 2024, and 0.15% as of Q4 2023. Annualized net charge offs were 0.13% of average loans in Q4 2024, compared to 0.17% in Q3 2024 and 0.02% in Q4 2024. The vast majority of charge offs recognized in Q4 2024 were related to unguaranteed portions of U.S. Small Business Administration ("SBA") loans.
Non-Interest Income
Non-interest income was $3.7 million in both Q4 2024 and Q4 2023. SBA lending income as well as service charges & debit card income increased over this period, but a $1.2 million gain on the early payoff of $50 million of term FHLB advances in Q4 2023 offset these increases.
SBA lending income rose by $381 thousand due to higher secondary market premiums on sales of guaranteed loans sold in the quarter and higher servicing fee income. The weighted average net premium on SBA loans sold in Q4 2024 was 8.95%, an increase from 8.14% in Q4 2023. Guaranteed balances of SBA loans sold totaled $23.2 million in Q4 2024, which was a decrease from $25.4 million in Q4 2023.
Service charges and debit card income increased by $611 thousand, which was primarily due to the Community First acquisition.
Non-Interest Expense
Non-interest expense was $15.8 million in Q4 2024, an increase from $10.2 million in Q4 2023. Merger & acquisition expenses of $595 thousand were incurred in Q4 2024 related to the Community First acquisition. These one-time expenses were primarily related to the systems conversion and other integration-related costs. Further, amortization of the Community First core deposit intangible, which was recognized in the acquisition, added $599 thousand to expense in the quarter.
Also contributing to the increase in non-interest expense, compensation and benefits grew by $2.5 million due partially to the increased headcount from the Community First acquisition as well as other investments that have been made in human capital across the Bank to support its organic growth.
Increases in expense items such as occupancy and equipment, software, data processing, and FDIC insurance were primarily due to the Community First acquisition.
Income Taxes
Dogwood had tax expense of $1.8 million in Q4 2024, compared to tax expense of $865 thousand in Q4 2023. The effective tax benefit rate was 22.73% in Q4 2024, which was similar to the effective tax rate of 22.77% in Q4 2023.
Full Year 2024 Earnings Performance
Dogwood reported GAAP net income in 2024 of $5.9 million, or $0.35 per diluted share, compared to net income of $10.6 million, or $0.72 per diluted share, in 2023. GAAP earnings in 2024 were negatively impacted by merger & acquisition expenses and a one-time provision charge on acquired PCD loans, both of which were related to the acquisition of Community First.
Adjusted net income (non-GAAP) in 2024, which excludes the impact of merger & acquisition expenses as well as the provision charge on acquired non-PCD loans, increased to $18.7 million, or $1.12 per diluted share, from $10.6 million, or $0.72 per diluted share, in 2023. Adjusted pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue (non-GAAP) in 2024 was $28.8 million, an increase from $18.8 million in 2023.
Net Interest Income
Net interest income was $63.1 million in 2024, an increase from $42.8 million in 2023. The increase was due to significant growth in interest-earning assets over the past year, including an increase in assets from the Community First acquisition, and an expansion in net interest margin.
Total average interest-earning assets increased to $1.66 billion in 2024 from $1.22 billion in 2023. Average loans increased by $435.8 million. Average investment securities balances increased by $25.3 million.
Net interest margin expanded to 3.80% in 2024 from 3.52% in 2023. While cost of funds increased by 0.44% over the periods under comparison, higher yields on interest-earning assets coupled with a more favorable mix of those assets contributed to the improved net interest margin.
Provision for Credit Losses and Asset Quality
Provision for credit losses was $9.9 million in 2024, an increase from $5.2 million in 2023. The increase in provision expense was primarily due to a one-time provision charge of $5.3 million on acquired non-PCD loans.
Non-Interest Income
Non-interest income was $14.2 million in 2024, an increase from $12.1 million in 2023. This increase was primarily related to SBA lending income as well as service charges and debit card income, partially offset by a $1.2 million gain on the early payoff of term FHLB advances in 2023.
SBA lending income rose by $1.5 million due to higher secondary market premiums on sales of guaranteed loans sold during the year and higher servicing fee income. The weighted average net premium on SBA loans sold in 2024 was 9.39%, an increase from 8.14% in 2023. Guaranteed balances of SBA loans sold totaled $102.7 million in 2024, which was a decrease from $105.1 million in 2023.
Service charges and debit card income increased by $1.1 million, which was primarily due to the Community First acquisition.
Non-Interest Expense
Non-interest expense was $59.8 million in 2024, an increase from $36.1 million in 2023. Merger & acquisition expenses of $11.3 million were incurred in 2024 to complete the Community First acquisition. These one-time expenses included placement agent fees, professional fees, executive change in control payments, vendor termination payments, and other merger-related costs. Further, amortization of the Community First core deposit intangible which was recognized in the acquisition added $1.0 million to expense.
Also contributing to the increase in non-interest expense, compensation and benefits grew by $7.0 million due partially to the increased headcount from the Community First acquisition as well as other investments that have been made in human capital across the Bank to support its organic growth.
Increases in expense items such as occupancy and equipment, software, data processing, and FDIC insurance were primarily due to the Community First acquisition.
Income Taxes
Dogwood had tax expense of $1.8 million in 2024, compared to tax expense of $3.0 million in 2023. The effective tax rate was 23.12% in 2024, which was slightly higher than the effective tax rate of 22.12% in 2023.
Community First Acquisition
On August 1, 2024, Dogwood completed the acquisition of Community First in an all-stock transaction. A total of 3.4 million shares of Dogwood voting common stock were issued in the transaction, which equated to total consideration paid of $54.3 million. Dogwood added $682.5 million in total assets, $474.1 million in gross loans, $572.1 million in total deposits, and $53.6 million in shareholders' equity to its balance sheet in the acquisition. As part of the purchase price allocation, $4.8 million in goodwill was recognized at acquisition.
About Dogwood State Bank
Dogwood State Bank is a state-chartered community bank headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina, with approximately $2.2 billion in total assets. Dogwood provides a wide range of banking products and services through its online offerings and twenty-one branch offices in North Carolina, South Carolina, and Eastern Tennessee. Dogwood also specializes in providing lending services to small businesses through its Dogwood State Bank Small Business Lending division. Dogwood is focused on becoming the bank for businesses, business owners, professionals, and their employees and redefining what it means to Bank Local. By leveraging leadership, investing in technology, and committing to personalized, superior customer service, Dogwood is changing the landscape of community banking.
Forward-Looking Statements
Statements made in this press release, other than those concerning historical financial information, may be considered forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release and are based on current expectations and involve a number of assumptions. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "goal," "seek," "believe," "project," "estimate," "expect," "strategy," "future," "likely," "may," "should," "will" and similar references to future periods. Our ability to predict results, or the actual effect of future plans or strategies, is inherently uncertain. Factors that could have a material effect on the Bank's operations and future prospects include but are not limited to: the expected growth opportunities or cost savings from the proposed merger (the "merger") of Community First and Community First Bank, Inc. with and into the Bank may not be fully realized or may take longer to realize than expected; the businesses of the Bank and Community First may not be integrated successfully or such integration may be more difficult, time-consuming or costly than expected; deposit attrition, operating costs, customer losses and business disruption prior to and following the merger, including adverse effects on relationships with employees and customers, may be greater than expected; the regulatory and shareholder approvals required for the merger may not be obtained; changes in interest rates, general economic and business conditions; legislative/regulatory changes; the monetary and fiscal policies of the U.S. government, including policies of the U.S. Treasury and the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System; the quality and composition of the Bank's loan and securities portfolios; demand for loan products and other financial services in our market areas; inflation; deposit flows; competition; our implementation of new technologies and ability to develop and maintain secure and reliable electronic systems; changes in the securities markets; and changes in accounting principles, policies and guidelines. These risks and uncertainties should be considered in evaluating forward-looking statements and undue reliance should not be placed on such statements. We undertake no obligation to update or clarify these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
This press release contains financial information determined by methods other than in accordance with United States generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). The Bank uses the non-GAAP financial measures discussed herein in its analysis of the Bank's performance. The Bank's management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures enhance comparability of results of operations with prior periods by excluding the impact of items or events that may obscure trends in the Bank's performance. These disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for financial results in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures which may be presented by other companies. Please refer to the Non-GAAP Reconciliation table for a reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measure.
Financial Tables
Dogwood State Bank
Income Statements
Quarter Ended
Twelve Months Ended
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
Dec 31
Sep 30
Jun 30
Mar 31
Dec 31
Dec 31
Dec 31
Net interest income
$ 21,129
$ 18,157
$ 12,521
$ 11,312
$ 11,900
$ 63,119
$ 42,784
Provision for credit losses
1,116
5,857
2,017
921
1,638
9,911
5,164
Net interest income after provision
20,013
12,300
10,504
10,391
10,262
53,208
37,620
Non-interest income
SBA lending
2,219
2,801
2,717
2,197
1,838
9,934
8,421
Service charges and debit card income
954
811
340
351
343
2,456
1,399
Bank-owned life insurance
346
301
219
211
201
1,079
751
Securities gains (losses), net
60
(8)
(6)
6
5
52
77
Gain on payoff of FHLB advances
-
-
-
-
1,230
-
1,230
Other
160
293
161
85
93
697
251
Total non-interest income
3,739
4,198
3,431
2,850
3,710
14,218
12,129
Non-interest expense
Compensation and benefits
9,389
8,598
6,683
6,506
6,910
31,176
24,139
Occupancy and equipment
1,166
1,025
707
719
634
3,617
2,403
Software
561
497
344
346
343
1,748
1,375
Loan related costs
570
182
314
290
254
1,359
1,010
Data processing
780
648
315
261
245
2,004
914
Professional fees
157
208
235
225
242
825
971
FDIC insurance
390
287
204
240
239
1,122
734
Merger and acquisition expenses
595
9,139
562
958
14
11,254
14
Amortization of other intangible assets
599
408
4
11
18
1,022
111
Other
1,572
1,731
1,102
1,259
1,274
5,660
4,406
Total non-interest expense
15,779
22,723
10,470
10,815
10,173
59,787
36,077
Net income (loss) before income taxes
7,973
(6,225)
3,465
2,426
3,799
7,639
13,672
Income tax expense (benefit)
1,812
(1,445)
811
588
865
1,766
3,024
Net income (loss)
$ 6,161
$ (4,780)
$ 2,654
$ 1,838
$ 2,934
$ 5,873
$ 10,648
Pre-Tax, Pre-Provision Net Revenue (PPNR)(1)
$ 9,089
$ (368)
$ 5,482
$ 3,347
$ 5,437
$ 17,550
$ 18,836
Adjusted PPNR(1)
9,684
8,771
6,044
4,305
5,451
28,804
18,850
Per Share Data:
Earnings per share (EPS) - basic
$ 0.33
$ (0.28)
$ 0.18
$ 0.13
$ 0.20
$ 0.36
$ 0.75
Adjusted EPS - basic(1)
0.36
0.37
0.21
0.18
0.21
1.15
0.75
Earnings per share - diluted
0.32
(0.28)
0.17
0.12
0.20
0.35
0.72
Adjusted EPS - diluted(1)
0.35
0.36
0.20
0.17
0.20
1.12
0.72
Performance Ratios:
Return on average assets (ROA)
1.13 %
-0.97 %
0.71 %
0.53 %
0.80 %
0.33 %
0.83 %
Adjusted ROA(1)
1.22 %
1.30 %
0.83 %
0.74 %
0.81 %
1.06 %
0.83 %
Return on average equity (ROE)
10.73 %
-9.07 %
6.16 %
4.44 %
7.15 %
3.02 %
6.87 %
Adjusted ROE(1)
11.53 %
12.09 %
7.16 %
6.22 %
7.18 %
9.58 %
6.88 %
Return on tangible common equity (ROTCE)(1)
11.96 %
-9.93 %
6.42 %
4.63 %
7.48 %
3.25 %
7.20 %
Adjusted ROTCE(1)
12.85 %
13.24 %
7.46 %
6.50 %
7.51 %
10.32 %
7.21 %
Net interest margin
4.13 %
3.93 %
3.53 %
3.41 %
3.42 %
3.80 %
3.52 %
Efficiency ratio
63.45 %
101.65 %
65.63 %
76.37 %
65.17 %
77.31 %
65.70 %
Adjusted efficiency ratio(1)
61.06 %
60.76 %
62.11 %
69.60 %
65.08 %
62.76 %
65.67 %
(1) Denotes a non-GAAP measure. Refer to the non-GAAP reconciliation subsequently included in these materials for a reconciliation to the most directly
comparable GAAP measure. "Adjusted" items exclude the impact of merger and acquisition expenses.
Dogwood State Bank
Balance Sheets
Ending Balance
(In thousands, except per share data)
Dec 31
Sep 30
Jun 30
Mar 31
Dec 31
Assets
Cash and due from banks
$ 10,582
$ 7,622
$ 2,514
$ 2,353
$ 5,191
Interest-earning deposits with banks
75,612
146,732
59,073
91,365
123,474
Total cash and cash equivalents
86,194
154,354
61,587
93,718
128,665
Investment securities available for sale
99,411
95,290
58,989
55,984
49,244
Investment securities held to maturity
71,952
73,144
74,404
76,119
77,557
Marketable equity securities
395
335
329
336
329
Total investment securities
171,758
168,769
133,722
132,439
127,130
Loans held for sale
6,733
7,924
11,030
8,146
15,274
Loans
1,819,796
1,757,828
1,236,722
1,148,899
1,095,339
Less allowance for credit losses
(19,698)
(19,143)
(13,349)
(12,344)
(11,943)
Loans, net
1,800,098
1,738,685
1,223,373
1,136,555
1,083,396
Bank-owned life insurance
45,089
44,743
27,888
27,669
27,458
Premises and equipment, net
37,180
35,378
19,713
18,838
18,707
SBA servicing asset
4,982
5,026
4,568
4,373
3,967
Goodwill
11,771
11,771
7,016
7,016
7,016
Other intangible assets, net
11,374
11,972
-
4
15
Other assets
35,991
36,274
21,854
19,750
20,060
Total assets
$ 2,211,170
$ 2,214,896
$ 1,510,751
$ 1,448,508
$ 1,431,688
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
Deposits:
Noninterest-bearing
$ 474,458
$ 483,908
$ 379,465
$ 302,705
$ 291,910
Interest-bearing
1,334,937
1,357,439
872,430
913,914
902,369
Total deposits
1,809,395
1,841,347
1,251,895
1,216,619
1,194,279
FHLB advances
130,164
101,686
60,000
40,000
50,000
Subordinated debt
9,708
9,627
-
-
-
Lease obligations
12,258
10,491
10,726
10,959
11,187
Other liabilities
19,456
26,503
13,162
11,459
11,719
Total liabilities
1,980,981
1,989,654
1,335,783
1,279,037
1,267,185
Shareholders' equity
Common stock ($1 par value)
18,976
18,980
15,541
15,020
14,710
Additional paid-in capital
188,175
187,981
137,431
135,077
132,373
Retained earnings
28,280
22,118
26,897
24,244
22,406
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(5,242)
(3,837)
(4,901)
(4,870)
(4,986)
Total shareholders' equity
230,189
225,242
174,968
169,471
164,503
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$ 2,211,170
$ 2,214,896
$ 1,510,751
$ 1,448,508
$ 1,431,688
Per Share Information:
Shares outstanding
18,976
18,980
15,541
15,020
14,710
Book value per share
$ 12.13
$ 11.87
$ 11.26
$ 11.28
$ 11.18
Tangible book value per share(1)
$ 10.91
$ 10.62
$ 10.81
$ 10.82
$ 10.71
Capital Ratios:
Tier 1 leverage
9.83 %
10.58 %
12.14 %
11.75 %
11.05 %
Common equity Tier 1 capital
10.70 %
10.70 %
12.64 %
13.12 %
13.47 %
Tier 1 risk-based capital
10.70 %
10.70 %
12.64 %
13.12 %
13.47 %
Total risk-based capital
12.32 %
12.34 %
13.81 %
14.29 %
14.65 %
Tangible common equity(1)
9.46 %
9.20 %
11.17 %
11.27 %
11.05 %
(1) Denotes a non-GAAP measure. Refer to the non-GAAP reconciliation subsequently included in these materials for a reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP measure.
Dogwood State Bank
Asset Quality Measures
Quarter Ended
(Dollars in thousands)
Dec 31
Sep 30
Jun 30
Mar 31
Dec 31
Nonperforming Assets:
Non-accrual loans
$ 5,582
$ 3,234
$ 2,069
$ 1,938
$ 1,670
Loans 90 days or more past due and accruing
338
-
-
-
-
Other real estate owned
104
104
-
-
-
Total nonperforming assets
$ 6,024
$ 3,338
$ 2,069
$ 1,938
$ 1,670
Asset Quality Ratios:
Nonperforming loans/loans
0.33 %
0.18 %
0.17 %
0.17 %
0.15 %
Nonperforming assets/total assets
0.27 %
0.15 %
0.14 %
0.13 %
0.12 %
Nonperforming assets/loans and other real estate owned
0.33 %
0.19 %
0.17 %
0.17 %
0.15 %
Loans 30 days or more past due/loans (excludes non-accruals)
0.67 %
0.29 %
0.21 %
0.41 %
0.23 %
Allowance for Credit Losses (ACL):
ACL on Loans:
Balance, beginning of period
$ 19,143
$ 13,349
$ 12,344
$ 11,943
$ 11,385
Reclass of Day 1 ACL from loan fair value discount on acquired PCD loans
-
658
-
-
-
Loans charged off
(614)
(738)
(987)
(288)
(81)
Recoveries of loans previously charged off
29
79
11
9
40
Net loans charged off
(585)
(659)
(976)
(279)
(41)
Provision for credit losses
1,140
5,795
1,981
680
599
Balance, end of period
$ 19,698
$ 19,143
$ 13,349
$ 12,344
$ 11,943
ACL on Off-Balance Sheet Credit Exposures:
Balance, beginning of period
$ 2,595
$ 2,336
$ 2,300
$ 2,059
$ 1,020
Reserve on acquired unfunded loan commitments
-
197
-
-
-
Provision for credit losses
(24)
62
36
241
1,039
Balance, end of period
$ 2,571
$ 2,595
$ 2,336
$ 2,300
$ 2,059
Allowance for Credit Losses Ratios:
Allowance for credit losses/loans
1.08 %
1.09 %
1.08 %
1.07 %
1.09 %
Allowance for credit losses/nonperforming loans
332.74 %
591.93 %
645.19 %
636.95 %
715.15 %
Net charge-offs/average loans (annualized)
0.13 %
0.17 %
0.33 %
0.10 %
0.02 %
Dogwood State Bank
Net Interest Margin Analysis
Quarter Ended
December 31, 2024
September 30, 2024
December 31, 2023
(Dollars in thousands)
Average
Income/
Yield/
Average
Income/
Yield/
Average
Income/
Yield/
Interest-Earning Assets:
Loans
$ 1,772,350
$ 30,524
6.85 %
$ 1,585,101
$ 27,589
6.92 %
$ 1,022,537
$ 15,959
6.19 %
Investment securities
170,307
1,635
3.82 %
152,851
1,361
3.54 %
119,534
840
2.79 %
Interest-earning deposits with banks
93,153
1,005
4.29 %
100,616
1,272
5.03 %
131,977
1,710
5.14 %
Total interest-earning assets
2,035,810
33,164
6.48 %
1,838,568
30,222
6.54 %
1,274,048
18,509
5.76 %
Non interest-earning assets
129,999
116,334
65,619
Total assets
$ 2,165,809
$ 1,954,902
$ 1,339,667
Interest-Bearing Liabilities:
Interest-bearing demand
$ 175,373
$ 468
1.06 %
$ 165,104
$ 531
1.28 %
$ 109,731
$ 254
0.92 %
Savings and money market
759,932
6,006
3.14 %
696,594
6,502
3.71 %
448,059
4,199
3.72 %
Time
395,409
4,489
4.52 %
319,104
3,846
4.79 %
225,987
2,489
4.37 %
Total interest-bearing deposits
1,330,714
10,963
3.28 %
1,180,802
10,879
3.67 %
783,777
6,942
3.51 %
FHLB advances
68,177
797
4.65 %
76,176
979
5.11 %
50,435
505
3.97 %
Subordinated debt
9,659
209
8.61 %
6,630
139
0.00 %
-
-
0.00 %
Lease obligations
10,404
66
2.52 %
10,353
68
2.61 %
10,606
59
2.21 %
Total interest-bearing liabilities
1,418,954
12,035
3.37 %
1,273,961
12,065
3.77 %
844,818
7,506
3.52 %
Non-interest bearing deposits
496,016
451,987
326,827
Other liabilities
22,497
19,280
8,813
Shareholders' equity
228,342
209,674
159,209
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$ 2,165,809
$ 1,954,902
$ 1,339,667
Net interest income and interest rate spread
$ 21,129
3.11 %
$ 18,157
2.77 %
$ 11,005
2.24 %
Net interest margin
4.13 %
3.93 %
3.43 %
Cost of funds
2.50 %
2.78 %
2.54 %
Cost of deposits
2.39 %
2.65 %
2.48 %
Twelve Months Ended
December 31, 2024
December 31, 2023
(Dollars in thousands)
Average
Income/
Yield/
Average
Income/
Yield/
Interest-Earning Assets:
Loans
$ 1,420,334
$ 95,775
6.74 %
$ 984,510
$ 59,618
6.06 %
Investment securities
146,973
5,091
3.46 %
121,632
3,405
2.80 %
Interest-earning deposits with banks
93,097
4,512
4.85 %
109,396
5,480
5.01 %
Total interest-earning assets
1,660,404
105,378
6.35 %
1,215,538
68,503
5.64 %
Non interest-earning assets
95,589
64,638
Total assets
$ 1,755,993
$ 1,280,176
Interest-Bearing Liabilities:
Interest-bearing demand
145,803
$ 1,576
1.08 %
$ 114,956
$ 1,037
0.90 %
Savings and money market
666,483
24,858
3.73 %
436,020
14,831
3.40 %
Time
268,658
12,508
4.66 %
197,264
7,781
3.94 %
Total interest-bearing deposits
1,080,944
38,942
3.60 %
748,240
23,649
3.16 %
FHLB advances
53,280
2,696
5.06 %
42,069
1,831
4.35 %
Subordinated debt
3,504
348
9.93 %
-
-
-
Lease obligation
11,262
273
2.42 %
10,260
240
2.34 %
Total interest-bearing liabilities
1,148,990
42,259
3.68 %
800,569
25,720
3.21 %
Non-interest bearing deposits
395,495
315,963
Other liabilities
16,898
8,657
Shareholders' equity
194,610
154,987
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$ 1,755,993
$ 1,280,176
Net interest income and interest rate spread
$ 63,119
2.67 %
$ 42,783
2.42 %
Net interest margin
3.80 %
3.52 %
Cost of funds
2.74 %
2.30 %
Cost of deposits
2.64 %
2.22 %
Dogwood State Bank
Non-GAAP Reconciliation
Quarter Ended
Twelve Months Ended
(In thousands, except per share data)
Dec 31
Sep 30
Jun 30
Mar 31
Dec 31
Dec 31
Dec 31
Net income and EPS:
Net income (loss) (GAAP)
$ 6,161
$ (4,780)
$ 2,654
$ 1,838
$ 2,934
$ 5,873
$ 10,648
Adjust for provision on acquired non-PCD loans, net of tax
-
4,111
-
-
-
4,111
-
Adjust for merger and acquisition expenses, net of tax
458
7,039
433
738
11
8,668
11
Adjusted net income (non-GAAP)
$ 6,619
$ 6,369
$ 3,087
$ 2,576
$ 2,945
$ 18,651
$ 10,659
Weighted average common shares outstanding
Basic
18,488
17,301
14,905
14,377
14,329
16,275
14,152
Diluted
18,978
17,810
15,480
15,075
15,039
16,726
14,839
EPS (GAAP)
Basic
$ 0.33
$ (0.28)
$ 0.18
$ 0.13
$ 0.20
$ 0.36
$ 0.75
Diluted
0.32
(0.28)
0.17
0.12
0.20
0.35
0.72
Adjusted EPS (non-GAAP)
Basic
$ 0.36
$ 0.37
$ 0.21
$ 0.18
$ 0.21
$ 1.15
$ 0.75
Diluted
0.35
0.36
0.20
0.17
0.20
1.12
0.72
PPNR:
Net income (loss) (GAAP)
$ 6,161
$ (4,780)
$ 2,654
$ 1,838
$ 2,934
$ 5,873
$ 10,648
Add:
Provision for credit losses
1,116
5,857
2,017
921
1,638
9,911
5,164
Income tax expense (benefit)
1,812
(1,445)
811
588
865
1,766
3,024
PPNR (non-GAAP)
9,089
(368)
5,482
3,347
5,437
17,550
18,836
Add: merger and acquisition expenses
595
9,139
562
958
14
11,254
14
Adjusted PPNR (non-GAAP)
$ 9,684
$ 8,771
$ 6,044
$ 4,305
$ 5,451
$ 28,804
$ 18,850
ROA:
Net income (loss) (GAAP)
$ 6,161
$ (4,780)
$ 2,654
$ 1,838
$ 2,934
$ 5,873
$ 10,648
Adjusted net income (non-GAAP)
6,619
6,369
3,087
2,576
2,945
18,651
10,659
Average assets
2,165,809
1,954,902
1,494,353
1,402,220
1,448,929
1,755,993
1,280,176
ROA
1.13 %
-0.97 %
0.71 %
0.53 %
0.80 %
0.33 %
0.83 %
Adjusted ROA (non-GAAP)
1.22 %
1.30 %
0.83 %
0.74 %
0.81 %
1.06 %
0.83 %
ROE and ROTCE:
Net income (loss) (GAAP)
$ 6,161
$ (4,780)
$ 2,654
$ 1,838
$ 2,934
$ 5,873
$ 10,648
Adjusted net income (non-GAAP)
6,619
6,369
3,087
2,576
2,945
18,651
10,659
Average shareholders' equity (GAAP)
228,342
209,674
173,356
166,534
162,703
194,610
154,987
Less: average goodwill and other intangible assets, net
23,426
18,234
7,018
7,027
7,041
13,964
7,080
Average tangible common equity (non-GAAP)
204,916
191,440
166,338
159,507
155,662
180,646
147,907
ROE
10.73 %
-9.07 %
6.16 %
4.44 %
7.15 %
3.02 %
6.87 %
Adjusted ROE (non-GAAP)
11.53 %
12.09 %
7.16 %
6.22 %
7.18 %
9.58 %
6.88 %
ROTCE (non-GAAP)
11.96 %
-9.93 %
6.42 %
4.63 %
7.48 %
3.25 %
7.20 %
Adjusted ROTCE (non-GAAP)
12.85 %
13.24 %
7.46 %
6.50 %
7.51 %
10.32 %
7.21 %
Efficiency Ratio:
Non-interest expense (GAAP)
$ 15,779
$ 22,723
$ 10,470
$ 10,815
$ 10,173
$ 59,787
$ 36,077
Less: merger and acquisition expenses
595
9,139
562
958
14
11,254
14
Adjusted non-interest expense (non-GAAP)
15,184
13,584
9,908
9,857
10,159
48,533
36,063
Net interest income
21,129
18,157
12,521
11,312
11,900
63,119
42,784
Non-interest income
3,739
4,198
3,431
2,850
3,710
14,218
12,129
Total revenue
24,868
22,355
15,952
14,162
15,610
77,337
54,913
Efficiency ratio (non-interest expense / total revenue)
63.45 %
101.65 %
65.63 %
76.37 %
65.17 %
77.31 %
65.70 %
Adjusted efficiency ratio (non-GAAP)
61.06 %
60.76 %
62.11 %
69.60 %
65.08 %
62.76 %
65.67 %
Tangible Book Value per Share and Tangible Common Equity Ratio:
Shareholders' equity (GAAP)
$ 230,189
$ 225,242
$ 174,968
$ 169,471
$ 164,503
$ 230,189
$ 164,503
Less: goodwill and other intangible assets, net
23,145
23,743
7,016
7,020
7,031
23,145
7,031
Tangible common equity (non-GAAP)
207,044
201,499
167,952
162,451
157,472
207,044
157,472
Common shares outstanding
18,976
18,980
15,541
15,020
14,710
18,976
14,710
Book value per share
$ 12.13
$ 11.87
$ 11.26
$ 11.28
$ 11.18
$ 12.13
$ 11.18
Tangible book value per share (non-GAAP)
10.91
10.62
10.81
10.82
10.71
10.91
10.71
Total assets (GAAP)
$ 2,211,170
$ 2,214,896
$ 1,510,751
$ 1,448,508
$ 1,431,688
$ 2,211,170
$ 1,431,688
Less: goodwill and other intangible assets, net
23,145
23,743
7,016
7,020
7,031
23,145
7,031
Tangible assets (non-GAAP)
2,188,025
2,191,153
1,503,735
1,441,488
1,424,657
2,188,025
1,424,657
Tangible common equity to tangible assets (non-GAAP)
9.46 %
9.20 %
11.17 %
11.27 %
11.05 %
9.46 %
11.05 %
SOURCE Dogwood State Bank