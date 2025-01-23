Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 24.01.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 682 internationalen Medien
Hinter dem nuklearen Ansturm im Silicon Valley: Eine strategische Chance entsteht
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3EW2L | ISIN: KYG507161027 | Ticker-Symbol:
NASDAQ
23.01.25
20:41 Uhr
1,460 US-Dollar
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Lateinamerika
1-Jahres-Chart
NVNI GROUP LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NVNI GROUP LIMITED 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
23.01.2025 22:06 Uhr
17 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nvni Group Limited: Nuvini Regains Compliance with Nasdaq Minimum Bid Price Listing Requirements

Finanznachrichten News

NEW YORK, Jan. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nvni Group Limited (Nasdaq: NVNI) ("Nuvini") today announces that on January 23, 2025, the Company received written notice from the Listing Qualifications Department of The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC ("Nasdaq") that the Company has regained compliance with the minimum closing bid price requirement under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(a)(2). As previously disclosed, on July 16, 2024, the Company was notified by Nasdaq that it was not in compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(a)(2) because its common stock failed to maintain a minimum closing bid price of $1.00 per share for 30 consecutive business days. To regain compliance, the Company was required to maintain a minimum closing bid price of $1.00 per share for at least 10 consecutive trading days.

About Nuvini
Headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil, Nuvini is Latin America's leading acquirer of B2B SaaS businesses. Focused on profitable companies with recurring revenue and growth potential, it fosters an entrepreneurial environment to help its acquisitions deliver mission-critical solutions and achieve industry leadership. Its long-term strategy emphasizes value creation through partnerships with existing management.

For more information, visit www.nuvini.co.

For further information or media inquiries regarding this partnership, please contact:

Nuvini Investor and Media Contact
Camilla Carrapatoso
ir@nuvini.co


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Gewinner im Megamarkt
Biotechnologie ist eine der bedeutendsten Zukunftstechnologien unserer Zeit. Zahlreiche Biotechnologie- und Pharmakonzerne haben sich unter anderem dem Kampf gegen Tumorerkrankungen verschrieben. Der weltweite Markt für Krebsmedikamente verzeichnet ein stetiges Wachstum. Für das Jahr 2025 wird ein Umsatz von etwa 190,3 Milliarden Euro prognostiziert, mit einer erwarteten jährlichen Wachstumsrate von 6,42% bis 2029, was zu einem geschätzten Marktvolumen von 244,1 Milliarden Euro führen würde.

Wir haben 3 aussichtsreiche Biotechnologieaktien mit Schwerpunkt Erforschung und Entwicklung von Wirkstoffen gegen Tumorerkrankungen ausfindig gemacht, die in den kommenden Monaten und Jahren erhebliches Aufwärtspotenzial versprechen und Vervielfachungspotenzial besitzen.

Fordern Sie jetzt unseren neuen kostenlosen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 3 Biotech-Aktien durchstarten und zu Ihrem Börsenerfolg in 2025 beitragen könnten!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.