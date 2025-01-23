Nvni Group Limited: Nuvini Regains Compliance with Nasdaq Minimum Bid Price Listing Requirements

NEW YORK, Jan. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nvni Group Limited (Nasdaq: NVNI) ("Nuvini") today announces that on January 23, 2025, the Company received written notice from the Listing Qualifications Department of The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC ("Nasdaq") that the Company has regained compliance with the minimum closing bid price requirement under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(a)(2). As previously disclosed, on July 16, 2024, the Company was notified by Nasdaq that it was not in compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(a)(2) because its common stock failed to maintain a minimum closing bid price of $1.00 per share for 30 consecutive business days. To regain compliance, the Company was required to maintain a minimum closing bid price of $1.00 per share for at least 10 consecutive trading days.

Headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil, Nuvini is Latin America's leading acquirer of B2B SaaS businesses. Focused on profitable companies with recurring revenue and growth potential, it fosters an entrepreneurial environment to help its acquisitions deliver mission-critical solutions and achieve industry leadership. Its long-term strategy emphasizes value creation through partnerships with existing management.

