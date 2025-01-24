Anzeige
ASCENTAGE PHARMA GROUP INTERNATIONAL: Ascentage Pharma Announces Pricing of U.S. Initial Public Offering

Finanznachrichten News

ROCKVILLE, Md. and SUZHOU, China, Jan. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ascentage Pharma (Nasdaq: AAPG) (HKEX: 6855) announced today the pricing of its U.S. initial public offering of 7,325,000 American depositary shares ("ADSs"), at a public offering price of $17.25 per ADS, before underwriting discounts and commissions. Each ADS represents four ordinary shares of Ascentage Pharma. The gross proceeds from the offering, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other offering expenses payable by Ascentage Pharma, are expected to be approximately $126.4 million. In addition, Ascentage Pharma has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,098,750 ADSs at the initial public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions. The ADSs are expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq Global Market on January 24, 2025, under the ticker "AAPGV" on a "when-issued" basis, and on January 27, 2025, under the ticker symbol "AAPG" for "regular-way" trading. The offering is expected to close on January 28, 2025, subject to customary closing conditions.

J.P. Morgan and Citigroup are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering.

A registration statement relating to these securities was declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission on January 23, 2025. The offering will be made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the prospectus relating to the offering may be obtained, from: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, or by email at prospectus-eq_fi@jpmchase.com and postsalemanualrequests@broadridge.com, and Citigroup, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, or by telephone at 1-800-831-9146.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Ascentage Pharma

Ascentage Pharma is a global, integrated biopharmaceutical company engaged in discovering, developing and commercializing therapies to address global unmet medical needs primarily in hematological malignancies. Ascentage Pharma has been listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited with the stock code 6855.HK since October 2019.

Contacts

Investor Relations

Hogan Wan, Head of IR and Strategy
Ascentage Pharma
Hogan.Wan@ascentage.com
+86 512 85557777

Stephanie Carrington
ICR Healthcare
Stephanie.Carrington@icrhealthcare.com
(646) 277-1282

Media Relations

Sean Leous
ICR Healthcare
Sean.Leous@icrhealthcare.com
(646) 866-4012


Biotechnologie ist eine der bedeutendsten Zukunftstechnologien unserer Zeit. Zahlreiche Biotechnologie- und Pharmakonzerne haben sich unter anderem dem Kampf gegen Tumorerkrankungen verschrieben. Der weltweite Markt für Krebsmedikamente verzeichnet ein stetiges Wachstum. Für das Jahr 2025 wird ein Umsatz von etwa 190,3 Milliarden Euro prognostiziert, mit einer erwarteten jährlichen Wachstumsrate von 6,42% bis 2029, was zu einem geschätzten Marktvolumen von 244,1 Milliarden Euro führen würde.

Wir haben 3 aussichtsreiche Biotechnologieaktien mit Schwerpunkt Erforschung und Entwicklung von Wirkstoffen gegen Tumorerkrankungen ausfindig gemacht, die in den kommenden Monaten und Jahren erhebliches Aufwärtspotenzial versprechen und Vervielfachungspotenzial besitzen.

Fordern Sie jetzt unseren neuen kostenlosen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 3 Biotech-Aktien durchstarten und zu Ihrem Börsenerfolg in 2025 beitragen könnten!
