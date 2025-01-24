Anzeige
PR Newswire
24.01.2025 11:06 Uhr
BOULARD CALVADOS A new stunning design FOR 200 YEARS OF EXCELLENCE

Finanznachrichten News

PARIS, Jan. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- At the dawn of its 200th anniversary, Calvados Boulard breaks with convention and unveils its new packaging - a bold reinterpretation of its heritage and a tribute to its history heralding a daring future. The world's finest Calvados, acquires a new stunning look, combining authenticity and modernity.

To view the Multimedia News Release, please click:
https://www.multivu.com/boulard_calvados/9313251-en-new-stunning-design-200-years-excellence

A design matching a unique character

The new packaging style reinvents the codes of elegance and tradition with powerful visual impact. Each detail has been carefully revisited such as the prominence of the gold and the white branded square, the emblem of Boulard since the 70s. The matt black neck is reminiscent of the ancient iconic frosted Boulard bottles and creates a striking contrast with the gold liquid. Further streamlining the bottle's allure, the packaging enhances each expression with a refined palette of colors, reflecting its unique character.

"We are proud to introduce this captivating new packaging, to mark the brand's 200th anniversary. This thoughtful redesign is a testament to our commitment to see Boulard Calvados thrive for another 200 years." said Serge Der Sahaguian, CEO of Spirit France Diffusion.

About Boulard Calvados

Boulard Calvados is not just a spirit; but a tale of craftsmanship and creativity since 1825. From the heart of Normandy, where the finest apples are harvested, pressed, and distilled in traditional pot stills Boulard Calvados emerges as an embodiment of French artistry. Pioneer of double distillation in the Pays d'Auge with a heritage dating back generations, Boulard Calvados is a symbol of excellence, celebrated for its unwavering dedication to quality. Sipped neat or savored in a cocktail, Boulard Calvados invites enthusiasts to experience the authenticity and allure of timeless craftsmanship.

PRESS CONTACT: contact@spirit-france.com

www.calvados-boulard.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2595390/Boulard_Calvados_Bar_60_Pc.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2595391/Boulard_Calvados_Logo.jpg

Gamme Boulard Bar 60 Pc

Boulard Calvados Logo

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/boulard-calvados-a-new-stunning-design-for-200-years-of-excellence-302359566.html

