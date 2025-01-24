Anzeige
Freitag, 24.01.2025
Hinter dem nuklearen Ansturm im Silicon Valley: Eine strategische Chance entsteht
WKN: A2PZ3W | ISIN: GB00BKM0ZJ18 | Ticker-Symbol: 48W
München
24.01.25
08:00 Uhr
0,322 Euro
+0,019
+6,27 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
PR Newswire
24.01.2025 11:42 Uhr
74 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Pensana Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

Finanznachrichten News

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, January 24

Notification of transaction by Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities ("PDMR")

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name

Paul Atherley

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Chairman

b)

Initial notification/Amendment

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Pensana Plc

b)

LEI

213800H4QP6T9499RU64

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Ordinary Shares of £0.001 each

Identification code

GB00BKM0ZJ18

b)

Nature of the transaction

Purchase of shares

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price: £0.2895

Volume: 15,000

Price: £0.2938

Volume: 10,000

Price: £0.290168

Volume: 25,000

Price: £0.29

Volume: 50,000

Price: £0.282

Volume: 50,000

Price: £0.280692

Volume: 25,000

Price: £ 0.279145

Volume: 100,000

d)

Aggregated information

Aggregated volume: 275,000

Price: £78,066.50

e)

Date of the transaction

23 January 2025

f)

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange


