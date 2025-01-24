CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Sentiment in world markets remains mixed and mostly tethered to the policy initiatives of the new administration in the U.S. Markets digested President Trump's address to the World Economic Forum as well his comments on trade tariffs and interest rates. Markets also reacted to the updates to corporate earnings as well as the interest rate hike by Bank of Japan.Wall Street Futures are in negative territory. European benchmarks are trading on a mostly positive note. Mostly positive sentiment prevailed in the Asian markets.The Dollar Index declined further. Bond yields are trading mixed. Crude oil prices rebounded after successive days of losses. Gold gained amidst the dollar's weakness. Cryptocurrencies rebounded emphatically amidst an executive order on crypto in the U.S.Here is a snapshot of the major world markets at this hour.Stock Indexes:DJIA (US30) at 44,508.00, down 0.13% S&P 500 (US500) at 6,109.80, down 0.15% Germany's DAX at 21,468.96, up 0.24% U.K.'s FTSE 100 at 8,535.34, down 0.35% France's CAC 40 at 7,967.01, up 0.94% Euro Stoxx 50 at 5,246.65, up 0.56% Japan's Nikkei 225 at 39,962.50, down 0.10% Australia's S&P ASX 200 at 8,408.90, up 0.36% China's Shanghai Composite at 3,252.63, up 0.70% Hong Kong's Hang Seng at 20,066.19, up 0.00%Currencies:EUR/USD at 1.0488, up 0.70% GBP/USD at 1.2419, up 0.52% USD/JPY at 156.01, down 0.03% AUD/USD at 0.6318, up 0.53% USD/CAD at 1.4332, down 0.35% Dollar Index at 107.55, down 0.46%Ten-Year Govt Bond Yields:U.S. at 4.635%, down 0.04% Germany at 2.5400%, up 1.07% France at 3.312%, up 0.55% U.K. at 4.7065%, up 1.50% Japan at 1.220%, down 0.81%Commodities:Brent Oil Futures (Mar) at $78.67, up 0.49%. Crude Oil WTI Futures (Mar) at $75.03, up 0.55%. Gold Futures (Feb) at $2,782.56, up 0.64%.Cryptocurrencies:Bitcoin at $105,473.87, up 3.49% Ethereum at $3,408.25, up 6.52% XRP at $3.19, up 3.53% Solana at $265.92, up 8.84% BNB at $690.11, up 0.90%Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX