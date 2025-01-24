Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 24.01.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 683 internationalen Medien
Hinter dem nuklearen Ansturm im Silicon Valley: Eine strategische Chance entsteht
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
24.01.2025 17:30 Uhr
100 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Miton UK Microcap Trust Plc - Redemption of Ordinary Shares - Interim Distribution

Finanznachrichten News

Miton UK Microcap Trust Plc - Redemption of Ordinary Shares - Interim Distribution

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, January 24

Miton UK MicroCap Trust plc

LEI: 21380048Q8UABVMAG916

MITON UK MICROCAP TRUST PLC (the "Company")

REDEMPTION OF ORDINARY SHARES - INTERIM DISTRIBUTION

The Company has a redemption facility through which shareholders are entitled to request the redemption of all or part of their holding of ordinary shares of 0.1 pence each ("Ordinary Shares") on an annual basis (the "Redemption Facility"). The operation of the Redemption Facility is entirely at the discretion of the Board of Directors of the Company (the "Board"). The deadline for the submission of redemption requests for the 5 November 2024 Redemption Point was 1 October 2024 (the "November 2024 Redemption").

The Board resolved to effect the Redemption using the Redemption Pool method set out in the Company's Articles, pursuant to which the Company divided its assets and liabilities into two pools, the Redemption Pool and the Continuing Pool.

The realisation of the Redemption Pool has progressed well and is nearly complete, with only two small positions remaining, which are currently suspended and which may take time to realise, with no certainty on the amounts to be realised. As such, the Directors have resolved to make an interim distribution in respect of the Ordinary Shares redeemed in the November 2024 Redemption (the "Interim Distribution"). The Interim Distribution per redeemed Ordinary Share equals the aggregate cash received to date by the Company upon the realisation of the Redemption Pool, after deducting the costs of the November 2024 Redemption, and a pro-rata share of the costs and expenses, to date, of the Company not attributable to a particular pool, divided by the number of Redemption Shares.

On that basis, the Board confirms that the Interim Distribution for the 5 November 2024 Redemption Point is 48.43 pence per redeemed Ordinary Share including dividends and bank interest received. Payments will be despatched to the former shareholders of the Company whose shares were redeemed in the November 2024 Redemption on or around 4 February 2025.

The Company will provide a further update regarding the final distribution in due course.

Defined terms in the announcement have the same meaning as set out in the Articles of Association, a copy of which may be obtained from the Company Secretary.

Enquiries:

Miton UK MicroCap Trust plc

Gervais Williams, Martin Turner, Claire Long

Tel: 020 3714 1500

Peel Hunt LLP (Broker)

Liz Yong, Huw Jeremy

Tel: 020 7418 8900


© 2025 PR Newswire
Gewinner im Megamarkt
Biotechnologie ist eine der bedeutendsten Zukunftstechnologien unserer Zeit. Zahlreiche Biotechnologie- und Pharmakonzerne haben sich unter anderem dem Kampf gegen Tumorerkrankungen verschrieben. Der weltweite Markt für Krebsmedikamente verzeichnet ein stetiges Wachstum. Für das Jahr 2025 wird ein Umsatz von etwa 190,3 Milliarden Euro prognostiziert, mit einer erwarteten jährlichen Wachstumsrate von 6,42% bis 2029, was zu einem geschätzten Marktvolumen von 244,1 Milliarden Euro führen würde.

Wir haben 3 aussichtsreiche Biotechnologieaktien mit Schwerpunkt Erforschung und Entwicklung von Wirkstoffen gegen Tumorerkrankungen ausfindig gemacht, die in den kommenden Monaten und Jahren erhebliches Aufwärtspotenzial versprechen und Vervielfachungspotenzial besitzen.

Fordern Sie jetzt unseren neuen kostenlosen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 3 Biotech-Aktien durchstarten und zu Ihrem Börsenerfolg in 2025 beitragen könnten!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.