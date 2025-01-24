First Resource Bancorp, Inc. Announces Annual Earnings; Loans Grew 13% And Deposits Grew 11% Over The Prior Year

EXTON, Pa., Jan. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- First Resource Bancorp, Inc. (OTCQX: FRSB), the holding company for First Resource Bank, announced financial results for the three months and year ended December 31, 2024.

Lauren C. Ranalli, President and CEO, stated, "Despite the challenges faced by the banking industry in 2024, I am happy to report that First Resource Bancorp's core banking business had an outstanding year. Our net interest margin consistently improved, positioning us for a successful 2025. Although we encountered a single borrower with financial difficulty in the fourth quarter, we proactively reserved for potential losses. While this isolated incident did impact our annual results, we do not see any systemic credit issues in the portfolio. Without this one specific loan reserve, we were on track to surpass our annual budgeted goals for net income and return on equity."

Highlights for the year ended December 31, 2024, included:

Total loans grew 13%

Total deposits grew 11%

Total assets grew 10%

Total interest income grew 24%

Net interest income grew 9%

Book value per share grew 12% to $16.73

Gain on sale of SBA loans and swap loan referral fee income collectively totaled $334 thousand, more than quadruple the prior year

Issued $2.5 million in subordinated debt

Implemented a 5% stock repurchase program

Named a "Best Places to Work" company by the Philadelphia Business Journal

Named Best Commercial Bank and Best Community Bank by the readers of the Main Line Times

Named Best Bank in Chester County by the readers of The Daily Local News

Recognized as one of the top 100 performing banks in 2023 with under $2 billion in assets in the US by American Banker

Ranalli added, "Loans consistently outperformed our projections throughout the year, driven by disciplined pricing strategies that created a tailwind for the Bank's results. This sustained balance sheet growth, paired with a stable and rising net interest margin, led to a 9% rise year-over-year in net interest income, despite the challenges posed by higher deposit costs. By focusing on the core fundamentals of banking -originating loans and building deposits-we have laid a solid foundation for strong future performance."

Net income for the quarter ended December 31, 2024, was $1.0 million, or $0.33 per common share. This compares to $1.6 million, or $0.53 per common share, in the previous quarter, and down from $1.6 million, or $0.53 per common share, in the same quarter last year. The annualized return on average assets was 0.63% for the fourth quarter of 2024, down from 1.14% in the fourth quarter of 2023. Similarly, the annualized return on average equity was 7.98% for the fourth quarter of 2024 compared to 14.43% during the same period last year.

Net income for the year ended December 31, 2024 was $5.3 million, or $1.73 per common share, representing a 10% decrease from $5.9 million, or $1.92 per common share, in the prior year. For the year ended December 31, 2024, return on average assets was 0.87%, compared to 1.09% in 2023, while the return on average equity for 2024 was 10.91% compared to 13.77% in the prior year.

Total interest income rose by $157 thousand, or 2%, increasing from $9.5 million in the third quarter of 2024 to $9.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2024. This growth was largely fueled by a 3% increase in loans during the fourth quarter.

Total interest income rose by $1.5 million, marking an 18% increase from $8.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2023 to $9.7 million in the corresponding period of 2024. This growth was driven by a 13% year-over-year expansion in loans, complemented by an increased rate environment that boosted returns on interest-earning assets.

Total interest income grew $7.1 million, or 24%, from $29.5 million for the year ended December 31, 2023, to $36.5 million for the corresponding period in 2024. The increase was directly related to the expansion of loans and an increased rate environment as previously noted.

Total interest expense fell by 1% in the fourth quarter of 2024 compared to the third quarter. This decline was primarily driven by a 63% reduction in interest expense on FHLB borrowings, resulting from a decrease in the average balance of overnight advances during the fourth quarter of 2024 compared to the third quarter. Additionally, the cost of money market accounts fell 14 basis points and the cost of time deposits decreased 13 basis points from the previous quarter. However, these decreases were partially offset by an increased volume of interest-bearing deposits and an 11% rise in interest expense on subordinated debt.

Total interest expense increased by 23%, climbing from $3.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2023 to $4.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2024. This increase was primarily driven by a 37 basis point increase in the cost of time deposits, coupled with a greater volume of interest-bearing deposits year-over-year. Interest expense on subordinated debt increased by 45%, while interest expense on FHLB borrowings decreased by 8% when compared to the fourth quarter of 2023.

Total interest expense increased by 50%, growing from $10.9 million for the year ended December 31, 2023, to $16.4 million for the same period in 2024. This sharp increase was primarily driven by a 58 basis point rise in the cost of money market deposits and a 121 basis point increase in the cost of time deposits, along with higher volumes in both categories compared to the same period last year. Additionally, interest expense on FHLB borrowings increased 27%, while interest expense on subordinated debt increased by 19%.

In the fourth quarter of 2024, net interest income grew by $220 thousand, or 4%, compared to the previous quarter. The net interest margin increased to 3.50% for the fourth quarter of 2024, up from 3.43% for the third quarter of 2024. While the overall yield on interest-earning assets declined by 2 basis points during the fourth quarter, primarily driven by a 2 basis point decline in loan yields to 6.42% for the quarter, the cost of interest-bearing deposits dropped by 12 basis points to 3.49%. This reduction was driven by decreased costs for money market and time deposit accounts, partially offset by higher volumes in these categories. Consequently, the total cost of deposits decreased by 6 basis points, falling from 2.95% in the third quarter of 2024 to 2.89% in the fourth quarter of 2024.

Net interest income for the year ended December 31, 2024 totaled $20.2 million, reflecting a 9% improvement compared to $18.5 million for the year ended December 31, 2023. This growth was driven by a $7.2 million, or 25%, increase in loan interest income, offset by a $5.3 million, or 52%, increase in deposit interest expense. The net interest margin declined by 11 basis points, from 3.54% in 2023, to 3.43% in 2024. The overall yield on interest-earning assets rose 59 basis points during 2024, primarily due to a 58 basis point increase in loan yields and increased loan volume. However, higher volumes and costs for money market accounts and time deposit accounts drove an 87 basis point increase in the cost of interest bearing deposits, which rose to 3.53% during 2024. The total cost of deposits climbed 77 basis points from 2.11% during 2023 to 2.88% during 2024. Additionally, the cost of FHLB borrowings increased 57 basis points to 3.66% during 2024 from 3.09% during 2023, while the total cost of interest-bearing liabilities increased 84 basis points, rising from 2.73% during 2023 to 3.57% in 2024.

The provision for credit losses in the fourth quarter of 2024 was $1.1 million, a significant increase from $13 thousand in the third quarter. This increase was primarily due to a $1.0 million specific reserve established during the fourth quarter for a non-accrual commercial loan relationship. Year over year, the provision for credit losses rose $1.4 million from a credit of $263 thousand in the fourth quarter of 2023 to $1.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2024.

"The loan relationship requiring the $1.0 million specific reserve was originated in 2020. While it had shown weakness in 2022, it regained stability in 2023 and remained so for most of 2024 before encountering more significant challenges in the fourth quarter of this year. By booking this significant specific reserve in 2024, we expect that continued collection efforts in 2025 will have minimal impact on our results going forward," commented Ranalli.

The provision for credit losses increased from a credit of $105 thousand for the year ended December 31, 2023 to an expense of $1.5 million for the year ended December 31, 2024. The negative provision for 2023 was attributable in part to specific reserves totaling $304 thousand, established at the end of 2022, which were no longer required as those credits stabilized during the year, along with net recoveries of $80 thousand. The provision for 2024 was mainly due to a $1.0 million specific reserve and net charge-offs of $197 thousand.

As of December 31, 2024, the allowance for credit losses to total loans stood at 0.93%, up from the 0.81% recorded on December 31, 2023. Non-performing assets consisted of non-performing loans totaling $1.3 million. As of both September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, there were no non-performing assets. Non-performing assets to total assets stood at 0.19% at December 31, 2024, compared to 0.00% as of both September 30, 2024, and December 31, 2023.

Non-interest income in the fourth quarter of 2024 totaled $289 thousand, slightly up from $286 thousand in the previous quarter and $208 thousand in the fourth quarter of the prior year. Notably, swap referral fee income contributed $31 thousand in the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to no swap referral fee income in both the third quarter of 2024 and the fourth quarter of 2023. However, gains on the sale of SBA loans were immaterial in the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to $59 thousand in the third quarter of 2024 and none in the fourth quarter of 2023.

Non-interest income for the year ended December 31, 2024, reached $1.3 million, a substantial increase from $919 thousand for the prior year. Swap referral fee income also saw a notable rise, reaching $276 thousand for the year ended December 31, 2024, compared to $76 thousand in the prior year. Additionally, gains on the sale of SBA loans amounted to $59 thousand for the year ended December 31, 2024, whereas there were no gains recorded in the prior year.

Non-interest expenses decreased $86 thousand, or 3%, in the fourth quarter of 2024 compared to the prior quarter. This decrease was driven by lower salaries and employee benefits, occupancy & equipment, and professional fee expenses. However, these decreases were partially offset by increases in advertising, data processing, and other costs.

"We have always maintained a prudent focus on managing overhead expenses. In April of 2024 we relocated to a new corporate office, incurring approximately 8 months of "double rent" due to the timing of the move and the expiration of our prior lease. The previous office lease obligation concluded at the end of November and will not impact our expenses in 2025. Our new corporate office is designed to foster an employee-friendly, open, and collaborative environment that supports our staff while providing ample space for growth as the bank continues to expand," commented Ranalli.

Non-interest expenses increased $194 thousand, or 6%, in the fourth quarter of 2024 compared to the same period in 2023. This rise was driven by increases in salaries & employee benefits, occupancy & equipment, data processing, and other costs, though it was partially offset by decreases in professional fees and advertising costs when comparing the fourth quarter of 2024 to the fourth quarter of 2023. The ratio of non-interest expenses to average assets improved to 2.07% in the fourth quarter of 2024, down from 2.17% in the previous quarter and 2.15% in the fourth quarter of the prior year.

Non-interest expenses for the year ended December 31, 2024, totaled $13.3 million compared to $12.1 million for the prior year. The increase of $1.2 million, or 10%, was mostly attributed to higher salaries and employee benefits associated with an expanded workforce, along with increased occupancy costs, data processing, and other expenses.

Deposits for the fourth quarter experienced a net increase of $5.1 million, or 1%, rising from $547.1 million on September 30, 2024, to $552.2 million on December 31, 2024. During the fourth quarter, non-interest-bearing deposits declined by $7.1 million, or 8%, from $93.7 million on September 30, 2024, to $86.6 million on December 31, 2024. Interest-bearing checking balances fell by $4.6 million, or 10%, from $44.7 million on September 30, 2024, to $40.1 million on December 31, 2024. Money market deposits increased $3.7 million, or 2%, from $236.1 million on September 30, 2024, to $239.8 million on December 31, 2024. Additionally, certificates of deposit increased $13.1 million, or 8%, from $172.6 million on September 30, 2024, to $185.7 million on December 31, 2024.

Between December 31, 2023 and December 31, 2024, total deposits grew 11%, driven by increases in interest-bearing checking accounts, money markets, and time deposits, which were partially offset by a decline in non-interest-bearing checking. As of December 31, 2024, approximately 81% of total deposits were insured or otherwise collateralized, down from 82% in the prior quarter.

The loan portfolio expanded by $15.2 million, representing a 3% increase, from $583.2 million on September 30, 2024, to $598.5 million on December 31, 2024. Robust growth in commercial business, commercial real estate, and construction loans was partially offset by a decrease in consumer loans when comparing loan balances over the same period. Total loans grew 13% in 2024, fueled by significant growth in commercial real estate and commercial business loans, partially offset by declines in construction and consumer loans.

The following table illustrates the composition of the loan portfolio:



Dec. 31,

2024 Dec. 31,

2023





Commercial real estate $ 480,933,654 $ 413,221,898 Commercial construction 39,760,197 48,838,199 Commercial business 59,862,802 50,224,869 Consumer 17,907,914 19,099,155





Total loans $ 598,464,567 $ 531,384,121

Investment securities totaled $26.6 million on December 31, 2024, compared to $16.8 million on September 30, 2024. As of December 31, 2024, the held-to-maturity investment portfolio had a book value of $8.6 million and a fair market value of $7.5 million, resulting in an unrealized loss of $1.1 million, compared to an unrealized loss of $887 thousand as of September 30, 2024. This unrealized loss, net of tax, amounts to $880 thousand, representing approximately 1.7% of total equity as of December 31, 2024. The remainder of the investment portfolio was classified as available for sale, with a book value of $19.3 million and a fair value of $18.0 million, resulting in an unrealized loss of $1.2 million, compared to $1.0 million as of September 30, 2024. This unrealized loss, net of tax, totals $965 thousand and is reflected in accumulated other comprehensive loss on the balance sheet.

On August 12, 2024, the Company announced a stock repurchase program authorizing the repurchase of up to 155,922 shares of its common stock. During the quarter ended December 31, 2024, the Company repurchased 831 shares at a total cost of $12 thousand at an average price of $14.49 per share. During the year ended December 31, 2024, the Company repurchased 96,915 shares at a total cost of $1.3 million and an average price of $13.79 per share. As of December 31, 2024, there were 59,007 shares remaining available for repurchase under the program.

Total stockholders' equity increased by $863 thousand, or 2%, rising from $49.4 million on September 30, 2024, to $50.3 million on December 31, 2024, largely driven by net income. During the quarter ended December 31, 2024, book value per share increased by 28 cents, or 2%, reaching $16.73. Book value has grown by 12% in 2024. Total stockholders' equity increased $4.2 million, or 9%, from $46.1 million at December 31, 2023 to $50.3 million at December 31, 2024, primarily due to net income generated, partially offset by an increase in treasury stock.

Selected Financial Data:

Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited)



December 31,

2024 December 31,

2023





Cash and due from banks $ 17,837,920 $ 23,820,615 Time deposits at other banks 100,000 100,000 Investments 26,611,867 25,840,840 Loans 598,464,567 531,384,121 Allowance for credit losses (5,574,679) (4,311,306) Premises & equipment 7,551,410 7,639,939 Other assets 18,593,449 18,142,682





Total assets $ 663,584,534 $ 602,616,891





Noninterest-bearing deposits $ 86,581,276 $ 95,384,366 Interest-bearing checking 40,119,102 39,760,054 Money market 239,828,130 231,407,653 Time deposits 185,697,340 132,738,973 Total deposits 552,225,848 499,291,046 Short term borrowings 40,000,000 35,000,000 Long term borrowings 6,250,000 9,530,000 Subordinated debt 8,473,216 5,978,134 Other liabilities 6,341,010 6,682,220





Total liabilities 613,290,074 556,481,400





Common stock 3,100,773 3,093,414 Surplus 19,852,352 19,767,634 Treasury stock (1,316,876) - Accumulated other comprehensive loss (964,821) (1,038,486) Retained earnings 29,623,032 24,312,929





Total stockholders' equity 50,294,460 46,135,491





Total liabilities & stockholders' equity $ 663,584,534 $ 602,616,891

Performance Statistics

(unaudited)



Qtr Ended Dec. 31, 2024 Qtr Ended Sep. 30, 2024 Qtr Ended Jun. 30, 2024 Qtr Ended Mar. 31, 2024 Qtr Ended Dec. 31, 2023











Net interest margin 3.50 % 3.43 % 3.43 % 3.35 % 3.39 %











Nonperforming loans/ total loans 0.21 % 0.00 % 0.00 % 0.00 % 0.00 %











Nonperforming assets/ total assets 0.19 % 0.00 % 0.00 % 0.00 % 0.00 %











Allowance for credit losses/ total loans 0.93 % 0.76 % 0.77 % 0.80 % 0.81 %











Average loans/average assets 93.2 % 92.9 % 92.7 % 92.4 % 91.1 %











Non-interest expenses * / average assets 2.07 % 2.17 % 2.21 % 2.28 % 2.15 %











Efficiency ratio 58.3 % 62.3 % 63.3 % 65.5 % 63.1 %











Earnings per share - basic and diluted $0.33 $0.53 $0.44 $0.43 $0.53











Book value per share $16.73 $16.45 $15.78 $15.34 $14.91











Total shares outstanding 3,006,039 3,004,689 3,098,431 3,096,138 3,093,414











Weighted average shares

outstanding 3,005,408 3,055,157 3,097,433 3,094,951 3,092,277



* Annualized



Year Ended

Dec. 31,

2024 Year Ended

Dec. 31,

2023





Net interest margin 3.43 % 3.54 %





Return on average assets 0.87 % 1.09 %





Return on average equity 10.91 % 13.77 %





Earnings per share-basic and diluted $1.73 $1.92

Consolidated Income Statements (unaudited)



Qtr. Ended

Dec. 31,

2024 Qtr. Ended

Sep. 30,

2024 Qtr. Ended

Jun. 30,

2024 Qtr. Ended

Mar. 31,

2024 Qtr. Ended

Dec. 31,

2023











INTEREST INCOME









Loans, including fees $9,512,689 $9,346,895 $8,859,695 $8,228,102 $7,941,483 Securities 115,291 123,678 122,082 120,713 133,125 Other 24,256 25,135 34,964 31,735 105,679 Total interest income 9,652,236 9,495,708 9,016,741 8,380,550 8,180,287











INTEREST EXPENSE









Deposits 4,057,530 3,979,691 3,767,011 3,519,176 3,277,096 Borrowings 90,767 245,596 173,198 105,860 98,901 Subordinated debt 134,681 120,829 93,124 93,124 93,124 Total interest expense 4,282,978 4,346,116 4,033,333 3,718,160 3,469,121











Net interest income 5,369,258 5,149,592 4,983,408 4,662,390 4,711,166











Provision for credit losses 1,127,547 13,317 246,273 63,651 (263,073)











Net interest income after provision for credit losses 4,241,711 5,136,275 4,737,135 4,598,739 4,974,239











NON-INTEREST INCOME









Service charges and other fees 114,958 94,812 104,748 100,164 94,656 BOLI income 66,248 65,800 59,613 51,356 50,730 Gain on sale of SBA loans (367) 59,296 - - - Swap referral fee income 31,030 - 62,460 182,060 - Other 77,225 65,944 64,085 62,548 62,701 Total non-interest income 289,094 285,852 290,906 396,128 208,087











NON-INTEREST EXPENSE









Salaries & benefits 1,948,007 1,999,957 1,944,755 2,045,083 1,873,831 Occupancy & equipment 336,629 368,339 362,850 289,202 289,361 Professional fees 109,819 128,748 130,767 137,482 123,336 Advertising 77,809 76,383 81,510 81,745 83,506 Data processing 201,671 189,429 180,257 176,685 167,921 Other 625,603 622,590 636,589 584,926 567,428 Total non-interest expense 3,299,538 3,385,446 3,336,728 3,315,123 3,105,383











Income before federal income

tax expense 1,231,267 2,036,681 1,691,313 1,679,744 2,076,943











Federal income tax expense 223,486 413,607 342,880 348,807 429,920











Net income $1,007,781 $1,623,074 $1,348,433 $1,330,937 $1,647,023

Consolidated Income Statements (unaudited)



Year

Ended

December 31,

2024 Year

Ended

December 31,

2023





INTEREST INCOME



Loans, including fees $ 35,947,381 $ 28,720,976 Securities 481,764 510,490 Other 116,090 234,281 Total interest income 36,545,235 29,465,747





INTEREST EXPENSE



Deposits 15,323,408 10,060,055 Borrowings 615,421 484,938 Subordinated debt 441,758 372,495 Total interest expense 16,380,587 10,917,488





Net interest income 20,164,648 18,548,259





Provision for credit losses 1,450,788 (105,430)





Net interest income after provision for credit losses 18,713,860 18,653,689





NON-INTEREST INCOME



Service charges and other fees 414,682 411,961 BOLI income 243,017 197,939 Gain on sale of SBA loans 58,929 - Swap referral fee income 275,550 75,649 Other 269,802 232,981 Total non-interest income 1,261,980 918,530





NON-INTEREST EXPENSE



Salaries & benefits 7,937,802 7,446,666 Occupancy & equipment 1,357,020 1,089,411 Professional fees 506,816 477,344 Advertising 317,447 274,972 Data processing 748,042 647,812 Other 2,469,708 2,190,454 Total non-interest expense 13,336,835 12,126,659





Income before federal income tax

expense 6,639,005 7,445,560





Federal income tax expense 1,328,780 1,519,565





Net income $ 5,310,225 $ 5,925,995

About First Resource Bancorp, Inc.

First Resource Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company of First Resource Bank. First Resource Bank is a locally owned and operated Pennsylvania state-chartered bank with three full-service branches, serving the banking needs of businesses, professionals and individuals in the Delaware Valley. The Bank offers a full range of deposit and credit services with a high level of personalized service. First Resource Bank also offers a broad range of traditional financial services and products, competitively priced and delivered in a responsive manner to small businesses, professionals and residents in the local market. For additional information visit our website at www.firstresourcebank.com. Member FDIC.

