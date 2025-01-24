Anzeige
Freitag, 24.01.2025
Hinter dem nuklearen Ansturm im Silicon Valley: Eine strategische Chance entsteht
24.01.2025 18:36 Uhr
The Biotech Growth Trust PLC - Transaction in Own Shares

The Biotech Growth Trust PLC - Transaction in Own Shares

LONDON, United Kingdom, January 24

For immediate release

24 January 2025

THE BIOTECH GROWTH TRUST PLC

(the "Company")

MARKET PURCHASE OF COMPANY'S OWN SHARES

Notification is given, pursuant to the authority granted at the Annual General Meeting of the Company held on 18 July 2024 to make market purchases of the Company's own shares up to an aggregate maximum of 4,929,790 that a market total of 200,000 Ordinary shares of 25p each in the capital of the Company were purchased today for cancellation by the Company at a price of 854.12 pence per share.

Following this transaction, the Company hereby notifies the market that the total number of Ordinary shares that the Company has in issue, less the total number of Ordinary shares bought back for cancellation by the Company following such purchase, and therefore, the total number of voting rights in the Company is 29,531,377. The Company does not currently hold any Ordinary shares in treasury.

The figure of 29,531,377 may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculation by which they may determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

For and on behalf of

Frostrow Capital LLP

Company Secretary

For further information, please contact:

Katherine Manson

Frostrow Capital LLP

Tel: 020 3709 8734


