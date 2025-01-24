DJ Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

Funding Circle Plc (FCH) Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 24-Jan-2025 / 17:03 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 24 January 2025 Funding Circle Holdings plc Transaction in own shares The Company has today purchased for cancellation the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange from Investec Bank plc ("Investec") as part of its buy-back announced on 16 October 2024: Date of purchase: 24 January 2025 Number of ordinary shares purchased: 276,254 Highest price paid per share: 128.00p Lowest price paid per share: 125.00p Volume weighted average price paid per share: 125.8968p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased Ordinary Shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 324,910,752 Ordinary Shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (324,910,752) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information:

Venue Volume-weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregated volume LSE 125.8968p 276,254

Individual information:

Number of ordinary shares Transaction price (GBp Time of transaction (UK Transaction reference Trading purchased share) Time) number venue 750 127.00 08:03:47 00319785166TRLO1 XLON 825 126.00 08:39:54 00319794230TRLO1 XLON 9318 126.00 08:39:54 00319794228TRLO1 XLON 3600 126.00 08:39:54 00319794229TRLO1 XLON 7198 126.00 08:39:55 00319794231TRLO1 XLON 2120 126.00 08:40:02 00319794273TRLO1 XLON 9619 126.00 08:40:02 00319794274TRLO1 XLON 9318 126.00 08:40:02 00319794276TRLO1 XLON 500 126.00 08:40:02 00319794277TRLO1 XLON 781 126.50 08:54:14 00319797936TRLO1 XLON 415 126.00 09:38:46 00319809581TRLO1 XLON 1000 126.00 09:38:46 00319809576TRLO1 XLON 6339 126.00 09:38:46 00319809577TRLO1 XLON 796 126.00 09:38:46 00319809578TRLO1 XLON 683 126.00 09:38:46 00319809579TRLO1 XLON 970 126.00 09:40:58 00319810923TRLO1 XLON 211 126.00 09:41:34 00319811071TRLO1 XLON 737 126.00 09:41:34 00319811069TRLO1 XLON 976 126.00 09:43:59 00319811752TRLO1 XLON 64 126.00 10:22:14 00319815704TRLO1 XLON 796 126.00 10:58:55 00319817121TRLO1 XLON 796 126.00 10:58:55 00319817122TRLO1 XLON 796 126.00 10:58:55 00319817123TRLO1 XLON 7541 126.00 10:58:55 00319817117TRLO1 XLON 9318 126.00 10:58:55 00319817118TRLO1 XLON 9318 126.00 10:58:55 00319817119TRLO1 XLON 3234 126.00 10:58:55 00319817120TRLO1 XLON 817 126.00 11:16:25 00319817573TRLO1 XLON 6084 126.00 11:16:25 00319817572TRLO1 XLON 1051 126.00 11:28:53 00319817941TRLO1 XLON 8267 126.00 11:28:53 00319817942TRLO1 XLON 1051 126.00 11:28:53 00319817943TRLO1 XLON 782 126.00 11:28:53 00319817944TRLO1 XLON 623 126.00 11:28:53 00319817945TRLO1 XLON 463 126.00 11:28:53 00319817946TRLO1 XLON 3010 125.50 11:38:23 00319818184TRLO1 XLON 1100 125.50 11:38:23 00319818185TRLO1 XLON 1100 125.50 11:38:23 00319818186TRLO1 XLON 1100 125.50 11:38:23 00319818187TRLO1 XLON 766 125.50 11:38:23 00319818191TRLO1 XLON 741 125.50 11:38:23 00319818188TRLO1 XLON 1935 125.50 11:38:23 00319818189TRLO1 XLON 741 125.50 11:38:23 00319818190TRLO1 XLON 675 126.00 12:37:37 00319820107TRLO1 XLON 797 126.00 12:47:57 00319820632TRLO1 XLON 798 126.00 12:56:03 00319820866TRLO1 XLON 800 126.00 13:00:06 00319821137TRLO1 XLON 553 126.50 13:00:08 00319821138TRLO1 XLON 797 126.50 13:07:36 00319821500TRLO1 XLON 766 126.50 13:07:41 00319821503TRLO1 XLON 183 128.00 13:29:24 00319822415TRLO1 XLON 485 128.00 13:29:24 00319822416TRLO1 XLON 2307 127.50 13:31:23 00319822473TRLO1 XLON 785 127.00 13:47:27 00319823018TRLO1 XLON 784 127.00 13:47:27 00319823019TRLO1 XLON 784 127.00 13:47:27 00319823020TRLO1 XLON 1568 126.50 13:47:34 00319823024TRLO1 XLON 2313 126.50 14:01:36 00319823618TRLO1 XLON 772 126.00 14:03:24 00319823687TRLO1 XLON 8986 126.00 14:03:24 00319823686TRLO1 XLON 816 126.00 14:07:48 00319823930TRLO1 XLON 8986 126.00 14:07:48 00319823929TRLO1 XLON 975 126.00 14:07:49 00319823931TRLO1 XLON 4493 126.00 14:07:49 00319823932TRLO1 XLON 3518 126.00 14:07:49 00319823933TRLO1 XLON 975 126.00 14:07:49 00319823934TRLO1 XLON 8986 126.00 14:07:49 00319823935TRLO1 XLON 8986 126.00 14:07:51 00319823942TRLO1 XLON 3519 126.00 14:07:51 00319823943TRLO1 XLON 2779 126.00 14:07:51 00319823944TRLO1 XLON

