Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 24.01.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 683 internationalen Medien
Hinter dem nuklearen Ansturm im Silicon Valley: Eine strategische Chance entsteht
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
24.01.2025 20:48 Uhr
116 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Silver Gene to Present at DxPx Conference Europe 2025: Showcasing Genetic Solutions for Chronic Symptoms and Autoimmune Diseases

Finanznachrichten News

FRISCO, Texas, Jan. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Silver Gene, a pioneer in nutritional genetic technology and personalized health solutions, is proud to announce its participation in the upcoming DxPx Conference Europe, taking place in Düsseldorf, Germany January 26-27th.

Photo: Courtesy of Silver Gene 2025

The conference, renowned as a global gathering for leaders in diagnostics, precision medicine, and digital health, will serve as a platform for Silver Gene to share its innovative approach to addressing chronic symptoms rooted in genetic and autoimmune conditions.

Silver Gene's presentation will highlight the company's cutting-edge methodology, which combines advanced nutritional genetic technology with the expertise of a nationwide network of physicians. By analyzing multifactorial genes and identifying underlying genetic causes, Silver Gene provides comprehensive evaluations designed to eliminate toxins, restore health, and deliver lasting solutions for patients who have struggled to find answers elsewhere.

"At Silver Gene, our mission is to bring clarity and healing to patients who have been searching for solutions to chronic symptoms and elusive health issues," said Dennis Hooper, CEO at Silver Gene. "We are honored to join industry leaders at DxPx Europe to share our breakthroughs in personalized healthcare and explore collaborative opportunities that can further revolutionize patient outcomes."

DxPx Industry & Investor Partners Conference Europe is the premier forum for connecting companies in the life sciences and healthcare industries. Known for its focus on diagnostics and precision medicine, the event attracts investors, innovators, and key decision-makers from across the globe.

Silver Gene invites attendees to visit its booth, schedule one-on-one meetings and learn more about its transformative approach to addressing genetic and autoimmune health challenges. Attendees will also have the opportunity to engage with the team to discuss potential partnerships, collaborations, and investment opportunities.

For more information about Silver Gene and its participation at DxPx Conference Europe, please visit Silver Gene's website link or the official DxPx conference website.

About Silver Gene
At Silver Gene, we are dedicated to transforming lives by addressing chronic symptoms that stem from genetic problems and autoimmune diseases. Through the expertise of our nationwide network of physicians and cutting-edge genetic technology, we identify the root causes of elusive health issues. By analyzing a wide array of multifactorial genes, we pinpoint the problematic ones and create personalized, comprehensive health evaluations. Our goal is to eliminate toxins from the body, restore well-being, and provide lasting solutions for patients who have long struggled to find answers. At Silver Gene, we are committed to delivering clarity, healing, and a path to a healthier future.

Media Contact: Media@crosswindpr.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2605770/Silver_Gene_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/silver-gene-to-present-at-dxpx-conference-europe-2025-showcasing-genetic-solutions-for-chronic-symptoms-and-autoimmune-diseases-302359934.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Gewinner im Megamarkt
Biotechnologie ist eine der bedeutendsten Zukunftstechnologien unserer Zeit. Zahlreiche Biotechnologie- und Pharmakonzerne haben sich unter anderem dem Kampf gegen Tumorerkrankungen verschrieben. Der weltweite Markt für Krebsmedikamente verzeichnet ein stetiges Wachstum. Für das Jahr 2025 wird ein Umsatz von etwa 190,3 Milliarden Euro prognostiziert, mit einer erwarteten jährlichen Wachstumsrate von 6,42% bis 2029, was zu einem geschätzten Marktvolumen von 244,1 Milliarden Euro führen würde.

Wir haben 3 aussichtsreiche Biotechnologieaktien mit Schwerpunkt Erforschung und Entwicklung von Wirkstoffen gegen Tumorerkrankungen ausfindig gemacht, die in den kommenden Monaten und Jahren erhebliches Aufwärtspotenzial versprechen und Vervielfachungspotenzial besitzen.

Fordern Sie jetzt unseren neuen kostenlosen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 3 Biotech-Aktien durchstarten und zu Ihrem Börsenerfolg in 2025 beitragen könnten!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.