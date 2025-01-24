Oakworth Capital Inc. Reports Strong Profitability Growth in Fiscal Year 2024

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Jan. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Oakworth Capital Inc. (Oakworth) (OTCQX: OAKC) reported net income of $15.8 million in 2024 compared to $4.7 million in 2023. Net income was 38.5% higher than 2023 core net income of $11.4 million 1. Diluted earnings per share was $3.19 in 2024 compared to $0.96 in 2023 on a reported basis and $2.33 on a core basis. Pre-tax, pre-provision income was $23.6 million and 27% higher in 2024 vs. 2023. Strategic investments, primarily related to the opening of our Central Carolinas office, resulted in positive operating leverage with revenue increasing 18% year-over-year to $71 million in 2024. Expense growth was 14% in the same period.
Oakworth reported a 14% increase in wealth assets to $2.3 billion and a 12% increase in total bank assets to $1.8 billion, both year-over-year. Period-end loans grew 17% to $1.5 billion and average loans grew 21% in 2024 vs. 2023. Period-end deposits grew 12% to $1.6 billion and average deposits grew 20% in 2024 vs. 2023.
Oakworth's Chairman and CEO Scott Reed stated, "Our growth and profitable performance in 2024 set the stage for an exciting 2025. We look forward to expanding on our success by continuing to deliver exceptional levels of service and innovative solutions to new and existing clients across our markets."
Credit quality remains strong with net charge-offs of 0.03%, minimal non-performing loans ($325K) and $0 past due loans.
At December 31, 2024, Tier 1 Capital was 10.5%, the Total Capital Ratio was 11.6% and the Leverage Ratio was 9.5%.2
Additional Information:
12023 "core" results exclude $7.4 million, net of tax, for provisioning and interest related to a single credit and $672 thousand, net of tax, related to the Employee Retention Credit
2Certain risk-weighted assets related to unconditionally cancellable contracts were reclassified in the December 31, 2024 call report.
About Oakworth Capital Inc. and Oakworth Capital Bank
Oakworth Capital, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Oakworth Capital Bank (Oakworth) (OTCQX: OAKC). Oakworth was founded in 2008 and operates four offices in the Southeast, including its headquarters in Birmingham, Alabama. Oakworth provides commercial and private banking, wealth management and advisory services to clients across the United States.
Oakworth has been ranked among American Banker's "Best Banks to Work for" for the past eight years, holding the top spot for six of those and ranking #2 most recently. Additionally, Oakworth's 2024 average Net Promoter Score (NPS) was 94 with a commensurate client retention rate of 95%. As of December 31, 2024, Oakworth had $1.8 billion in total assets, $1.5 billion in gross loans, $1.6 billion in deposits and $2.3 billion in wealth and trust assets under management. For more information, visit www.oakworth.com.
OAKWORTH CAPITAL INC.
WEALTH AND TRUST (Unaudited)
(In millions)
As of
Change
Change
12/31/2024
9/30/2024
6/30/2024
3/31/2024
12/31/2023
12/31/2024 vs. 9/30/2024
12/31/2024 vs. 12/31/2023
Wealth assets (non-balance sheet)
$ 2,297
$ 2,308
$ 2,200
$ 2,156
$ 2,016
$ (11)
0 %
$ 281
14 %
CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF CONDITION (Unaudited)
(in thousands)
As of
Change
Change
12/31/2024
9/30/2024
6/30/2024
3/31/2024
12/31/2023
12/31/2024 vs. 9/30/2024
12/31/2024 vs. 12/31/2023
Assets
Cash and due from banks
$ 125,016
$ 117,265
$ 71,623
$ 126,215
$ 158,403
$ 7,751
7 %
$ (33,387)
-21 %
Federal funds sold
950
1,950
75
1,650
3,925
(1,000)
-51 %
(2,975)
-76 %
Securities available for sale
158,885
156,926
151,379
147,576
143,947
1,959
1 %
14,938
10 %
Loans, net of unearned income
1,455,238
1,411,569
1,357,150
1,280,129
1,244,133
43,669
3 %
211,105
17 %
Allowance for credit losses
(16,330)
(16,494)
(15,895)
(15,048)
(14,652)
164
-1 %
(1,678)
11 %
Loans, net
1,438,908
1,395,075
1,341,255
1,265,081
1,229,481
43,833
3 %
209,427
17 %
Fixed assets
4,420
4,647
4,820
4,998
4,681
(227)
-5 %
(261)
-6 %
Interest receivable
6,678
6,478
6,903
6,279
6,284
200
3 %
394
6 %
Other assets
54,084
54,396
56,200
47,856
48,506
(312)
-1 %
5,578
11 %
Total assets
$ 1,788,941
$ 1,736,737
$ 1,632,255
$ 1,599,655
$ 1,595,227
$ 52,204
3 %
$ 193,714
12 %
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
Liabilities:
Deposits:
Non-interest bearing deposits
$ 274,872
$ 255,008
$ 274,968
$ 266,083
$ 319,986
$ 19,864
8 %
$ (45,114)
-14 %
Interest-bearing deposits
1,321,864
1,268,998
1,124,013
1,166,594
1,105,921
52,866
4 %
215,943
20 %
Total deposits
1,596,736
1,524,006
1,398,981
1,432,677
1,425,907
72,730
5 %
170,829
12 %
Total Borrowings
39,296
64,273
94,250
34,227
34,204
(24,977)
-39 %
5,092
15 %
Accrued interest payable
1,149
643
1,517
703
1,070
506
79 %
79
7 %
Other liabilities
26,964
22,018
19,474
18,005
23,794
4,946
22 %
3,170
13 %
Total liabilities
1,664,145
1,610,940
1,514,222
1,485,612
1,484,975
53,205
3 %
179,170
12 %
Total stockholders' equity
124,796
125,797
118,033
114,043
110,252
(1,001)
-1 %
14,544
13 %
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$ 1,788,941
$ 1,736,737
$ 1,632,255
$ 1,599,655
$ 1,595,227
$ 52,204
3 %
$ 193,714
12 %
OAKWORTH CAPITAL INC.
CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Unaudited)
(in thousands)
Quarter Ended
Change
Change
12/31/2024
9/30/2024
6/30/2024
3/31/2024
12/31/2023
4Q24 vs. 3Q24
4Q24 vs. 4Q23
Interest income:
Loans, including fees
$ 25,141
$ 25,423
$ 23,505
$ 22,056
$ 20,322
$ (282)
-1 %
$ 4,819
24 %
Securities available for sale
1,257
1,187
1,101
1,030
977
70
6 %
280
29 %
Short term investments
1,222
837
982
1,134
1,463
385
46 %
(241)
-16 %
Total interest income
27,620
27,447
25,588
24,220
22,762
173
1 %
4,858
21 %
Interest expense:
Deposits
11,807
12,296
11,429
11,189
9,976
(489)
-4 %
1,831
18 %
Borrowings
804
1,253
1,044
548
1,219
(449)
-36 %
(415)
-34 %
Total interest expense
12,611
13,549
12,473
11,737
11,195
(938)
-7 %
1,416
13 %
Net interest income
15,009
13,898
13,115
12,483
11,567
1,111
8 %
3,442
30 %
Provision for credit losses
1,080
599
847
396
10,792
481
80 %
(9,712)
-90 %
Net interest income after provision
13,929
13,299
12,268
12,087
775
630
5 %
13,154
1697 %
for loan losses
Non-interest income
4,108
3,943
4,051
4,219
3,753
165
4 %
355
9 %
Non-interest expense
12,721
11,638
11,497
11,320
11,013
1,083
9 %
1,708
16 %
Income before income taxes
5,316
5,604
4,822
4,986
(6,485)
(288)
-5 %
11,801
182 %
Provision for income taxes
1,236
1,458
1,204
1,056
(1,752)
(222)
-15 %
2,988
171 %
Net Income
4,080
4,146
3,618
3,930
(4,733)
(66)
-2 %
8,813
186 %
Earnings per share - basic
$ 0.82
$ 0.84
$ 0.73
$ 0.80
$ (0.97)
$ (0.02)
-2 %
$ 1.79
185 %
Earnings per share - diluted
$ 0.82
$ 0.84
$ 0.73
$ 0.80
$ (0.97)
$ (0.02)
-2 %
$ 1.79
185 %
OAKWORTH CAPITAL INC.
CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Unaudited)
(in thousands)
YTD Period Ended
12/31/2024
12/31/2023
Change
Interest income:
Loans, including fees
$ 96,124
$ 73,584
$ 22,540
31 %
Securities available for sale
4,577
3,510
1,067
30 %
Short term investments
4,174
4,971
(797)
-16 %
Total interest income
104,875
82,065
22,810
28 %
Interest expense:
Deposits
46,721
32,490
14,231
44 %
Borrowings
3,648
4,025
(377)
-9 %
Total interest expense
50,369
36,515
13,854
38 %
Net interest income
54,506
45,550
8,956
20 %
Provision for credit losses
2,922
12,675
(9,753)
-77 %
Net interest income after provision
51,584
32,875
18,709
57 %
for loan losses
Non-interest income
16,320
14,278
2,042
14 %
Non-interest expense
47,176
41,250
5,926
14 %
Income before income taxes
20,728
5,903
14,825
251 %
Provision for income taxes
4,954
1,228
3,726
303 %
Net Income
15,774
4,675
11,099
237 %
Earnings per share - basic
$ 3.19
$ 0.96
$ 2.23
232 %
Earnings per share - diluted
$ 3.19
$ 0.96
$ 2.23
232 %
SOURCE Oakworth Capital Inc.