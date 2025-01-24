Anzeige
PR Newswire
24.01.2025 19:01 Uhr
Oakworth Capital Inc. Reports Strong Profitability Growth in Fiscal Year 2024

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Jan. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Oakworth Capital Inc. (Oakworth) (OTCQX: OAKC) reported net income of $15.8 million in 2024 compared to $4.7 million in 2023. Net income was 38.5% higher than 2023 core net income of $11.4 million 1. Diluted earnings per share was $3.19 in 2024 compared to $0.96 in 2023 on a reported basis and $2.33 on a core basis. Pre-tax, pre-provision income was $23.6 million and 27% higher in 2024 vs. 2023. Strategic investments, primarily related to the opening of our Central Carolinas office, resulted in positive operating leverage with revenue increasing 18% year-over-year to $71 million in 2024. Expense growth was 14% in the same period.

Oakworth reported a 14% increase in wealth assets to $2.3 billion and a 12% increase in total bank assets to $1.8 billion, both year-over-year. Period-end loans grew 17% to $1.5 billion and average loans grew 21% in 2024 vs. 2023. Period-end deposits grew 12% to $1.6 billion and average deposits grew 20% in 2024 vs. 2023.

Oakworth's Chairman and CEO Scott Reed stated, "Our growth and profitable performance in 2024 set the stage for an exciting 2025. We look forward to expanding on our success by continuing to deliver exceptional levels of service and innovative solutions to new and existing clients across our markets."

Credit quality remains strong with net charge-offs of 0.03%, minimal non-performing loans ($325K) and $0 past due loans.

At December 31, 2024, Tier 1 Capital was 10.5%, the Total Capital Ratio was 11.6% and the Leverage Ratio was 9.5%.2

Additional Information:
12023 "core" results exclude $7.4 million, net of tax, for provisioning and interest related to a single credit and $672 thousand, net of tax, related to the Employee Retention Credit
2Certain risk-weighted assets related to unconditionally cancellable contracts were reclassified in the December 31, 2024 call report.

About Oakworth Capital Inc. and Oakworth Capital Bank
Oakworth Capital, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Oakworth Capital Bank (Oakworth) (OTCQX: OAKC). Oakworth was founded in 2008 and operates four offices in the Southeast, including its headquarters in Birmingham, Alabama. Oakworth provides commercial and private banking, wealth management and advisory services to clients across the United States.

Oakworth has been ranked among American Banker's "Best Banks to Work for" for the past eight years, holding the top spot for six of those and ranking #2 most recently. Additionally, Oakworth's 2024 average Net Promoter Score (NPS) was 94 with a commensurate client retention rate of 95%. As of December 31, 2024, Oakworth had $1.8 billion in total assets, $1.5 billion in gross loans, $1.6 billion in deposits and $2.3 billion in wealth and trust assets under management. For more information, visit www.oakworth.com.

For more information contact:
Jenifer Kimbrough
Phone: 205-263-4704
Email: [email protected]

OAKWORTH CAPITAL INC.




















WEALTH AND TRUST (Unaudited)



















(In millions)


As of


Change


Change



12/31/2024


9/30/2024


6/30/2024


3/31/2024


12/31/2023


12/31/2024 vs. 9/30/2024


12/31/2024 vs. 12/31/2023




















Wealth assets (non-balance sheet)


$ 2,297


$ 2,308


$ 2,200


$ 2,156


$ 2,016


$ (11)


0 %


$ 281


14 %




















CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF CONDITION (Unaudited)













(in thousands)


As of


Change


Change



12/31/2024


9/30/2024


6/30/2024


3/31/2024


12/31/2023


12/31/2024 vs. 9/30/2024


12/31/2024 vs. 12/31/2023

Assets



















Cash and due from banks


$ 125,016


$ 117,265


$ 71,623


$ 126,215


$ 158,403


$ 7,751


7 %


$ (33,387)


-21 %

Federal funds sold


950


1,950


75


1,650


3,925


(1,000)


-51 %


(2,975)


-76 %

Securities available for sale


158,885


156,926


151,379


147,576


143,947


1,959


1 %


14,938


10 %

Loans, net of unearned income


1,455,238


1,411,569


1,357,150


1,280,129


1,244,133


43,669


3 %


211,105


17 %

Allowance for credit losses


(16,330)


(16,494)


(15,895)


(15,048)


(14,652)


164


-1 %


(1,678)


11 %

Loans, net


1,438,908


1,395,075


1,341,255


1,265,081


1,229,481


43,833


3 %


209,427


17 %

Fixed assets


4,420


4,647


4,820


4,998


4,681


(227)


-5 %


(261)


-6 %

Interest receivable


6,678


6,478


6,903


6,279


6,284


200


3 %


394


6 %

Other assets


54,084


54,396


56,200


47,856


48,506


(312)


-1 %


5,578


11 %

Total assets


$ 1,788,941


$ 1,736,737


$ 1,632,255


$ 1,599,655


$ 1,595,227


$ 52,204


3 %


$ 193,714


12 %




















Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity



















Liabilities:



















Deposits:



















Non-interest bearing deposits


$ 274,872


$ 255,008


$ 274,968


$ 266,083


$ 319,986


$ 19,864


8 %


$ (45,114)


-14 %

Interest-bearing deposits


1,321,864


1,268,998


1,124,013


1,166,594


1,105,921


52,866


4 %


215,943


20 %

Total deposits


1,596,736


1,524,006


1,398,981


1,432,677


1,425,907


72,730


5 %


170,829


12 %

Total Borrowings


39,296


64,273


94,250


34,227


34,204


(24,977)


-39 %


5,092


15 %

Accrued interest payable


1,149


643


1,517


703


1,070


506


79 %


79


7 %

Other liabilities


26,964


22,018


19,474


18,005


23,794


4,946


22 %


3,170


13 %

Total liabilities


1,664,145


1,610,940


1,514,222


1,485,612


1,484,975


53,205


3 %


179,170


12 %

Total stockholders' equity


124,796


125,797


118,033


114,043


110,252


(1,001)


-1 %


14,544


13 %

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity


$ 1,788,941


$ 1,736,737


$ 1,632,255


$ 1,599,655


$ 1,595,227


$ 52,204


3 %


$ 193,714


12 %




















OAKWORTH CAPITAL INC.




















CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Unaudited)













(in thousands)


Quarter Ended


Change


Change



12/31/2024


9/30/2024


6/30/2024


3/31/2024


12/31/2023


4Q24 vs. 3Q24


4Q24 vs. 4Q23




















Interest income:



















Loans, including fees


$ 25,141


$ 25,423


$ 23,505


$ 22,056


$ 20,322


$ (282)


-1 %


$ 4,819


24 %

Securities available for sale


1,257


1,187


1,101


1,030


977


70


6 %


280


29 %

Short term investments


1,222


837


982


1,134


1,463


385


46 %


(241)


-16 %

Total interest income


27,620


27,447


25,588


24,220


22,762


173


1 %


4,858


21 %

Interest expense:



















Deposits


11,807


12,296


11,429


11,189


9,976


(489)


-4 %


1,831


18 %

Borrowings


804


1,253


1,044


548


1,219


(449)


-36 %


(415)


-34 %

Total interest expense


12,611


13,549


12,473


11,737


11,195


(938)


-7 %


1,416


13 %

Net interest income


15,009


13,898


13,115


12,483


11,567


1,111


8 %


3,442


30 %

Provision for credit losses


1,080


599


847


396


10,792


481


80 %


(9,712)


-90 %

Net interest income after provision

13,929


13,299


12,268


12,087


775


630


5 %


13,154


1697 %

for loan losses



















Non-interest income


4,108


3,943


4,051


4,219


3,753


165


4 %


355


9 %

Non-interest expense


12,721


11,638


11,497


11,320


11,013


1,083


9 %


1,708


16 %

Income before income taxes


5,316


5,604


4,822


4,986


(6,485)


(288)


-5 %


11,801


182 %

Provision for income taxes


1,236


1,458


1,204


1,056


(1,752)


(222)


-15 %


2,988


171 %

Net Income


4,080


4,146


3,618


3,930


(4,733)


(66)


-2 %


8,813


186 %

Earnings per share - basic


$ 0.82


$ 0.84


$ 0.73


$ 0.80


$ (0.97)


$ (0.02)


-2 %


$ 1.79


185 %

Earnings per share - diluted


$ 0.82


$ 0.84


$ 0.73


$ 0.80


$ (0.97)


$ (0.02)


-2 %


$ 1.79


185 %




















OAKWORTH CAPITAL INC.




CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Unaudited)




(in thousands)


YTD Period Ended





12/31/2024



12/31/2023


Change











Interest income:










Loans, including fees


$ 96,124



$ 73,584


$ 22,540


31 %

Securities available for sale


4,577



3,510


1,067


30 %

Short term investments


4,174



4,971


(797)


-16 %

Total interest income


104,875



82,065


22,810


28 %

Interest expense:










Deposits


46,721



32,490


14,231


44 %

Borrowings


3,648



4,025


(377)


-9 %

Total interest expense


50,369



36,515


13,854


38 %

Net interest income


54,506



45,550


8,956


20 %

Provision for credit losses


2,922



12,675


(9,753)


-77 %

Net interest income after provision


51,584



32,875


18,709


57 %

for loan losses










Non-interest income


16,320



14,278


2,042


14 %

Non-interest expense


47,176



41,250


5,926


14 %

Income before income taxes


20,728



5,903


14,825


251 %

Provision for income taxes


4,954



1,228


3,726


303 %

Net Income


15,774



4,675


11,099


237 %

Earnings per share - basic


$ 3.19



$ 0.96


$ 2.23


232 %

Earnings per share - diluted


$ 3.19



$ 0.96


$ 2.23


232 %











SOURCE Oakworth Capital Inc.

