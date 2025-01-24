Anzeige
WKN: A2ASZ7 | ISIN: US0138721065 | Ticker-Symbol: 185
PR Newswire
24.01.2025 20:26 Uhr
Johnson Fistel, LLP: Alcoa Corporation Shareholders are Encouraged to Reach Out to Johnson Fistel for More Information about Potentially Recovering Their Losses

Finanznachrichten News

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Johnson Fistel, LLP is investigating whether Alcoa Corporation (NYSE: AA) or any of its executive officers violated securities laws by misrepresenting or failing to timely disclose information to investors. The investigation focuses on investors' losses and whether they may be recovered under federal securities laws.

What if I purchased Alcoa securities? If you purchased securities and suffered losses on your investment, join our investigation now: Click Here to Join the Investigation. Or for more information, contact Jim Baker at [email protected] or (619) 814-4471.

There is no cost or obligation to you.

What if I have relevant nonpublic information? Individuals with nonpublic information regarding the company should consider whether to assist our investigation or take advantage of the SEC Whistleblower program. Under the SEC program, whistleblowers who provide original information may, under certain circumstances, receive rewards totaling up to thirty percent of any successful recovery made by the SEC. For more information, contact Jim Baker at (619) 814-4471 or [email protected].

About Johnson Fistel, LLP:
Johnson Fistel, LLP is a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm with offices in California, New York, Georgia, and Colorado. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in shareholder derivative and securities class action lawsuits. For more information about the firm and its attorneys, please visit http://www.johnsonfistel.com.

Attorney advertising.
Past results do not guarantee future outcomes.
Services may be performed by attorneys in any of our offices.

Johnson Fistel, LLP has paid for the dissemination of this promotional communication, and Frank J. Johnson is the attorney responsible for its content.

Contact:
Johnson Fistel, LLP
501 W. Broadway, Suite 800, San Diego, CA 92101
James Baker, Investor Relations or Frank J. Johnson, Esq., (619) 814-4471
[email protected] or [email protected]

SOURCE Johnson Fistel, LLP

