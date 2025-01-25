Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Samstag, 25.01.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 683 internationalen Medien
US-Präsident setzt auf die Solana Blockchain! Diese Krypto-Perle profitiert enorm!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0B7S6 | ISIN: US30225T1025 | Ticker-Symbol: FG8
Frankfurt
24.01.25
21:55 Uhr
144,45 Euro
-0,35
-0,24 %
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
EXTRA SPACE STORAGE INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
EXTRA SPACE STORAGE INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
143,80145,9512:43
143,40146,3024.01.
PR Newswire
25.01.2025 00:01 Uhr
25 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Extra Space Storage, Inc.: Extra Space Storage Inc. Announces Tax Reporting Information for 2024 Distributions

Finanznachrichten News

SALT LAKE CITY, Jan. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) (the "Company") announced today the tax allocations of the Company's 2024 dividend distributions on its common stock. The allocations, as they will be reported on Form 1099-DIV, are as follows for common shares CUSIP# 30225T102:

Ex-
Dividend
Date

Record
Date

Payable
Date

Total
Distribution
Per Share

Ordinary
Dividend
Per Share

(Box 1a)

Qualified
Dividend
Per Share

(Box 1b)

Capital Gain
Distribution
Per Share

(Box 2a) 1

Unrecaptured
Section 1250
Gain

Per Share

(Box 2b)

Section
199A
Dividend

Per Share

(Box 5)

Section
897
Capital Gain

Per Share

(Box 2f)

03/14/2024

03/15/2024

03/29/2024

$1.620000

$1.582206

$0.294917

$0.037794

$0.015530

$1.287289

$0.037794

06/14/2024

06/14/2024

06/28/2024

$1.620000

$1.582206

$0.294917

$0.037794

$0.015530

$1.287289

$0.037794

09/16/2024

09/16/2024

09/30/2024

$1.620000

$1.582206

$0.294917

$0.037794

$0.015530

$1.287289

$0.037794

12/16/2024

12/16/2024

12/31/2024

$1.620000

$1.582206

$0.294917

$0.037794

$0.015530

$1.287289

$0.037794



Totals

$6.480000

$6.328823

$1.179667

$0.151177

$0.062120

$5.149156

$0.151177


1.

Of the Total Capital Gain Distribution in box 2a, 90.42% is excluded under Treas. Reg. §1.1061-4(b)(7). The remaining 9.58% is a Three-Year Amount under Treas. Reg. §1.1061-6(c).

This release is based on the preliminary results of work on the Company's tax filings and may be subject to correction or adjustment when the filings are completed. The Company is releasing information at this time to aid those required to distribute Forms 1099 on the Company's distributions. No material change in the classification is expected.

Stockholders are encouraged to consult with their personal tax advisors as to their specific tax treatment of Company distributions.

About Extra Space Storage Inc.
Extra Space Storage Inc., headquartered in Salt Lake City, is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2024, the Company owned and/or operated 3,862 self-storage properties, which comprise approximately 2.7 million units and approximately 296.0 million square feet of rentable storage space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands. The Company offers customers a wide selection of conveniently located and secure storage units across the country, including boat storage, RV storage and business storage. It is the largest operator of self-storage properties in the United States.

SOURCE Extra Space Storage, Inc.

© 2025 PR Newswire
Gewinner im Megamarkt
Biotechnologie ist eine der bedeutendsten Zukunftstechnologien unserer Zeit. Zahlreiche Biotechnologie- und Pharmakonzerne haben sich unter anderem dem Kampf gegen Tumorerkrankungen verschrieben. Der weltweite Markt für Krebsmedikamente verzeichnet ein stetiges Wachstum. Für das Jahr 2025 wird ein Umsatz von etwa 190,3 Milliarden Euro prognostiziert, mit einer erwarteten jährlichen Wachstumsrate von 6,42% bis 2029, was zu einem geschätzten Marktvolumen von 244,1 Milliarden Euro führen würde.

Wir haben 3 aussichtsreiche Biotechnologieaktien mit Schwerpunkt Erforschung und Entwicklung von Wirkstoffen gegen Tumorerkrankungen ausfindig gemacht, die in den kommenden Monaten und Jahren erhebliches Aufwärtspotenzial versprechen und Vervielfachungspotenzial besitzen.

Fordern Sie jetzt unseren neuen kostenlosen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 3 Biotech-Aktien durchstarten und zu Ihrem Börsenerfolg in 2025 beitragen könnten!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.