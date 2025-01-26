Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Sonntag, 26.01.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 683 internationalen Medien
US-Präsident setzt auf die Solana Blockchain! Diese Krypto-Perle profitiert enorm!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0YJ2F | ISIN: US67010T1034 | Ticker-Symbol:
Branche
Erneuerbare Energien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
THE NOW CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
THE NOW CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESS Newswire
26.01.2025 06:50 Uhr
88 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

The Now Corp.: The Now Corporation Clarifies Misleading Information Regarding Solana, Cryptocurrency, and Fraudulent Social Media Accounts

Finanznachrichten News

PASADENA, CA / ACCESS Newswire / January 26, 2025 / The Now Corporation (OTC:NWPN) wishes to address recent misinformation and clarify its position regarding alleged affiliations. The Company confirms that it has no partnership, affiliation, or involvement with Solana, the Solana blockchain platform, or any other cryptocurrency ventures, including "The Now Coin".

Additionally, it has come to our attention that the social media account @thenowCorp on X (formerly Twitter) is fraudulent and not affiliated with The Now Corporation. Any statements or posts made by this account are unauthorized and should not be considered representative of the Company.

A recent tweet (https://t.co/AvroBeS1Mi) from this fraudulent account falsely suggested a relationship between The Now Corporation and Solana, as well as cryptocurrency projects. We categorically deny these claims and reaffirm that The Now Corporation remains focused solely on advancing sustainable energy solutions through its subsidiary, Green Rain Solar Inc.

We strongly urge stakeholders, investors, and the general public to rely only on official statements and updates issued by The Now Corporation through verified channels to avoid confusion caused by misinformation.

About The Now Corporation
The Now Corporation (OTC PINK:NWPN) is committed to advancing clean energy solutions through its subsidiary, Green Rain Solar Inc. Green Rain Solar focuses on urban rooftop solar installations and grid-connected power solutions, targeting markets with high energy costs. By combining state-of-the-art solar and battery technologies, The Now Corporation is dedicated to driving innovation and sustainability in the renewable energy sector.

About Green Rain Solar Inc.
Green Rain Solar Inc., a subsidiary of The Now Corporation (OTC PINK:NWPN), is a solar energy utility company specializing in urban solar energy and grid integration. The company develops innovative rooftop solar projects to transform sunlight into grid-connected power, promoting sustainable energy solutions for high-cost urban areas.

Legal Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and is subject to the safe harbor created by those sections. This material contains statements about expected future events and/or financial results that are forward-looking in nature and subject to risks and uncertainties. This includes the possibility that the business outlined in this press release may not be concluded due to unforeseen technical, installation, permitting, or other challenges. Such forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of The Now Corporation to differ materially from those expressed herein. Except as required under U.S. federal securities laws, The Now Corporation undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

For press inquiries, please contact:
Michael Cimino
Michael@pubcopr.com

SOURCE: The Now Corp.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Gewinner im Megamarkt
Biotechnologie ist eine der bedeutendsten Zukunftstechnologien unserer Zeit. Zahlreiche Biotechnologie- und Pharmakonzerne haben sich unter anderem dem Kampf gegen Tumorerkrankungen verschrieben. Der weltweite Markt für Krebsmedikamente verzeichnet ein stetiges Wachstum. Für das Jahr 2025 wird ein Umsatz von etwa 190,3 Milliarden Euro prognostiziert, mit einer erwarteten jährlichen Wachstumsrate von 6,42% bis 2029, was zu einem geschätzten Marktvolumen von 244,1 Milliarden Euro führen würde.

Wir haben 3 aussichtsreiche Biotechnologieaktien mit Schwerpunkt Erforschung und Entwicklung von Wirkstoffen gegen Tumorerkrankungen ausfindig gemacht, die in den kommenden Monaten und Jahren erhebliches Aufwärtspotenzial versprechen und Vervielfachungspotenzial besitzen.

Fordern Sie jetzt unseren neuen kostenlosen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 3 Biotech-Aktien durchstarten und zu Ihrem Börsenerfolg in 2025 beitragen könnten!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.