

27/01/2025

SoSoValue Donates $4.7 Million to 47T Foundation to Advance Crypto Innovation New York, USA - January 27, 2025 - ( SeaPRwire ) - SoSoValue has contributed $4.7 million to the 47T Foundation, a non-profit organization focused on driving the growth of the cryptocurrency industry and fostering technological innovation in the digital asset space. The donation comes at a time when cryptocurrency remains a focal point in policy discussions, with key figures, including U.S. leader Donald Trump, emphasizing its transformative potential. The 47T Foundation envisions a future where the global cryptocurrency market reaches $47 trillion and is committed to making this goal a reality. SoSoValue's support underscores its confidence in this vision and its alignment with efforts to accelerate the adoption of blockchain and crypto technologies. The 47T Foundation will distribute $4.7 million worth of MAG7 index tokens (comprising the top 7 tokens in terms of market capitalization such as BTC, ETH, SOL, etc) donated by SoSoValue . These tokens have been donated by SoSoValue, creator of the SoSoValue Index. The first tranche, valued at $1 million, will be available for claim starting January 29, 2025 on the SoSoValue official website. Holders of $ETH, $AAVE, $LINK, $ONDO, and $ENA tokens can participate in the Season 1 airdrop, and individuals are in line to receive as much as $47,000. Further details about the airdrop and how to claim tokens can be found at [ ssi.sosovalue.com/giveaway ]. "Donald Trump is the first-ever 'Crypto President,' and we fully support his pro-crypto stance," said a spokesperson for the 47T Foundation. "This is going to be the catalyst that finally accelerates mass adoption after years of regulation by enforcement under the previous administration led to America falling behind the rest of the world." Trump's early belief in cryptocurrency's transformative power made him the first U.S. President to speak at a crypto conference, earned record-breaking donations from pro-crypto supporters, and led to bold actions like pardoning Silk Road founder Ross Ulbricht and proposing a U.S. strategic crypto reserve. His leadership marks a turning point, paving a bold new path for crypto mass adoption. This embrace of digital assets has garnered near-unanimous support from the industry. The Foundation believes this series of airdrops will help further catalyze adoption towards a global cryptocurrency market capitalization that exceeds $47 trillion, and is dedicated to accelerating the realization of this goal. The 47T Foundation invites everyone to join its vision of a dynamic future driven by blockchain innovation and community engagement. This airdrop, and the donation making it possible, is a testament to the Foundation's dedication to spreading the benefits of cryptocurrency and ensuring a brighter, decentralized tomorrow. This is reflected in the projects selected for the initial airdrop. About the 47T Foundation The 47T Foundation is committed to driving the adoption and growth of blockchain technology by supporting believers, innovators, and builders in the cryptocurrency space. With a mission to reshape global finance and empower humanity, the Foundation envisions a thriving crypto industry reaching new heights, fostering innovation, and driving positive change. To learn more, visit: 47tfoundation.org About SoSoValue SoSoValue is an AI-powered investment and research platform revolutionizing crypto investing. By seamlessly integrating the power of AI, the efficiency of centralized finance (CeFi) with the transparency of decentralized finance (DeFi), SoSoValue leverages advanced technology to provide investors with actionable insights and streamline portfolio management for sustainable growth. The platform has attracted over 8 million users in just one year. Backed by $15 million in Series A funding, co-led by HSG and SmallSpark, SoSoValue aims to create a long-term accessible and equitable financial future for all. Social Links Website: http://sosovalue.com/ X: https://x.com/SoSoValueCrypto YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@sosovalue Telegram: https://t.me/SoSoValueCommunity Android App: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.sosovalue.app iOS App: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/sosovalue-crypto-tracker/id6739542818 Media Contact Jessie Lo Co-founder jessie@sosovalue.com 27/01/2025 Dissemination of a Marketing Press Release, transmitted by EQS News.

