Yerevan, Armenia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 27, 2025) - DigiNeat LLC, an Armenian developer of large-scale, high-load projects in the global digital market, recently announced the opening of a new branch in America. The California location, DigiNeat Smart Technologies LLC, expands the company's global presence and makes its versatile B2B solutions more accessible to USA business owners.

DigiNeat Expands Global Reach with New Branch in California to Enhance Business Software Development Solutions

DigiNeat's success over the past year is one of the driving forces behind the expansion. The company's clients achieved more than $15,000,000 in developmental savings through process optimization, allowing those businesses to accomplish more with less using AI implementation and automation. DigiNeat clients in the financial technology sector saved approximately $250,000 in 2024 with the company's enhanced fraud protection, and DigiNeat programs successfully deflected over 3,500 DDOS attacks on client servers without any damage. The new branch allows the company to bring similar benefits to US businesses.

Clients working with DigiNeat can conduct research into their company's prior performance to highlight losses incurred due to poorly optimized B2B solutions or security issues that could impact a company's integrity and reputation. Regardless of what type of project, cost optimization, or AI implementation a client needs when they contact DigiNeat, the team will develop tailored solutions that achieve the desired outcomes.

Facilitating the launch of app sales for a successful startup serving American radio stations allowed DigiNeat to rise to its current position on the global business stage. Since the app garnered widespread usage, it has helped cement DigiNeat's reputation as a reliable source of versatile software solutions and AI integration. This, in turn, helped open the door to more business contacts in the United States. The company has since grown enough to make a new branch necessary so DigiNeat can continue to help US clients launch projects, streamline processes, and optimize costs.

The leadership team at DigiNeat believes the talented staff working as a single cohesive unit is what enabled the company to achieve its success. In its eight years on the market, DigiNeat's employees have successfully implemented 129 large-scale and complete-cycle projects for clients. The company is eager to increase those numbers with innovative software solutions for its new American clients.

"Each DigiNeat employee is in possession of some unique skills in their own area. However, what makes our company extraordinary is the combination and synergy of these professional competencies," the company's Chief Business Officer Mikael Karamaniants said. "As we get to know your business better, we devise personalized solutions that allow us to achieve specific goals."

American business owners should take note when planning in-depth digital projects like apps, upgrading to new technology, or using AI to optimize costs and streamline company procedures. DigiNeat has the skills and experience to guide clients through the process with an impressive scope of competencies.

While the new location is in California, the team at DigiNeat is used to remote work and eager to put its versatile set of skills into action. Clients can expect a talented, dedicated team capable of tackling an enormous array of large-scale projects. Whether clients need programmers to create a mobile game app or develop a secure digital payment system, the team at DigiNeat has the tools and experience to see the project through from concept to finalization.





In addition to the popular app that offers useful organizational tools to American radio stations, DigiNeat's team has been instrumental in creating numerous mobile games available on the iOS App Store and Google Play Store. The team specializes in taking a client's idea and putting it into the hands of developers who can shape it into reality.

"We create the games that take you there," Karamaniants said.

Since its founding, DigiNeat has amassed numerous positive reviews from clients thrilled with the service they received. Customer satisfaction is a top priority for DigiNeat, and the staff does everything in its power to support clients throughout the process and after a project is launched. DigiNeat strives to develop ongoing relationships with clients to ensure things stay updated and fully functional, which also gives clients an ideal way to roll out new developments and features.

Visit the official DigiNeat LLC website to learn more about the project developer or to schedule a consultation with the new American branch and discover how the company can turn ideas into reality or use AI to optimize processes for substantial savings. Follow on Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn for social media updates.

