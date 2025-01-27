Anzeige
Montag, 27.01.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 683 internationalen Medien
US-Präsident setzt auf die Solana Blockchain! Diese Krypto-Perle profitiert enorm!
WKN: A2PLBE | ISIN: SE0012675361
24.01.25
IRLAB Therapeutics: IRLAB to Present at Redeye Investor Forum

Finanznachrichten News

GOTHENBURG, SE / ACCESSWIRE / January 27, 2025 / IRLAB Therapeutics (STO:IRLAB-A)(FRA:6IRA) Gothenburg, Sweden, January 27 - IRLAB Therapeutics AB (Nasdaq Stockholm: IRLAB A), a company that discovers and develops new treatments for Parkinson's disease, today announced that CFO Viktor Siewertz will present IRLAB at Redeye Investor Forum in Gothenburg on January 30.

Both Swedish and international investors will attend the meeting. This gives the company an excellent opportunity to broaden its network and forge new connections.

The event is held at Pigalle, Södra Hamngatan 2A, Gothenburg and the presentation will also be live-streamed via the link below and available afterwards on Redeye's website and social media.

More information about the meeting: https://www.redeye.se/events/1049709/investor-forum-goteborg-13

For more information

Kristina Torfgård, VD
Phone: +46 730 60 70 99
E-mail: kristina.torfgard@irlab.se

Viktor Siewertz, CFO
Phone: +46 727 10 70 70
E-mail: viktor.siewertz@irlab.se

About IRLAB

IRLAB discovers and develops a portfolio of transformative treatments for all stages of Parkinson's disease. The company originates from Nobel Laureate Prof Arvid Carlsson's research group and the discovery of a link between brain neurotransmitter disorders and brain diseases. Mesdopetam (IRL790), under development for treating levodopa-induced dyskinesias, has completed Phase IIb and is in preparation for Phase III. Pirepemat (IRL752), currently in Phase IIb, is being evaluated for its effect on balance and fall frequency in Parkinson's disease. IRL757, a compound being developed for the treatment of apathy in neurodegenerative disorders, is in Phase I. In addition, the company is developing two preclinical programs, IRL942 and IRL1117, towards Phase I studies. IRLAB's pipeline has been generated by the company's proprietary systems biology-based research platform Integrative Screening Process (ISP). Headquartered in Sweden, IRLAB is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (IRLAB A). For more information, please visit www.irlab.se .

Attachments

IRLAB to Present at Redeye Investor Forum

SOURCE: IRLAB Therapeutics



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
