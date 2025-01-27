TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japan's leading index decreased less than initially estimated in November, the latest data from the Cabinet Office showed on Monday.The leading index, which measures future economic activity, dropped to a 3-month low of 107.5 in November from 109.1 in October. The flash reading was 107.0.Likewise, the coincident index that measures the current economic situation registered 115.4, down from 116.8 in the previous month. The latest score was revised up from 115.3.On the other hand, the lagging index improved to 108.1 in November from 107.7 a month ago. The initial score was 108.7.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX