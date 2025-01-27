LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Ryanair Holdings Plc (RYA.L, RYAAY), an Irish airline company, on Monday registered a surge in its third-quarter profit before tax, on higher revenue supported by increased demand. The results were also helped by total other income, which include foreign exchange gains and net finance income.For the three-month period to December 31, 2024, the Group posted a pre-tax income of 143.7 million euros, higher than 2.7 million euros, recorded for the same period last year.Profit after tax surged to 148.6 million euros or 0.1360 euro per share from the prior year's 14.8 million euros or 0.0129 euro per share. This is due to the traffic growth of 9 percent to 45 million passengers at marginally higher fares as a result of stronger close-in Christmas and New Year bookings.Total other income was 111.1 million euros, compared with 21.6 million euros a year ago. Net finance and other income increased to 90.2 million euros from 15.8 million euros in 2023, while foreign exchange gains stood at 20.9 million euros as against the previous year's 5.8 million euros.Operating profit was 32.6 million euros, compared with a loss of 18.9 million euros in 2023.Total operating revenues were 2.959 billion euros, up from 2.698 billion euros a year ago.The number of customers stood at 44.9 million euros, higher than 41.4 million euros last year, while load factor remained unchanged at 92 percent. Traffic grew by 9 percent to 45 million, despite prolonged Boeing delays.Ryanair will pay an interim dividend of 0.223 euro per share on February 26.Looking ahead, for the full year, the airline expects profit after tax or PAT of 1.55 billion euros to 1.61 billion euros, lower than 1.92 billion euros reported in profit after tax last year.'The final FY25 PAT outcome remains subject to avoiding adverse external developments between now and the end of Mar., incl. the risk of conflicts in Ukraine and the Middle East, further Boeing delivery delays and ATC mismanagement/short-staffing here in Europe,' it said.The company also anticipates its annual traffic to reach almost 200 million guests, a growth of 9 percent from the prior year provided there are no Boeing delivery delays.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX