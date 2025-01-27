CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Australian dollar weakened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Monday.The Australian dollar fell to a 6-day low of 1.6649 against the euro and a 5-day low of 97.71 against the yen, from Friday's closing quotes of 1.6619 and 98.41, respectively.Against the U.S. and the Canadian dollars, the aussie edged down to 0.6281 and 0.9037 from last week's closing quotes of 0.6309 and 0.9048, respectively.If the aussie extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 1.67 against the euro, 95.00 against the yen, 0.61 against the greenback and 0.89 against the loonie.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX