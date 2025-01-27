CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The New Zealand dollar weakened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Monday.The NZ dollar fell to a 5-day low of 1.8423 against the euro and a 4-day low of 88.28 against the yen, from Friday's closing quotes of 1.8377 and 89.05, respectively.Against the U.S. and the Australian dollars, the kiwi edged down to 0.5679 and 1.1071 from last week's closing quotes of 0.5709 and 1.1049, respectively.If the kiwi extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 1.86 against the euro, 86.00 against the yen, 0.55 against the greenback and 1.11 against the aussie.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX