Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 27.01.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 683 internationalen Medien
Hinter dem nuklearen Ansturm im Silicon Valley: Eine strategische Chance entsteht
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0Q68W | ISIN: US4661101034 | Ticker-Symbol: YJ3A
Stuttgart
27.01.25
08:12 Uhr
11,100 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Nahrungsmittel/Agrar
Aktienmarkt
Lateinamerika
1-Jahres-Chart
JBS SA ADR Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
JBS SA ADR 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
11,00011,40009:26
PR Newswire
27.01.2025 09:06 Uhr
92 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

JBS and partners donate 3 million tags to improve livestock traceability in Pará

Finanznachrichten News

Company Unveils Program to Support Farmers in Livestock Tagging

DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- JBS, in partnership with key stakeholders, has announced the donation of 3 million livestock tags to enhance cattle traceability in Pará, Brazil. Additionally, the company launched a program designed to assist farmers with the application of the tags. These initiatives aim to scale up a groundbreaking project led by the State of Pará with the potential to revolutionize livestock management in Brazil. The goal: to track every head of cattle in Pará - the state with Brazil's second-largest herd-by the end of 2026.


The announcement was made during the panel discussion, "From Davos to Belém: Defining Brazil's Path to a Sustainable, Low-Carbon Cattle Industry," at the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting in Davos. The program, already delivering significant results in its first year, represents a collaborative effort between government, producers, civil society, and industry leaders. "Together, we are agents of transformation across the supply chain," said Gilberto Tomazoni, JBS Global CEO.

Out of the 3 million tags, 2 million are allocated exclusively to small-scale producers, addressing half of their projected 2025 needs in the state. Of this total, 2 million tags will be donated by coalition partner The Nature Conservancy (TNC) using funds from the Bezos Earth Fund, who committed at COP28 to support the state in launching the program, with the remaining tags provided by JBS.

In 2024, JBS conducted a 28,000-head tagging pilot program in its Marabá and Redenção facilities. This pilot helped evaluate the technology and ensure compliance with animal transit requirements set by the working group. Insights from the pilot have been shared with coalition partners to support large-scale implementation. For more information, see link.

About JBS
JBS is one of the largest food companies in the world. With a diversified platform by product types (poultry, pork, beef, and lamb, as well as plant-based products), the company employs over 270,000 people, with production units and offices on every continent, in countries such as Brazil, the USA, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, China, and others.

Visit JBS's media room for the latest news: https://mediaroom.jbs.com.br

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2605111/JBS.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/jbs-and-partners-donate-3-million-tags-to-improve-livestock-traceability-in-para-302359897.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Gewinner im Megamarkt
Biotechnologie ist eine der bedeutendsten Zukunftstechnologien unserer Zeit. Zahlreiche Biotechnologie- und Pharmakonzerne haben sich unter anderem dem Kampf gegen Tumorerkrankungen verschrieben. Der weltweite Markt für Krebsmedikamente verzeichnet ein stetiges Wachstum. Für das Jahr 2025 wird ein Umsatz von etwa 190,3 Milliarden Euro prognostiziert, mit einer erwarteten jährlichen Wachstumsrate von 6,42% bis 2029, was zu einem geschätzten Marktvolumen von 244,1 Milliarden Euro führen würde.

Wir haben 3 aussichtsreiche Biotechnologieaktien mit Schwerpunkt Erforschung und Entwicklung von Wirkstoffen gegen Tumorerkrankungen ausfindig gemacht, die in den kommenden Monaten und Jahren erhebliches Aufwärtspotenzial versprechen und Vervielfachungspotenzial besitzen.

Fordern Sie jetzt unseren neuen kostenlosen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 3 Biotech-Aktien durchstarten und zu Ihrem Börsenerfolg in 2025 beitragen könnten!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.