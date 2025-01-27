JBS and partners donate 3 million tags to improve livestock traceability in Pará

Company Unveils Program to Support Farmers in Livestock Tagging

DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- JBS, in partnership with key stakeholders, has announced the donation of 3 million livestock tags to enhance cattle traceability in Pará, Brazil. Additionally, the company launched a program designed to assist farmers with the application of the tags. These initiatives aim to scale up a groundbreaking project led by the State of Pará with the potential to revolutionize livestock management in Brazil. The goal: to track every head of cattle in Pará - the state with Brazil's second-largest herd-by the end of 2026.

The announcement was made during the panel discussion, "From Davos to Belém: Defining Brazil's Path to a Sustainable, Low-Carbon Cattle Industry," at the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting in Davos. The program, already delivering significant results in its first year, represents a collaborative effort between government, producers, civil society, and industry leaders. "Together, we are agents of transformation across the supply chain," said Gilberto Tomazoni, JBS Global CEO.

Out of the 3 million tags, 2 million are allocated exclusively to small-scale producers, addressing half of their projected 2025 needs in the state. Of this total, 2 million tags will be donated by coalition partner The Nature Conservancy (TNC) using funds from the Bezos Earth Fund, who committed at COP28 to support the state in launching the program, with the remaining tags provided by JBS.

In 2024, JBS conducted a 28,000-head tagging pilot program in its Marabá and Redenção facilities. This pilot helped evaluate the technology and ensure compliance with animal transit requirements set by the working group. Insights from the pilot have been shared with coalition partners to support large-scale implementation. For more information, see link.

