Montag, 27.01.2025
Hinter dem nuklearen Ansturm im Silicon Valley: Eine strategische Chance entsteht
PR Newswire
27.01.2025 09:06 Uhr
104 Leser

(0)

SPIRO ANNOUNCES STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH AFROBEATS SUPERSTAR DAVIDO FOR 2025

Finanznachrichten News

LAGOS, Nigeria, Jan. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Spiro, Africa's largest electric vehicle company, is proud to announce a strategic partnership with Afrobeats sensation Davido for 2025. This powerful collaboration unites Africa's leading voice in sustainable transportation with one of the continent's most influential cultural icons, as they drive the message of clean energy, innovation, and empowerment across Africa.

Afrobeats superstar Davido launches his partnership with Spiro Electric Bikes

Davido, known globally for his chart-topping hits such as "Awuke" and "Unavailable", and collaborations with international superstars, has amassed millions of fans across the globe. His upcoming and highly-anticipated album, "5IVE" - is set for release in early 2025.

Spiro and Davido will spotlight the company's mission to provide clean, cost-effective transport options across the continent, showing how sustainability can be both aspirational and stylish. For more information about the partnership, people can visit www.spironet.com/davido

Davido said: "I've always believed in using my platform to make life better for my fans. Partnering with Spiro is the perfect way to do that - switching to electric saves money, helps the planet, and let's be real, it looks mad fresh too! We're bringing a new energy to Africa, and I'm excited to ride into 2025 with Spiro."

Kaushik Burman, CEO of Spiro, added: "Davido represents the best of African excellence - he's bold, innovative, and beloved across the world. He's the perfect ambassador for Spiro as we deliver on our mission of sustainable transportation for all."

Spiro's innovative electric bikes and battery-swapping stations are transforming mobility across Africa, with over 22,000 bikes deployed and more than 300 million kilometres driven without carbon emissions.

With Davido leading the charge as part of Spiro's efforts, 2025 is set to be a year where music, innovation, and sustainability collide. Davido's Creative Director Kayode "Tycoone" Umardeen will be working alongside Spiro's team to bring the partnership together.

Notes for Editors

  • Spiro's innovative battery-swapping technology allows riders to exchange batteries easily and safely in a matter of seconds at our battery-swapping stations. In 2024 Spiro was named a Time 100 Influential Company.
  • Davido is a multi-award-winning Afrobeats artist behind chart-topping songs including Unavailable and Assurance. His fifth studio album, 5IVE will be released in Spring 2025. He has won several BET, MOBO, and MTV awards and is celebrated for his global chart hits and humanitarian work.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2605102/Spiro_Davido.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2605101/Spiro_Chartreuse_Logo.jpg

Spiro - Africa's Largest EV Player. Spiro has 22000 electric motorbikes deployed across Africa, and is the second biggest battery swapping player on the planet.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/spiro-announces-strategic-partnership-with-afrobeats-superstar-davido-for-2025-302359856.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
