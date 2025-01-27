Nokia Oyj: Nokia upgrades ESpanix's IXP infrastructure to reduce energy consumption and complexity

Press Release

Nokia upgrades ESpanix's IXP infrastructure to reduce energy consumption and complexity

First 400G IXP network in Spain.

Solution reduces complexity, lowers costs, and consumes less power than bonded 100G connections.

Supports ESpanix's expansion into new locations to capture larger customers.

27 January 2025

Madrid, Spain - Nokia has been selected by ESpanix to provide Spain's first 400G connectivity for IXP customers. The 400G upgrade uses Nokia's Interconnect routers to deliver a more efficient and sustainable alternative to bundling multiple 100GE connections, reducing complexity, power consumption, and operational costs for ESpanix and its customers.

ESpanix will also leverage Nokia's Photonic Service Switch to optimize bandwidth across its optical transport network, allowing the IXP to select the most optimized solution for its customer needs.

The layered network approach ensures scalability for larger customers and supports ESpanix's goals of expanding its footprint and evolving its infrastructure. All ESpanix's Points of Presence have been upgraded to 400G and are operational as of today.

The upgrade project addresses the increasing demand for high-capacity and sustainable network services among ESpanix's 180+ connected networks, including Internet Service Providers (ISPs), Content Service Providers, and national and international carriers.

Amedeo Beck Peccoz, Head of Strategy, ESpanix,commented: "Our customers demand technology that is reliable and future-proof. Nokia's solutions deliver the capacity and scalability we need to meet growing demand, enabling us to offer 400G connectivity to our members. With the support of Nokia, we not only become the most advanced IXP in the South Europe region, but our work together also aligns with our commitment to sustainability by reducing power consumption compared to traditional solutions."

Matthieu Bourguignon, Senior Vice President and head of Europe for Network Infrastructure business at Nokia,said: "Offering 400G connectivity is a testament to ESpanix's forward-thinking approach to interconnection services. As the leading provider of IXP services, our work together ensures they can meet rising demand in a simple, efficient, and sustainable manner. By leveraging Nokia's high-capacity IP networking technologies, ESpanix is paving the way for a new standard in IXP services across Southern Europe."

Resources and additional information

ESpanix is one of the busiest Internet Exchange Points (IXPs) across the entire South Europe region, and operates facilities across Madrid and Barcelona, offering interconnection, data center, and value-added services. Across its network, ESpanix relies on Nokia technologies for Edge Routing, Data Center Interconnect and Metro links as well as customer-facing switches.

Product page: Nokia 7250 Interconnect Routers (https://www.nokia.com/networks/ip-networks/7250-interconnect-router/)

Product page: Nokia 7750 Service Routers (https://www.nokia.com/networks/ip-networks/7750-service-router/)

Product page: Nokia 1830 Photonic Service Switch (PSS) (https://www.nokia.com/networks/optical-networks/1830-photonic-service-switch/)



About Nokia

At Nokia, we create technology that helps the world act together.

As a B2B technology innovation leader, we are pioneering networks that sense, think and act by leveraging our work across mobile, fixed and cloud networks. In addition, we create value with intellectual property and long-term research, led by the award-winning Nokia Bell Labs.

With truly open architectures that seamlessly integrate into any ecosystem, our high-performance networks create new opportunities for monetization and scale. Service providers, enterprises and partners worldwide trust Nokia to deliver secure, reliable and sustainable networks today - and work with us to create the digital services and applications of the future.

About ESpanix

ESpanix is the largest Digital Hub in Southern Europe and the oldest one in Spain. The company operates across three business areas: interconnection, data centre and value-added services. ESpanix services are available in calle Mesena building in Madrid as well as in five POPs within the metropolitan areas of Madrid and Barcelona. ESpanix Datacentre is a Tier IV compliant building and allows for direct connection with all the major national and international fibre and capacity providers. The majority of Spanish ISPs are connected to ESpanix Node.

# # #

Media inquiries

Nokia Press Office

Email: Press.Services@nokia.com (mailto:Press.Services@nokia.com)

ESpanix Press Office

Email: press@espanix.net (mailto:press@espanix.net)

Follow us on social media

LinkedIn (https://www.linkedin.com/company/nokia/) X (https://twitter.com/nokia) Instagram (https://www.instagram.com/nokia/) Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/nokia) YouTube (https://www.youtube.com/nokia)