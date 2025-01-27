Shift4Good's First Fund Closes at €220m to Drive Sustainable Transportation Solutions

At €220M, Shift4Good is one of the largest venture capital funds dedicated to sustainable transportation, uniquely positioned to lead the global transformation of mobility toward decarbonization.

The fund significantly exceeds the €115M average for cleantech European VC funds (2020-2024) and is one of only four first-time cleantech funds in Europe to surpass €170M during this period.*

The fund has attracted a diverse and committed group of investors, including Tier-1 corporates, institutional investors, and family offices such as Renault Group, BNP Paribas Group, and the European Investment Fund.



PARIS and SINGAPORE, Jan. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shift4Good, a global impact investment fund with offices in Paris and Singapore and dedicated to decarbonizing the transportation sector, has successfully closed its first fund at €220 million, surpassing its ambitious fundraising target.

Launched in 2022, the fund has already invested in 13 innovative companies originating from seven countries, spanning Europe and Southeast Asia. Following its initial close at €100 million in October 2022, the fund has demonstrated significant momentum, reaffirming the strong market demand for transformative solutions in sustainable transportation.

Building Strong Partnerships for a Sustainable Future

Despite a global contraction in venture capital activity in recent years, Shift4Good's successful fundraising reflects the commitment of forward-thinking investors to supporting a new growth model that balances financial returns with meaningful environmental impact.

The fund's diverse investor base includes Tier-1 corporates, institutional investors, and family offices from Europe and Asia. Notable LPs include Renault Group, BNP Paribas Group, Bpifrance, European Investment Fund (EIF), Edenred, PSA Ventures (part of the Port of Singapore Authority), ComfortDelGro, Capricorn, and Candriam.

Luc Julia, Chief Scientific Officer of Renault Group, said:

"Renault Group is thrilled to celebrate the successful final closing of Shift4Good's first fund. This milestone reinforces the vital role of collaboration between corporates and startups in driving sustainable innovation. By connecting bold entrepreneurs with industry leaders, Shift4Good exemplifies the power of impact-driven investment to create meaningful solutions to the climate challenge, aligning perfectly with Renault Group's commitment to decarbonization and the advancement of clean mobility."

Beyond financial returns, Shift4Good offers a comprehensive investor platform that fosters collaboration and value creation for its LPs. Through tailored business intelligence, privileged access to deal flow, and post-investment collaboration opportunities, the fund bridges innovative startups with its network of corporate and institutional partners to accelerate impact and drive mutual success.

Scaling the Future of Transportation

Shift4Good invests in pioneering companies that decarbonize and improve the efficiency of global transportation ecosystems with scalable, technology-driven solutions. By tackling regulatory shifts, cost pressures, and sustainability goals, these ventures are ideally positioned to capture massive value in transitioning industries and establish themselves as global champions.

The fund focuses on Series A and Series B investments with ticket sizes ranging from €4 million to €20 million, targeting transformative startups across rail, road, air, and maritime sectors.

With 13 portfolio companies already supported, Shift4Good has invested in sectors such as fleet electrification, micromobility, battery circularity, hydrogen technologies, and AI-powered energy-saving software. Examples include London-based Laka , an innovative insurance provider for micromobility; Singapore-based Neu Battery Materials , specializing in battery recycling and circularity; Helsinki-based Vapaus , a pioneer in corporate mobility solutions; and Paris-based Shippeo , offering real-time supply chain visibility to optimize logistics and reduce emissions. The fund aims to expand its portfolio to 25-30 companies.

Adeline Lemaire, Executive Director, Head of Funds Investments at BPIfrance said:

"Bpifrance chose to partner with Shift4Good in recognition of the expertise and track record of the team, as well as their differentiated investment strategy which is closely aligned with Bpifrance's overall strategic objectives of decarbonisation and re-industrialisation. By focusing on transportation, which represents approximately a quarter of global CO2 emissions, and financing sustainable and disruptive solutions, Shift4Good will participate to the transformation of the industry. The scale that the fund has achieved will allow the team to deploy efficiently their strategy and have real impact. We are delighted to have supported them from the beginning."

Real-World Solutions Driving Decarbonization

As an Article 9 fund under the EU's SFDR, Shift4Good adheres to the highest standards of sustainable investing, guided by the principles of intentionality, measurability, and additionality. Each portfolio company works with Shift4Good to develop measurable KPIs outlined in a jointly created "Impact Plan," monitored annually to ensure alignment with decarbonization objectives.

The fund's portfolio companies are delivering groundbreaking solutions to decarbonize transportation across diverse sectors. Among them, Bound4blue is revolutionizing maritime shipping with suction sail technology that generates six to seven times more lift than conventional sails and achieves up to 30% fuel savings. Meanwhile, GCK is advancing sustainable mobility through vehicle retrofitting and the development of hydrogen and electric power solutions. Their retrofitting solutions enable vehicles to emit up to three times less CO2 compared to conventional internal combustion engine vehicles, significantly cutting emissions during both production and utilization.

Alvin Foo, Head of Technology and Sustainability Solutions at PSA Singapore (Port of Singapore Authority) & Head of PSA Ventures said:

"Partnering with Shift4Good aligns seamlessly with PSA's commitment to advancing sustainable supply chains. This collaboration supports our corporate goals of decarbonization and operational excellence while driving impactful innovation in port and supply chain ecosystems. Together, we aim to accelerate the adoption of groundbreaking solutions for a cleaner, greener future."

A Shared Mission for a Cleaner Future

Shift4Good is committed to accelerating the transition to sustainable transportation. We invite entrepreneurs, investors, and stakeholders to join us in shaping a cleaner, greener, and more resilient future. Together, we can drive meaningful change.

About Shift4Good

Shift4Good is an impact venture capital fund focused on the decarbonization of the transportation sector. It aims to invest in the transport for goods and people, which alone accounts for around 20% of global CO2 emissions. Backed by top-notch institutional financial investors and major mobility players, Shift4Good has built a unique model to identify and support the best entrepreneurs, those capable of developing and deploying the radical innovations required by the climate emergency. Shift4Good has offices in Paris and Singapore.

